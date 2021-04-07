Netflix Legal-Drama Movie ‘Monster’: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

Three years after making its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Anthony Madler’s Monster will receive its global release exclusively on Netflix in May 2021. We have everything you need to know about the upcoming legal drama, including its plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Monster is an upcoming Netflix Original legal-drama movie directed by Anthony Madler and based on the adapted screenplay by Radha Blank, Cole Whiley, and Janece Shaffer. Prior to Netflix acquiring the distribution rights to Monster, the film still went by its original title of All Rise. The change in title to Monster matches the novel from which the screenplay has been adapted.

Given the current social unrest in the USA as we’ve seen with the Black Lives Matter movement, and the historic oppression of African-Americans the release of Monster on the world’s largest streaming platform will spark lots of interest.

When is the Netflix release date for Monster?

It has been confirmed that Monster is scheduled for its global release on Netflix on Friday, May 7th, 2021.

Monster first premiered over three years ago when it was featured at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. At the time Monster still went by the previous name of All Rise.

What is the plot of Monster?

Charming and likeable Harlem film student Steve Harmon has his life flipped upside down when is charged with murder, and begins a complex legal battle that will see him incarcerated for life, or his name cleared.

Who are the cast members of Monster?

The full cast of Monster is as follows:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Steve Harmon Kelvin Harrison Jr. Luce | Monsters and Men | It Comes at Night Mrs. Harmon Jennifer Hudson Dreamgirls | The Secret Life of Bees | Sex and the City Mr. Harmon Jeffrey Wright Westworld | Shaft | The Manchurian Candidate Katherine O’Brien Jennifer Ehle Zero Dark Thirty | A Quiet Passion | Little Men Leroy Sawicki Tim Blake Nelson O Brother, Where Art Thou | The Ballad of Buster Scruggs | Leaves of Grass TBA Nasir “Nas” Jones Belly | Blood Diamond | Big Momma’s House | William King Rakim “A$AP Rocky” Mayers Dope | Zoolander | Divergent | Anthony Petrocelli Paul Ben-Victor Daredevil | Tombstone | Don Jon Richard “Bobo” Evans John David Washington BlacKkKlansman | Tenet | Malcolm & Marie Alexandra Floyd Mikey Madison Once Upon a Time in Hollywood | Better Things | The Addams Family Detective Karyl Jonny Coyne Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life | Gangster Squad | Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Renee Pickford Lovie Simone The Craft: Legacy | Greenleaf | Selah and the Spades

Chronologically, Monster is the third Netflix Original for lead actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. after previously starring in Mudbound and The Trials of the Chicago Seven.

The release of Monster will be the fifth Netflix Original for Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright. He has starred in the thriller Hold the Dark and in Steven Soderbergh’s The Laundromat. Wright also lent his incredible voice to the wonderfully animated series Green Eggs and Ham, and Netflix’s most popular adult-animated comedy Bojack Horseman.

Prior to Monster, Academy Award-winning actress and Grammy Award-winning artist Jennifer Hudson had only starred in one NetflixOriginal, that being Adam Sandler’s comedy Sandy Wexler.

What is the runtime of Monster?

The legal drama has a relatively short run time of 98 minutes.

Are you going to be watching Monster on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!