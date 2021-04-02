Movies & Series Leaving Netflix in May 2021

It’s time to once again cover what’s leaving Netflix over the next month and below, you’ll find all the TV series and movies currently scheduled to leave Netflix in the US in May 2021.

As a reminder, removals are not final, they often just indicate that contracts are up. With that said, you will want to watch the movies and shows before their departure date just in case.

We typically learn of new removals 30 days before they’re due to happen. We also get an extended list via Netflix themselves towards the end of the proceeding month.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in May 2021

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 1st, 2021

17 Again (2009)

Atomic Puppet (Season 1)

Blackfish (2013)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Den of Thieves (2018)

The Green Hornet (2011)

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)

I Am Legend (2007)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

Japanese Style Originator (Season 1)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Kingdom (Seasons 1-3)

Knock Knock (2015)

Palm Trees in the Snow (2015)

Platoon (1986)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Snowpiercer (2013)

Waiting (2015)

What will you miss when it leaves Netflix in May 2021?