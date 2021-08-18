September is around the corner, and we’ve begun to learn of some of the highly exciting new movies and TV shows that will be arriving on Netflix Canada soon. We’ll be reporting on everything coming to Netflix Canada in September 2021, so stay tuned for regular updates.

We’re also keeping an eye on the scheduled list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in September 2021.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in September 2021:

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 1st, 2021

Anjaam (1994) – Hindi language-drama centered around a man’s obsession for an airline hostess, that ruins her life, so she decides to take revenge.

– Hindi language-drama centered around a man’s obsession for an airline hostess, that ruins her life, so she decides to take revenge. Barbie Big City Dreams (2021) – Children’s animated movie following another adventure of the world’s most famous doll.

– Children’s animated movie following another adventure of the world’s most famous doll. Brave Animated Series (Season 1) – Animated series based on a popular comic.

– Animated series based on a popular comic. Chicago Med (Seasons) – Medical procedural drama set in the popular Chicago franchise.

– Medical procedural drama set in the popular Chicago franchise. The Dead Don’t Die (2019) – Dry horror comedy with Bill Murray and Adam Driver as two cops trying to protect the town of Centerville.

– Dry horror comedy with Bill Murray and Adam Driver as two cops trying to protect the town of Centerville. Elizabethtown (2005) – Romantic comedy starring Orlando Bloom and Kirsten Dunst.

– Romantic comedy starring Orlando Bloom and Kirsten Dunst. How to Be a Cowboy (Season 1) N – Reality series centered around Dale Brisby, a social media savvy cowboy who is trying to keep the old cowboy traditions alive.

Kid-E-Cats (2 Seasons) – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 3) – Japanese anime series following the lives of Kuroko and his Seiren Highschool basketball teammates.

– Japanese anime series following the lives of Kuroko and his Seiren Highschool basketball teammates. The Lost Daughter (2021) – Dark drama that sees a woman’s relaxing vacation take a twisted turn when she is forced to confront the troubles of her past.

– Dark drama that sees a woman’s relaxing vacation take a twisted turn when she is forced to confront the troubles of her past. Time Freak (2018) – Sci-Fi rom-com with Asa Butterfield as psychics prodigy Stillman, who after his girlfriend breaks up with him, invents a time machine so he can go back and fix their relationship.

– Sci-Fi rom-com with Asa Butterfield as psychics prodigy Stillman, who after his girlfriend breaks up with him, invents a time machine so he can go back and fix their relationship. Yesterday (2019) – A struggling musician wakes up in an alternate timeline where the music of the Beatles doesn’t exist.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 2nd, 2021

Afterlife of the Party (2021) N – Groundhog day-Esque comedy with Victoria Justice as socialite Cassie, who on the week of her birthday dies, only to be given a second chance to right her wrongs.

– Groundhog day-Esque comedy with Victoria Justice as socialite Cassie, who on the week of her birthday dies, only to be given a second chance to right her wrongs. Double Jeopardy (1999) – Crime drama about a woman who is framed for the murder of her husband, only she suspects he’s still alive. But, as she’s already been tried, she can’t be prosecuted if she finds him and kills him.

– Crime drama about a woman who is framed for the murder of her husband, only she suspects he’s still alive. But, as she’s already been tried, she can’t be prosecuted if she finds him and kills him. Here and There (2021) – Filipino language-drama

– Filipino language-drama Hotel Del Luna (Season 1) – Smash hit K-drama series

– Smash hit K-drama series Q-Force (Season 1) N – LGTQ adult-animated comedy centered around a group of gay superspies.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 3rd, 2021

Dive Club (Season 1) N – teen-drama series following a feisty group of teen divers who go in search of their friend after she disappears during a cyclone.

– teen-drama series following a feisty group of teen divers who go in search of their friend after she disappears during a cyclone. Money Heist: Part 5 (Volume 1) N – The climactic end to Netflix’s most popular Spanish-language drama original begins.

– The climactic end to Netflix’s most popular Spanish-language drama original begins. Sharkdog (Season 1) N – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Worth (2021) N – 9/11 biopic drama about attorney Ken Feinberg and his battle against bureaucracy as he tries to help the victims of 9/11.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 6th, 2021

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Season 1) N – Behind the scenes docuseries into the September launch of Space X’s first all-civilian flight crew aboard the SpaceX capsule.

– Behind the scenes docuseries into the September launch of Space X’s first all-civilian flight crew aboard the SpaceX capsule. Shadow Parties (2021) – Nollywood drama.

– Nollywood drama. Tayo the Little Bus (Season 6) – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 7th, 2021

Kid Cosmic (Season 2) N – Children’s animated series following the adventures of Kid Cosmic, a young boy, who after stumbling upon cosmic stones of power has his dreams of becoming a superhero becomes reality.

Octonauts: Above and Beyond (Season 1) N – Children’s animated movie.

– Children’s animated movie. Untold: Breaking Point (2021) N – In-depth documentary focusing on the anxiety and mental health of tennis star Mardy Fish.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 8th, 2021

Into the Night (Season 2) N – Sci-Fi thriller series that sees the passengers of an overnight flight to Brussels trying to stay ahead of the sun when radiation causes a disaster on Earth.

– Sci-Fi thriller series that sees the passengers of an overnight flight to Brussels trying to stay ahead of the sun when radiation causes a disaster on Earth. JJ+E (2021) N – Two students, raised in the same city but worlds apart economically, socially, and culturally grow close when they find themselves in the same high school class.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 9th, 2021

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (2021) N – Documentary exploring the friendship and all fallout of the most influential figures of the US in the 60s Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali.

– Documentary exploring the friendship and all fallout of the most influential figures of the US in the 60s Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali. Homeland (Season 8) – Climactic end to Showtime’s Primetime Emmy award-winning crime-drama.

– Climactic end to Showtime’s Primetime Emmy award-winning crime-drama. L.A.’s Finest (Season 2) – Bad Boys television series spin-off starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union.

– Bad Boys television series spin-off starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union. The Women and the Murderer (2021) N – French true-crime documentary.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 10th, 2021

Kate (2021) N – Neo-noir crime adventure starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as female assassin Kate, who is trying to get vengeance upon her murderer before she dies in 24 hours’ time.

– Neo-noir crime adventure starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as female assassin Kate, who is trying to get vengeance upon her murderer before she dies in 24 hours’ time. Lucifer (Season 6) N – In the final season of Lucifer, the prince of darkness begins his preparations to take over the mantle of God, but some of his angelic brothers and sisters stand in his way.

Metal Shop Masters (Season 1) N – Reality tv series that pits seven of America’s top welding masters against each other as they compete for the title of Metal Shop Master.

– Reality tv series that pits seven of America’s top welding masters against each other as they compete for the title of Metal Shop Master. Omo Ghetto: the Saga (2020) – Comedy about Lefty, and her squad from the ghetto, who are always getting into trouble.

– Comedy about Lefty, and her squad from the ghetto, who are always getting into trouble. Prey (2021) N – A hike in the wild takes a sinister turn for a group of friends when they find themselves being stalked by a mysterious shooter.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 13th, 2021

Code 8 (2019) – Robbie and Stephen Amell star in this super-powered crime drama about a man, struggling to find the funds to help his sick mother, who falls in with a group of criminals to make ends meet.

– Robbie and Stephen Amell star in this super-powered crime drama about a man, struggling to find the funds to help his sick mother, who falls in with a group of criminals to make ends meet. Crime Stories: India Detectives (Season 1) N – Indian true-crime docuseries.

– Indian true-crime docuseries. The Good Liar (2019) – crime-drama starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 15th, 2021

Nailed It! (Season 6) N – Home bakers compete against each other for a cash grand prize as they attempt to re-create baking masterpieces.

– Home bakers compete against each other for a cash grand prize as they attempt to re-create baking masterpieces. Schumacher (2021) N – in-depth sports documentary chronicling the life of one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, Michael Schumacher.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 17th, 2021

Chicago Party Aunt (Season 1) N – Animated comedy series following Diane Dunbrowski, who is famous for being the life of the party.

– Animated comedy series following Diane Dunbrowski, who is famous for being the life of the party. Squid Game (Season 1) N – Sinister K-Drama that sees hundreds of cash-strapped players accept the invitation to play a series of children’s games, with a sinister and deadly twist, in order to win the $40 million prize.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 23rd, 2021

A StoryBots Space Adventure (2021) N – children’s animated short-adventure.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 24th, 2021

Ganglands (Season 1) N – French thriller.

– French thriller. My Little Pony: A New Generation (Season 1) N – A new pony, Sunny, and her unicorn friend Izzy explore their world and strive to restore harmony to the world of Equestria.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 28th, 2021

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 1) N – Children’s animated series following the adventures of Ada Twist, the child scientist who helps people through scientific discovery, collaboration, and friendship.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 29th, 2021

Sounds Like Love (2021) N – Spanish rom-com centered around fashion assistant Maca, who has finally gotten her life together after suffering from a devasting break-up. However, when Leo, the man who broke her heart returns, Maca turns to her best friends for help.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on September 30th, 2021

Love 101 (Season 2) N – Turkish romantic comedy series.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Canada in September 2021? Let us know in the comments below!