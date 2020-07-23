What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2020

Welcome to the most comprehensive look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United States throughout the month of August 2020. While the Netflix Originals for August are looking great, third party licensed content seems to be lacking, this will likely change as time goes on.

You can find more information on all the Netflix Originals coming in August 2020 in our dedicated preview with most of them going onto Netflix globally. We’ve also got an early look at what’s coming to Netflix UK in August too.

Highlights of the month are undoubtedly Lucifer finally returning for season 5, Cobra Kai seasons 1 and 2 getting added, and all four seasons of fan-favorite Nickelodeon series The Legend of Korra.

Please note: this list now includes the August 2020 schedule released by Netflix. More additions will be added to it over time, however.

If you want to look even further ahead, you can check out the Originals currently scheduled for September 2020 here.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 1st

A Knight’s Tale (2001) – Heath Ledger medieval romance drama.

– Heath Ledger medieval romance drama. Acts of Violence – Unclear what version

– Unclear what version An Education (2009) – Coming of age drama set in 1960s London.

– Coming of age drama set in 1960s London. Being John Malkovich (1999) – Spike Jonze’s excellent comedy that dives into the mind of John Malkovich.

– Spike Jonze’s excellent comedy that dives into the mind of John Malkovich. Death at a Funeral – Unclear what version.

– Unclear what version. Dennis the Menace (1993) – 90s adaptation of the classic Beano cartoon.

– 90s adaptation of the classic Beano cartoon. Elizabeth Harvest (2018) – Horror thriller from Sebastian Gutierrez.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) – The excellent Oscar-winning movie starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet.

– The excellent Oscar-winning movie starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. Hardcore Henry (2015) – Experimental action film shot entirely in first person.

– Experimental action film shot entirely in first person. Iron Man Armored Adventures (Season 1-2) – Marvel animated series following a teenage Tony Stark.

– Marvel animated series following a teenage Tony Stark. Jurassic Park (1993) – The epic three-time winning Oscar movie from Steven Spielberg.

– The epic three-time winning Oscar movie from Steven Spielberg. Jurassic Park III (2001) – The third in the original Jurassic Park trilogy and while not as good as the proceeding titles, it still has its merits.

– The third in the original Jurassic Park trilogy and while not as good as the proceeding titles, it still has its merits. Killing Hasselhoff (2017) – Rescheduled from July 1st, this comedy stars Ken Jeong and David himself about a nightclub owner who is looking to pay off a loan shark.

Mad Max (1979) – The original Mel Gibson fiery epic.

– The original Mel Gibson fiery epic. Mr. Deeds (2002) – Adam Sandler comedy where a small-town guy inherits a fortune.

– Adam Sandler comedy where a small-town guy inherits a fortune. My Perfect Landing (Season 1) – Canadian family series about a family of gymnasts.

– Canadian family series about a family of gymnasts. Nights in Rodanthe (2008) – Richard Gere and Diane Lane star in this feel-good romance set in North Carolina.

– Richard Gere and Diane Lane star in this feel-good romance set in North Carolina. Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) – Ensemble heist movie.

– Ensemble heist movie. Ocean’s Twelve (2004) – The original Ocean’s movie from Warner Brothers.

– The original Ocean’s movie from Warner Brothers. Operation Ouch (Season 1 + Special) – British docu-series looking into the world of medicine and biology.

– British docu-series looking into the world of medicine and biology. Power Players (Season 2) – Kids animated series of various toys coming to life and battling it out.

– Kids animated series of various toys coming to life and battling it out. Remember Me (2010) – Robert Pattinson romantic drama.

– Robert Pattinson romantic drama. Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2019) – War porn set in the Rogue franchise. Has an impressive IMDb score of 2.9.

– War porn set in the Rogue franchise. Has an impressive IMDb score of 2.9. Seabiscuit (2003) – Tobey Maguire stars in this sports drama about an underdog racehorse who lifted the nation during the Depression.

– Tobey Maguire stars in this sports drama about an underdog racehorse who lifted the nation during the Depression. Super Monsters: The New Class (2020) N – New Netflix special for the Super Monsters franchise.

– New Netflix special for the Super Monsters franchise. The Addams Family (1991) – Live-action Halloween classic.

– Live-action Halloween classic. The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) – Steven Spielberg’s second entry in the Jurassic Park trilogy.

The NeverEnding Story (1984) – Wolfgang Petersen’s masterful family adventure that got a name-call from a certain Dustin from Stranger Things.

– Wolfgang Petersen’s masterful family adventure that got a name-call from a certain Dustin from Stranger Things. The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter (1990) – The sequel.

– The sequel. The Next Step (Season 6) – Canadian family drama.

– Canadian family drama. The Ottoman Lieutenant (2017) – World War I movie about a love story between an American nurse and a Turkish officer.

– World War I movie about a love story between an American nurse and a Turkish officer. The Ugly Truth (2009) – Romantic comedy starring Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler.

– Romantic comedy starring Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler. Toradora! (Season 1) – Anime series about a boy trying to get close with his crush.

– Anime series about a boy trying to get close with his crush. Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2) – Kids series based on the Hasbro IP.

– Kids series based on the Hasbro IP. What Keeps You Alive (2018) – Horror thriller from Colin Minihan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 2nd

Almost Love – Unclear what version.

– Unclear what version. Connected (Season 1) N – Docu-series presented by Latif Nasser looking into how we’re connected to each other.

– Docu-series presented by Latif Nasser looking into how we’re connected to each other. Pick of the Litter (2018) – Documentary on puppies that journey to become guide dogs.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 3rd

Immigration Nation (Season 1) N – Docu-series looking into American immigration.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 4th

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (2020) N – New TV special for kids series.

– New TV special for kids series. Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020) N – New TV special for the kids series about the recruitment of new lifeguards.

– New TV special for the kids series about the recruitment of new lifeguards. Mystery Lab (Season 1) N – Portuguese education series looking into science, history and mysteries.

– Portuguese education series looking into science, history and mysteries. Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (2020) N – Stand-up special

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 5th

Anelka: Misunderstood (2020) N – Sports documentary on French footballer and his controversial legacy.

– Sports documentary on French footballer and his controversial legacy. World’s Most Wanted (Season 1) N – True-crime docu-series from France.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 6th

Nasha Natasha (2016) – Music documentary from Russia about Natalia Oreiro.

– Music documentary from Russia about Natalia Oreiro. The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4) N – Next chapter in The Seven Deadly Sins anime where a change of art direction isn’t all that’s new.

– Next chapter in The Seven Deadly Sins anime where a change of art direction isn’t all that’s new. The Rain (Season 3) N – The third and final season for the Danish post-apocalyptic series, The Rain.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 7th

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run (2020) N – Movie sequel to the popular German TV series of the same name.

– Movie sequel to the popular German TV series of the same name. High Seas / Alta Mar (Season 3) N – The final season of the epic Spanish mystery period-drama.

– The final season of the epic Spanish mystery period-drama. Nailed It Mexico (Season 2) N – More delicious deserts from south of the border.

– More delicious deserts from south of the border. Selling Sunset (Season 3) N – Reality series where the drama and beautiful homes are on offer.

– Reality series where the drama and beautiful homes are on offer. Sing On! Germany (Season 1) N – Karaoke competition series with German hosts and contestants (Spanish variant arrived in July 2020).

– Karaoke competition series with German hosts and contestants (Spanish variant arrived in July 2020). The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (2020) N – Special animated spin-off to the Magic School Bus series.

– Special animated spin-off to the Magic School Bus series. The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2) N – Australian/New Zealand co-production kids series finally returning after a long hiatus.

– Australian/New Zealand co-production kids series finally returning after a long hiatus. Tiny Creatures (Season 1) N – Nature docu-series looking into little critters.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series) N – The final entry into the Guillermo Del Toro animated series.

– The final entry into the Guillermo Del Toro animated series. Word Party Songs (Season 1) N – New spinoff from the Jim Henson company about colorful friends getting together for singing and dancing.

– New spinoff from the Jim Henson company about colorful friends getting together for singing and dancing. Work It (2020) N – Sabrina Carpenter stars in this new dance teen comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 8th

The Promise (2016) – Action movie starring Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale set during the Ottoman Empire.

We Summon the Darkness (2019) – Horror starring Alexandria Daddario.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 10th

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event N

Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) N – New kids sitcom

– New kids sitcom Nightcrawler (2014) – Dan Gilroy’s thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

– Dan Gilroy’s thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The Big Show Show (Special Episode) N – A new one-off special for the wrestling show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 11th

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014) – Animated movie about a time travelling canine and his adopted son.

– Animated movie about a time travelling canine and his adopted son. Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (2020) N – Stand-up Special

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 12th

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) N – Hindi war movie about the first-ever Indian air force pilot.

– Hindi war movie about the first-ever Indian air force pilot. Scary Movie 5 (2013) – Spoof horror.

– Spoof horror. (Un)Well (Season 1) N – Docu-series looking into the wellness industry.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 13th

Safety Not Guaranteed (2012) – Comedy starring Aubrey Plaza and Mark Duplass.

– Comedy starring Aubrey Plaza and Mark Duplass. An Easy Girl / Une fille facile (2020) N – French coming-of-age comedy about a girl figuring out what she wants to do in life.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 14th

3% (Season 4) N – The final season of the Brazillian dystopian sci-fi series.

– The final season of the Brazillian dystopian sci-fi series. Fearless (2020) N – Animated feature about a teen gamer who has to babysit three superhero infants.

– Animated feature about a teen gamer who has to babysit three superhero infants. Glow Up (Season 2) N – British competition series to find the next big makeup artist.

– British competition series to find the next big makeup artist. Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (2020) N – British kids film about the Octonauts going on an underwater adventure.

– British kids film about the Octonauts going on an underwater adventure. Project Power (2020) N – Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback star in this brand new superhero series.

Teenage Bounty Hunters (Season 1) N – The next Genji Kohan series (formally Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters).

– The next Genji Kohan series (formally Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters). The Great Heist / El robo del siglo (Season 1) N – Colombian heist series akin to Money Heist.

– Colombian heist series akin to Money Heist. The Legend of Korra (Seasons 1-4) – All four seasons of the follow-up to Avatar: The Last Airbender including: Book One: Air Book Two: Spirits Book Three: Change Book Four: Balance

– All four seasons of the follow-up to Avatar: The Last Airbender including:

All four seasons of The Legend of Korra are coming to US Netflix on August 14th! pic.twitter.com/uQLaPCAN1j — Avatar News (@korranews) July 21, 2020

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 15th

Ojo’s in d’ House (Season 1) – Nollywood series.

– Nollywood series. Rita (Season 5) N – Danish comedy series back for another season.

– Danish comedy series back for another season. Stranger (Season 2) N – K-Drama series.

– K-Drama series. Takki (Limited Series) – Arabic drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 16th

Johnny English (2003) – Rowan Atkinson stars in this James Bood spoof.

– Rowan Atkinson stars in this James Bood spoof. Les Misérables (2012) – The musical that scored three Oscars directed by Tom Hooper and features Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe.

Les Misérables (2012) is coming to Netflix in the United States on August 16th, 2020! pic.twitter.com/5o3A3T65Wy — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 19, 2020

Seventh Son (2014) – Fantasy epic starring Julianne Moore and Jeff Bridges.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 17th

Crazy Awesome Teachers / Guru-Guru Gokil (2020) N – Indonesian comedy.

– Indonesian comedy. Drunk Parents (2017) – Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek star in this comedy about two drunk parents hiding their misfortunes from others.

– Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek star in this comedy about two drunk parents hiding their misfortunes from others. Glitch Techs (Season 2) N – More episodes of the Nickelodeon series produced exclusively for Netflix.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 19th

Crímenes de Familia / The Crimes That Bind (2020) N – Argentinian thriller film.

– Argentinian thriller film. DeMarcus Family Rules (Season 1) N – Reality series.

– Reality series. High Score (Limited Series) N – Nature docu-series

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 20th

Biohackers (Season 1) N – Sci-fi German series

– Sci-fi German series Good Kisser (2019) – Romantic comedy from Wendy Jo Carlton.

– Romantic comedy from Wendy Jo Carlton. Great Pretender (Season 1) N – New anime series.

When small-time con man Makoto crosses paths with gentleman thief Laurent, their heists will turn the globe upside down! Wit Studio's new original anime series Great Pretender arrives August 20th. pic.twitter.com/3ZaUQfnUnz — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 21, 2020

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (2020) N – Documentary short on a man looking for aliens but ends up finding love.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 21st

Alien TV N

Fuego negro (2020) N – Mexican horror from Bernardo Arellano.

– Mexican horror from Bernardo Arellano. Hoops (Season 1) N – New animated series from the animation team behind Bob’s Burgers.

– New animated series from the animation team behind Bob’s Burgers. Lucifer (Season 5 – Part 1) N – One of the biggest Netflix continuations returns towards the end of August with Lucifer returning back from Hell – or so it seems.

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 3) N – More antics with the Canadian classic car restorers.

– More antics with the Canadian classic car restorers. The Sleepover (2020) N – Tish Sie directs this comedy about two siblings find out their mother is a highly trained thief.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 23rd

1BR (2019) – Horror from David Marmor about a girl settling in a new home but the neighbors aren’t quite what they seem.

Septembers of Shiraz (2015) – Salma Hayek and Adrien Brody star in this thriller about a Jewish family having to leave Iran during the revolution.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 25th

Emily’s Wonder Lab (Season 1) N – Kids educational series hosted by Emily Calandrelli.

– Kids educational series hosted by Emily Calandrelli. Trinkets (Season 2) N – Final season of the teen drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 26th

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol N

La venganza de Analía / Ana’s Revenge (Season 1) N – Spanish telenova.

– Spanish telenova. Million Dollar Beach House (Season 1) N – Reality series

– Reality series Rising Phoenix (2020) N – British documentary looking into the Paralympic Games.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 27th

Aggretsuko (Season 3) N – Anime series about a raging panda.

– Anime series about a raging panda. The Bridge Curse (2020) – Taiwanese horror.

– Taiwanese horror. The Frozen Ground (2013) – Nicolas Cage features in this crime thriller about an Alaska State Trooper partnering up with a young woman to catch a serial killer.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 28th

All Together Now (Season 1) N – Teen drama based on Sorta Like a Rock Star

– Teen drama based on Sorta Like a Rock Star Cobra Kai (Seasons 1 & 2) – The series companion to The Karate Kid movies that originally aired on YouTube Premium.

– The series companion to The Karate Kid movies that originally aired on YouTube Premium. I AM A KILLER: Released (Season 1) N – Follow-up docuseries to the I AM A KILLER series.

– Follow-up docuseries to the I AM A KILLER series. Unknown Origins (2020) N – New Spanish-Argentinian crime feature film directed by David Galán Galindo

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 31st