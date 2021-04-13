What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2021

It’s time for your first look at the release schedule for Netflix USA in May 2021. Below, we’ll take you through the licensed list of titles on the way combined with the Netflix Originals lined up for the month too.

As always, keep an eye on what’s set to leave Netflix in May 2021 too. It’s currently headlined by the series Kingdom which you should absolutely finish before it departs.

This post will be updated throughout April 2021 and into May 2021 as we learn of new titles lined up for the month. Netflix themselves will put out a list towards the end of April.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix US in May 2021

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 1st

Dead Again in Tombstone (2017) – Western starring Danny Trejo about an outlaw returning from the dead.

– Western starring Danny Trejo about an outlaw returning from the dead. Green Zone (2010) – Paul Greengrass directs this war thriller starring Matt Damon. Follows events in US-occupied Baghdad.

– Paul Greengrass directs this war thriller starring Matt Damon. Follows events in US-occupied Baghdad. J.T. LeRoy (2019) – Laura Dern and Kristen Stewart headline this trans movie about a writer pretending to be a literary persona.

– Laura Dern and Kristen Stewart headline this trans movie about a writer pretending to be a literary persona. Love Happens (2009) – Jennifer Aniston and Aaron Eckhart headline this romantic film about a doctor who cannot get over the death of his late wife until…

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) – The third entry in the Dreamworks animated series where the animals join a European circus in the hopes of returning home. Screenplay by Noah Baumbach.

– The third entry in the Dreamworks animated series where the animals join a European circus in the hopes of returning home. Screenplay by Noah Baumbach. State of Play (2009) – Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck, Helen Mirren and Rachel McAdams feature in this thriller.

– Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck, Helen Mirren and Rachel McAdams feature in this thriller. The Darkest Hour (2011) – Emilie Hirsch headlines this action horror set in Moscow where five people are fending off an alien race who is coming to Earth to steal our power supply.

The Whole Truth (2016) – Lionsgate thriller starring Keanu Reeves and Renée Zellweger.

– Lionsgate thriller starring Keanu Reeves and Renée Zellweger. Your Highness (2011) – Fantasy comedy starring Danny McBride, Natalie Portman and James Franco.

– Fantasy comedy starring Danny McBride, Natalie Portman and James Franco. Waist Deep (2006) – Tyrese Gibson headlines this action thriller about an ex-convict getting tangled up with a gang.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 4th

Selena: The Series (Season 2) N – The concluding second half of the biopic series on Selena Quintanilla.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 5th

The Last Days (1998) – Steven Spielberg and The Shoah Foundation presented this harrowing documentary on five Jewish Hungarians who lived through the Second World War and retells their story.

– Steven Spielberg and The Shoah Foundation presented this harrowing documentary on five Jewish Hungarians who lived through the Second World War and retells their story. The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (Limited Series) N – Crime docuseries following Maury Terry’s efforts into finding a killer.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 6th

And Tomorrow The Entire World (2020) N – German thriller about a girl who gets involved with an anti-fascist group but starts to question her new life once getting into increasingly violent situations.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 7th

Jupiter’s Legacy (Season 1) N – The debut show from Mark Millar follows a group of superheroes living in the shadows of their parents.

– The debut show from Mark Millar follows a group of superheroes living in the shadows of their parents. Milestone (2021) N – Hindi indie movie from director Ivan Ayr about a trucker who recently lost his loved one and now faces the threat of losing his job.

– Hindi indie movie from director Ivan Ayr about a trucker who recently lost his loved one and now faces the threat of losing his job. Monster (2021) N – Originally premiering at Sundance in 2018, the movie finally gets a release on Netflix. Legal drama starring Kelvin Harrison Jr, Jennifer Ehle, Tim Blake Nelson and John David Washington.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 8th

Super Me (2021) N – Chinese fantasy that’s lighting up the Chinese box office.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 12th

Oxygen (2021) N – French sci-fi thriller where a woman is awakened and has to think fast to survive.

The Upshaws (Season 1) N – Sitcom starring Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 14th

Ferry (2021) N – The spin-off follow-up movie to the Dutch series Undercover which ran for 2 seasons.

– The spin-off follow-up movie to the Dutch series Undercover which ran for 2 seasons. The Woman in the Window (2021) N – Originally set to release in 2019, the Amy Adams thriller finally gets a release on Netflix.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 19th

Who Killed Sara? (Season 2) N – Spanish crime drama that hit the top of the Netflix top 10s around the world.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 20th

Special (Season 2) N – An expanded final season to the comedy starring Ryan O’Connell.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 21st

Army of the Dead (2021) N – Zack Snyder’s zombie heist thriller starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and Omari Hardwick.

– Zack Snyder’s zombie heist thriller starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and Omari Hardwick. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3) N – The next set of animated episodes set in the Jurassic World series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 26th

The Divine Ponytail (2021) N – Italian biopic on soccer player Roberto Baggio.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 27th

Eden (Season 1) N – Animated anime series set thousands of years in the future where two robots take care of a young girl.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 28th