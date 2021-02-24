Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in May 2021

It’s time for a look at the Netflix Originals due to hit the service globally (unless stated otherwise) throughout May 2021. It’s going to be a busy month with blockbuster movies and the start of Netflix’s big superhero universe.

English Netflix Originals Coming in May 2021

Jupiter’s Legacy

Coming to Netflix: May 7th

At long last, Netflix will be releasing its first title within the Millarworld license that Netflix bought in 2017.

Here’s how Netflix is describing the series:

“Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter’s Legacy is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty.”

We’ve got a lot more on Jupiter’s Legacy in our big preview for the first season including all the cast members and who they’ll be playing, production timeline, episode titles, and more!

Selena: The Series

Coming to Netflix: May 14th

Netflix will be wrapping up its biopic series on the world-famous Selena Quintanilla in mid-May. Although the series has attracted its fair share of criticisms often drawing comparisons to previous biopics, it still scored big when the first part dropped in early December 2020.

Army of the Dead

Coming to Netflix: May 21st

Zack Snyder is having one heck of a year in 2021 with the release of the Snydercut of Justice League on HBO Max and the arrival of Army of the Dead on Netflix in late May to kick off Netflix’s run of summer blockbusters.

The zombie heist movie is about a group of mercenaries that are looking to perform a heist during the apocalypse in Las Vegas.

The movie has a budget reportedly between 70 and 90 million.

Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro and Matthias Schweighöfer are among the cast.

Non-English Netflix Originals Coming in May 2021

EDEN

Coming to Netflix: TBA

This new anime series comes from director Yasuhiro Irie (Fullmetal Alchemist), and concept designer Toshihiro Kawamoto (Cowboy Bebop) and has been in development for a number of years and has been long teased.

EDEN is set 1000s of years into the future where only robots exist but all of a sudden, their world is disrupted with the arrival of a young human girl entering the city.

What are you looking forward to catching on Netflix in May 2021? Let us know in the comments down below.