It’s time for an early look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United States throughout the month of December 2021. Below, we’ll be listed every single new movie and TV show scheduled to hit Netflix for the final month of the year.

As always, we learn of new titles throughout the month prior plus we’ll receive an extended list from Netflix in the two weeks leading up to December 2021. We pride ourselves in having the most complete list of anywhere on the internet so let us know if we’ve missed anything.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2021

December TBD

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2) N – African Christmas series is coming back for the holidays.

– African Christmas series is coming back for the holidays. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Stone Ocean) (Season 5) N – New episodes of the anime are expected to begin dropping from December onwards.

– New episodes of the anime are expected to begin dropping from December onwards. The Future Diary (Season 1) N – Japanese reality dating series.

The Silent Sea (Season 1) N – Highly anticipated Korean sci-fi series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 1st

44 Cats (Season 4) – Animated preschool series that follows the adventures of four cats.

– Animated preschool series that follows the adventures of four cats. Closer (2004) – Jude Law, Natalie Portman, Julia Roberts and Clive Owen star in this Sony Pictures movie about two couples getting involved in a complicated affair.

– Jude Law, Natalie Portman, Julia Roberts and Clive Owen star in this Sony Pictures movie about two couples getting involved in a complicated affair. Final Destination 5 (2011) – Horror thriller where death has returned to pick off the final survivors. Stars Nicholas D’Agosto, Emma Ball and Miles Fisher.

Fool’s Gold (2008) – Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson co-star in this action-comedy about a married couple on the search for adventure and lost treasure. From Warner Brothers Pictures and directed by Andy Tennant.

– Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson co-star in this action-comedy about a married couple on the search for adventure and lost treasure. From Warner Brothers Pictures and directed by Andy Tennant. Green Snake (2021) N – Aniatmed feature film of a classic Chinese folktale and serves as a sequel.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 4) N – The new Stone Ocean season of the anime coming exclusively to Netflix.

– The new Stone Ocean season of the anime coming exclusively to Netflix. Kayko & Kokosh (Mulitple Seasons) N – Polish animated series adapting the famous comics from the region.

– Polish animated series adapting the famous comics from the region. Knight Rider 2000 (1991) – David Hasselhoff stars as Michael Knight who is armed with his intelligent car, KITT.

– David Hasselhoff stars as Michael Knight who is armed with his intelligent car, KITT. Life (1999) – Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence team in this feel-good prison comedy.

Looper (2012) – Rian Johnson wrote and directed this sci-fi thriller starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis. The time-traveling movie sees hitmen are sent back in time and one job for Joe goes too far.

– Rian Johnson wrote and directed this sci-fi thriller starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis. The time-traveling movie sees hitmen are sent back in time and one job for Joe goes too far. Lost in Space (Season 3) N – The third and final season of the Netflix space adventure reboot series with eight episodes.

– The third and final season of the Netflix space adventure reboot series with eight episodes. The Legend of Zorro (2005) – Martin Campbell directs this action-romance with the masked sword-wielder taking action against a plot to disrupt California’s pending statehood.

The Power of the Dog (2021) N – Directed by Jane Campion, this star-studded film is set on a ranch following Phil Burbank who believes he’ll never fall in love. The movie is hotly tipped for plenty of Oscars next year.

– Directed by Jane Campion, this star-studded film is set on a ranch following Phil Burbank who believes he’ll never fall in love. The movie is hotly tipped for plenty of Oscars next year. Think Like a Man (2012) – Ensemble romantic-comedy starring Arielle Kebbel, Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin Hart and Jessica Camacho. About four friends conspiring against their wives who they find has been using Steve Harvey’s relationship advice against them.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 2nd

#abtalks (Season 1) – Emiratis produced talk-show series.

– Emiratis produced talk-show series. Escalona (Season 1) – Classic telenovela from Colombia from the early 90s detailing the life and work of Rafael Escalona.

– Classic telenovela from Colombia from the early 90s detailing the life and work of Rafael Escalona. Rain or Shine / Just Between Lovers (Season 1) – K-drama romance series.

– K-drama romance series. Single All The Way (2021) N – Christmas romantic comedy about a man inviting his best friend to join him for the holidays so that he doesn’t appear single.

– Christmas romantic comedy about a man inviting his best friend to join him for the holidays so that he doesn’t appear single. The Coyotes (Limited Series) N – Belgian limited series about a group of friends finding diamonds while at camp.

– Belgian limited series about a group of friends finding diamonds while at camp. The Whole Truth (2021) N – Thai horror film about two siblings stumbling on a strange hole in the wall of their grandparent’s home.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 3rd

Cobalt Blue (2021) N – Arthouse Indian LGBTQ movie.

– Arthouse Indian LGBTQ movie. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 4) N – A new island awaits in the return of the Dreamworks series based on the Jurrasic Park franchise.

– A new island awaits in the return of the Dreamworks series based on the Jurrasic Park franchise. Mixtape (2021) N – Julie Bowen headlines this rom-com about a young girl destroying a mixtape that belonged to her mother and sets out to track down all the songs featured.

– Julie Bowen headlines this rom-com about a young girl destroying a mixtape that belonged to her mother and sets out to track down all the songs featured. Money Heist (Season 5 – Volume 2) N – The final entry in the Spanish series, La Casa De Papel.

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (2021) N – Animated feature film from Aardman set in the Shaun the Sheep universe.

– Animated feature film from Aardman set in the Shaun the Sheep universe. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 4) N – Two-part special (aired in 2020 in the UK) from the baking tent.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 6th

David and the Elves (2021) N – Polish Christmas movie.

– Polish Christmas movie. Voir (Season 1) N – David Fincher documentary series designed for film lovers by film lovers.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 7th

Centaurworld (Season 2) N – The second batch of Centaurworld episodes where Horse is having to recruit an army to take on the Nowhere King.

Go, Dog. Go! (Season 2) N – New episodes with the adventurous pups Tag and Scooch.

– New episodes with the adventurous pups Tag and Scooch. Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (2021) N – Stand-up special from the comedian and host of Netflix’s Nailed It!.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 8th

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (2021) N – Stand-up special from Germany.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 9th

Asakusa Kid (2021) N – Japanese biopic on a young comedy apprentice who shadows the legendary Fukami of Asakusa.

– Japanese biopic on a young comedy apprentice who shadows the legendary Fukami of Asakusa. SHAMAN KING (New episodes) N – More episodes of the hit anime series (likely labeled season 2).

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 10th

Anonymously Yours (2021) N – Mexican movie.

– Mexican movie. Aranyak (Season 1) N – Indian crime thriller.

Back to the Outback (2021) N – Animated feature film that reverse characteristics you’d expect from wild animals and sees them band together to make an escape.

– Animated feature film that reverse characteristics you’d expect from wild animals and sees them band together to make an escape. How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2) N – Second season of the South African holiday-themed comedy series.

– Second season of the South African holiday-themed comedy series. Roaring Twenties: Austin (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N – Filmed over lockdown, this new reality series sees 20-somethings experience the highs and lows of being in that age group.

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Season 1) N – Adult hybrid animation series designed as a love letter to the 80s and 90s.

– Adult hybrid animation series designed as a love letter to the 80s and 90s. Still Out of My League (2021) N – Italian rom-com.

– Italian rom-com. The Shack (2017) – Sam Worthington and Octavia Spencer star in this fantasy movie about a man seeking answers after receiving a mysterious letter telling him to visit an abandoned shack.

– Sam Worthington and Octavia Spencer star in this fantasy movie about a man seeking answers after receiving a mysterious letter telling him to visit an abandoned shack. The Unforgivable (2021) N – Sandra Bullock plays a woman released from prison after serving a violent crime sentence but finds society unable to forgive her past actions.

Two (2021) N – Arthouse horror about two people waking up finding out their abdomens are attached to each other.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 11th

Fast Color (2019) – Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in this sci-fi movie about woman forced to go on the run when it’s discovered she has superhuman abilities.

– Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in this sci-fi movie about woman forced to go on the run when it’s discovered she has superhuman abilities. The Hungry and the Hairy (Season 1) N – Korean travel reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 13th

Eye in the Sky (2015) – Helen Mirren, Aaron Paul and Alan Rickman headline this action war thriller. About a complex mission that turns into a disaster.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 14th

Bonus Family (Season 4) N – Swedish comedy series returns for a fourth season which will see a classroom showdown, a kitchen fire and much more.

– Swedish comedy series returns for a fourth season which will see a classroom showdown, a kitchen fire and much more. StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (2021) N – Animated kids special.

– Animated kids special. Russell Howard: Lubrican (Limited Series) N – A stand-up special and a making-of documentary from British comedian, Russell Howard.

– A stand-up special and a making-of documentary from British comedian, Russell Howard. The Future Diary (Season 1) N – Japanese reality series where a couple who have never met have to play out a script to see if they fall in love.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 15th

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (Miniseries) N

Masha and the Bear (Season 5) – Russian-produced kids series where Misha and her forest friends hike up to volcanoes and hunt for treasure.

– Russian-produced kids series where Misha and her forest friends hike up to volcanoes and hunt for treasure. The Hand of God (2021) N – Italian drama about a boy growing up in Naples during the 1980s. Highly tipped for the awards season.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 16th

A Naija Christmas (2021) N – A mother’s Christmas wish – and the grand prize that comes with it – sets off a fierce competition between her sons. Comedy-drama Christmas movie.

– A mother’s Christmas wish – and the grand prize that comes with it – sets off a fierce competition between her sons. Comedy-drama Christmas movie. Aggretsuko (Season 4) N – More adventures with the red panda who resorts to dealing with stress by playing death metal karaoke.

– More adventures with the red panda who resorts to dealing with stress by playing death metal karaoke. A California Christmas: City Lights (2021) N – Follow-up holiday rom-com from last year with the couple now a year into their relationship running a dairy farm and winery.

Darkest Hour (2017) – Gary Oldman stars in this biopic of Winston Churchill on the eve of World War II.

– Gary Oldman stars in this biopic of Winston Churchill on the eve of World War II. Puff: Wonders of the Reef (2021) N – Nature documentary following a baby pufferfish around the Great Barrier Reef.

– Nature documentary following a baby pufferfish around the Great Barrier Reef. The Guardian / Thiên Than Ho Menh (2021) – Vietnamese horror.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 17th

Decoupled (Season 1) N – Netflix India presents a new comedy series starring R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla.

The Witcher (Season 2) N – The big returning series of the month (sorry Lost in Space) is The Witcher which will see the series move into a more linear method of storytelling.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 20th

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (Miniseries) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 22nd

Emily in Paris (Season 2) N – Emily returns in the Darren Star produced series that will see the character continuing to find her feet in the French capital.

– Emily returns in the Darren Star produced series that will see the character continuing to find her feet in the French capital. Grumpy Christmas (2021) N – Mexican Christmas drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 23rd

Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Miniseries) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 24th (Christmas Eve)

1000 Miles from Christmas (2021) N – Spanish Christmas movie.

Don’t Look Up (2021) N – Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (and a huge ensemble cast) feature in this Adam McKay movie where the world looks to be coming to an end.

– Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (and a huge ensemble cast) feature in this Adam McKay movie where the world looks to be coming to an end. Minnal Murali (2021) N – Indian superhero movie about a boy who is hit by lightning and develops supernatural powers.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 25th (Christmas Day)

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis (Season 1) N – Docuseries.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 29th

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Season 1) N – A new limited docu-series in Netflix’s Crime Scene series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 30th

Kitz (Season 1) N – German drama series about rich kids ruining Kitzbühel.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 31st (New Year’s Eve)

Cobra Kai (Season 4) N – The next season of The Karate Kid spin-off series set decades after the original film trilogy.

Stay Close (Limited Series) N – Another huge Harlan Coben series is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Eve and is about three people each concealing dark secrets that even those closest to them would never suspect.

– Another huge Harlan Coben series is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Eve and is about three people each concealing dark secrets that even those closest to them would never suspect. The Lost Daughter (2021) N – Olivia Colman headlines this character drama which sees a woman heading on vacation to get away from it all but soon finds her past troubling her once again.

