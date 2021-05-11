Netflix K-Drama ‘Mad for Each Other’ Season 1 Arriving in May 2021

A last-minute but welcome announcement means we’ll see another exciting new K-Drama arrive on Netflix in May 2021! Coming very soon is Mad for Each Other, and we have everything you need to know about the upcoming series including its plot, cast, trailer, and episode release schedule.

Mad for Each Other is an upcoming licensed Netflix Original rom-com K-Drama series written by Ah Kyung, and directed by Lee Tae Gon. When Mad for Each Other is released on Netflix it will be the 68th South Korean television series carrying the Netflix Original banner.

Mad for Each Other Season 1 Netflix release date

The first episode of Mad for Each Other will be coming to Netflix on Monday, May 24th, 2021. Episodes of Mad for Each Other will premiere on the South Korean streaming service KakoaTV before arriving on Netflix.

It has been confirmed that there will be a total of 13 episodes, with three arriving every week on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays until the series finale on June 21st, 2021.

Each episode will have a runtime of approximately 25 minutes.

Mad for Each Other episode release schedule

Episode Kakao TV Release Date Netflix Release Date 1 24/05/2021 24/05/2021 2 25/05/2021 25/05/2021 3 26/05/2021 26/05/2021 4 31/05/2021 31/05/2021 5 01/06/2021 01/06/2021 6 02/06/2021 02/06/2021 7 07/06/2021 07/06/2021 8 08/06/2021 08/06/2021 9 09/06/2021 09/06/2021 10 14/06/2021 14/06/2021 11 15/06/2021 15/06/2021 12 16/05/2021 16/05/2021 13 21/05/2021 21/05/2021

What is the plot of Mad for Each Other?

No Hwi Oh, a detective in the violent crimes division of the Gangnam Police Station has a sudden change in personality when he encounters Lee Min Kyung, a woman with an unnatural ability to make everyone around her extremely angry.

Who are the cast members of Mad for Each Other?

The following cast members have been confirmed for Mad for Each Other:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Lee Min Kyung Oh Yeon Seo A Korean Odyssey | Please Come Back, Mister | Love With Flaws Noh Hwi Oh Jung Woo Reply 1994 | Best Friend | The Himalayas Sang Yeob Ahn Woo Yeon Nice Witch | Hip Hop Teacher | Five Enough Su Hyun Lee Soo Hyun Part-Time Idol | AKMU – Welcome Home | AKMU – SPRING of WINTER Seon Ho Kim Nam Hee Sweet Home | Mr. Sunshine | Springs Turns to Spring In Ja Baek Ji Won How to Buy a Friend | Once Again | The Fiery Priest Sun Young Lee Hye Eun 100 Days My Prince | Second to Last Love | Angel’s Revenge Joo Ri Lee Yeon Du Graceful Friends | Cinderella Man | Mood of the Day Manager Kim Jung Seung Kil Stranger 2 | Be Melodramatic | Six Flying Dragons

Are you looking forward to the release of Mad for Each Other on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!