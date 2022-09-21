It’s time to look at everything coming to Netflix in October 2022. This is an early look at all the new TV shows and movies set to debut on Netflix (specifically in the US) throughout October, including new Netflix Originals and licensed titles.

As always, you’ll want to check up on removals before diving into what’s new throughout the month. You can find the nearly 100 titles set to depart throughout October 2022 here which includes Schitt’s Creek and dozens of high-profile movies.

Now let’s dive into everything coming up next month:

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2022

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 1st

60 Days In (Season 3) – Prison documentary series.

– Prison documentary series. Barbie: It Takes Two (Season 2) – Kids animated series.

Call Me By Your Name (2017) – Timothée Chalamet stars in this Italian-produced LGBTQ movie set in the summer of 1983. Follows a 17-year-old forming a life-changing bond with a research assistant.

– Timothée Chalamet stars in this Italian-produced LGBTQ movie set in the summer of 1983. Follows a 17-year-old forming a life-changing bond with a research assistant. City Slickers (1991) – Western about three friends facing midlife crises and train to become cowboys. Starring Billy Crystal.

– Western about three friends facing midlife crises and train to become cowboys. Starring Billy Crystal. Land of the Lost (2009) – After uncovering a portal to an alternate universe populated by strange creatures, Dr. Rick Marshall must navigate a dangerous new world. Starring Will Ferrell and Danny McBride.

Last Seen Alive (2022) – Gerard Butler features in this action thriller that will make its SVOD debut on Netflix.

– Gerard Butler features in this action thriller that will make its SVOD debut on Netflix. Mr & Mrs. Smith (2005) – Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie star in this romantic comedy with a twist.

– Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie star in this romantic comedy with a twist. Robin Hood (2010) – Big-budget adaptation of the famous story starring Russell Crowe.

Rush Hour (1998) – Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker team up in this action-comedy.

– Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker team up in this action-comedy. Rush Hour 3 (2007) – The third and final (?) entry for the Rush Hour duo.

– The third and final (?) entry for the Rush Hour duo. Walking Tall (2004) – Dawyne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars in this action movie about a retired solider returning home to a world that’s changed beyond recognition.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 2nd

Forever Queens (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Reality series from Spain.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 3rd

Chip and Potato (Season 4) Netflix Original Kids Series – Chip’s ongoing kindergarten adventures have her trying new things, making new friends and even traveling to new places – all with help from her secret mouse pal, Potato.

Jexi (2019) – Adam DeVine stars in this comedy about a man who falls in love with his phone and it falls in love with him.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 4th

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (2022) Netflix Original Special – Stand-up comedy special telling stories of sucking snot out of his daughter’s nose, meeting Saudi officials and becoming famous.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 5th

Bling Empire (Season 3) Netflix Original Series – Reality series.

– Reality series. High Water (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Polish drama.

– Polish drama. Jumping from High Places (2022) Netflix Original Film – Italian romantic comedy.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022) Netflix Original Film – Halloween Release – Blumhouse’s adaptation of the Stephen King short novel. Starring Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell.

– Blumhouse’s adaptation of the Stephen King short novel. Starring Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell. Nailed It! (Season 7) Netflix Original Series – Baking competition series.

– Baking competition series. The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Peruvian drama series.

– Peruvian drama series. The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Companion documentary to Netflix’s series on the survivors of the Thai Cave disaster.

– Companion documentary to Netflix’s series on the survivors of the Thai Cave disaster. Togo (2022) Netflix Original Film – Crime movie about a man who looks after cars parked on his turf and must protect his livelihood when traffickers attempt to make him and his pals sell drugs on the streets.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 6th

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary – British docu-series from Olly Lambert about the deadly 2015 earthquake that shook Nepal.

– British docu-series from Olly Lambert about the deadly 2015 earthquake that shook Nepal. The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – About a Chinese man leaving his home to pursue his passion of Romanian literature and culture.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 7th

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary – New audio tapes of the infamous killer presented in this docuseries by Joe Berlinger.

Derry Girls (Season 3) Netflix Original Series – The final season of the teen sitcoms series set in the 1990s.

– The final season of the teen sitcoms series set in the 1990s. Doll House (2022) Netflix Original Film – Filipino drama.

– Filipino drama. Glitch (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Korean comedy thriller series.

– Korean comedy thriller series. Kev Adams: The Real Me (2022) Netflix Original Stand-up Special

Luckiest Girl Alive (2022) Netflix Original Film – Mila Kunis produces and stars in this adaptation of the Jessica Knoll book. About a successful woman in New York City finds her life upended when she is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.

– Mila Kunis produces and stars in this adaptation of the Jessica Knoll book. About a successful woman in New York City finds her life upended when she is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life. Man on Pause (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Turkish comedy about a 50-something man looking to change his life after hitting 50 years old.

– Turkish comedy about a 50-something man looking to change his life after hitting 50 years old. Nailed It! (Season 7) Netflix Original Series – Reality food series presented by Nicole Byer.

– Reality food series presented by Nicole Byer. Oddballs (Season 1) Netflix Original Kids Series – From the creators of the YouTube Channel comes this series based on bubble-shaped James questioning everything with his friends.

Old People (2022) Netflix Original Film – Halloween Release – German horror movie.

– German horror movie. The Midnight Club (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Halloween Release – From Mike Flanagan, a new teen adaptation set in a hospice for terminally ill teens who all tell each other scary stories.

– From Mike Flanagan, a new teen adaptation set in a hospice for terminally ill teens who all tell each other scary stories. The Mole (Season 1) – Released Weekly for 3 Weeks – Netflix Original Series – This is a rebooted reality series hosted by Alex Wagner.

– This is a rebooted reality series hosted by Alex Wagner. The Redeem Team (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – How the US team bounced back at the 2008 Olympics to win the Olympics Men’s Basketball.

– How the US team bounced back at the 2008 Olympics to win the Olympics Men’s Basketball. TIGER & BUNNY 2 (New Episodes) Netflix Original Anime

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 8th

Bad Guys (Season 1) – 2014 Korean series about a detective who returns from suspension and pulls together an unorthodox special investigation team to capture a serial killer.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 9th

Missing Link (2019) – Stop-motion animated adventure comedy film written and directed by Chris Butler

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 10th

Spirit Rangers (2022) Netflix Original Series – Animated series focusing on Native American tribes and the majestic landscapes of national parks.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 11th

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show (2022) Netflix Original Special

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (2022) Netflix Original Stand-up Special

Someone Borrowed (2022) Netflix Original Film – Brazillian romantic comedy about a man fulfilling his mother’s wish by hiring an actress to play his fiancee so he doesn’t get written out of the will.

– Brazillian romantic comedy about a man fulfilling his mother’s wish by hiring an actress to play his fiancee so he doesn’t get written out of the will. The Cage (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – New romantic comedy series from Kuwait.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 12th

Belascoarán, PI (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Mexican crime TV series.

– Mexican crime TV series. Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Antoni Porowski hosts this new cooking competition series.

– Antoni Porowski hosts this new cooking competition series. Island of the Sea Wolves (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – British-produced nature docu-series.

– British-produced nature docu-series. Missing: The Other Side (Season 1) – Korean series about a con artist who gets involved in the supernatural world.

Wild Croc Territory (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Nature docuseries from Australia starring Matt Wright – the outback wrangler.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 13th

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2) Netflix Original Kids Series – Second batch of episodes of the animated kids series.

– Second batch of episodes of the animated kids series. exception (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Anime space horror series from Hirotaka Adachi and Yoshitaka Amano.

– Anime space horror series from Hirotaka Adachi and Yoshitaka Amano. Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – British docuseries about a middle-aged comedian trying dangerous and illegal things in Latin America.

– British docuseries about a middle-aged comedian trying dangerous and illegal things in Latin America. The Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Biopic series on the creation of Spotify.

The Sinner (Season 4) – The final season of the mystery crime series starring Bill Pullman, Jessica Biel and Carrie Coon.

– The final season of the mystery crime series starring Bill Pullman, Jessica Biel and Carrie Coon. The Watcher (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series – Ryan Murphy produced series about what was supposed to be a dream home turning into a nightmare after a couple starts receiving ominous letters.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 14th

Black Butterflies (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – French language crime thriller.

– French language crime thriller. Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Italian romantic drama series.

– Italian romantic drama series. Holy Family (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Italian series about a family hiding a shocking secret in Madrid, where new relationships complicate their plans and the past begins to catch up with them.

– Italian series about a family hiding a shocking secret in Madrid, where new relationships complicate their plans and the past begins to catch up with them. Mismatched (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – Hindi rom-com series.

– Hindi rom-com series. Soole (2021) – Nollywood comedy.

– Nollywood comedy. Take 1 (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Korean docuseries on the renowned musicians Sumi Jo, Yim Jae-beum, and You Hee-yul.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022) Netflix Original Film – Halloween Release – A father, played by Marlon Wayans, and his teenage daughter, played by Priah Ferguson, are forced to team up and save their town in this Nightmare at the Museum-esque movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 16th

Dracula Untold (2014) – Reboot of the famous Dracula franchise starring Luke Evans and Dominic Cooper.

– Reboot of the famous Dracula franchise starring Luke Evans and Dominic Cooper. Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019) – Late author Toni Morrison talks about life and writing in this documentary exploring the ways her work reflects themes of race and American history.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 17th

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – The new season features familiar faces like Mrs. Obama and world-renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities from all over the globe who all share the same passion for food and fun!

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 18th

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy (2022) Netflix Original Special – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. LiSA Another Great Day (2022) Netflix Original Special – Musical documentary on the Japanese singer.

– Musical documentary on the Japanese singer. Somebody Feed Phil (Season 6) Netflix Original Documentary – Food docu-series presented by Philip Rosenthal.

– Food docu-series presented by Philip Rosenthal. Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3) Netflix Original Documentary – Halloween Release – Releasing over three weeks, more mysteries unraveled.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 19th

Notre-Dama (Limited Series) Netflix Orignal Series – Series takes place during the night that Notre-Dame burned.

– Series takes place during the night that Notre-Dame burned. The Green Glove Gang (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Polish crime series about three older burglars having to go into hiding at a care home after a botched heist.

The School for Good and Evil (2022) Netflix Original Movie – Halloween Release – Based on the book by Soman Chainani, this new fantasy movie sees two best friends battling each other in an echanted school.

– Based on the book by Soman Chainani, this new fantasy movie sees two best friends battling each other in an echanted school. The Stranger (2022) Netflix Original Movie – Australian adaptation about an undercover cop forming a relationship with a murder suspect to elicit a confession. Starring Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 21st

Barbarians (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – German-language historical drama.

– German-language historical drama. Descendant (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Margaret Brown directs and is subject to this documentary on the last ship to arrive in the US carrying slaves.

From Scratch (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Romance series starring Zoe Saldaña about an American woman falling in love with a man she meets while in Italy.

– Romance series starring Zoe Saldaña about an American woman falling in love with a man she meets while in Italy. ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Animated kids fantasy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 25th

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (2022) Netflix Original Special – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Halloween Release – Two new episodes daily through October 28th – del Toro brings a new anthology horror series to Netflix.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 26th

Robbing Mussolini (2022) Netflix Orignal Film – Italian military drama.

The Good Nurse (2022) Netflix Original Film – An overburdened ICU nurse leans on her selfless new colleague at work and at home — until a patient’s unexpected death casts him in a suspicious light. Starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 27th

Beyond the Universe (2022) Netflix Original Film – Brazillian teen film.

– Brazillian teen film. Cici (2022) Netflix Original Film – Turkish drama about a family who meets 30 years after they migrated.

– Turkish drama about a family who meets 30 years after they migrated. Dubai Bling (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Reality series.

– Reality series. Daniel Spellbound (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Halloween Release – Animated series. Renewed for season 2.

– Animated series. Renewed for season 2. Dubai Bling (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Reality series that follows the high-flyers in Dubai.

Romantic Killer (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – New anime series based on the the manga by Wataru Momose.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 28th

All Quiet on the Western Front / Im Westen nichts Neues (2022) Netflix Original Film – Starring Daniel Brühl this war movie a young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I.

– Starring Daniel Brühl this war movie a young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I. Big Mouth (Season 6) Netflix Original Series – Animated coming-of-age series returns.

– Animated coming-of-age series returns. Drink Masters (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Twelve of the world’s most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master.

– Twelve of the world’s most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master. Wendell & Wild (2022) Netflix Original Film – Halloween Release – Stop-motion animated movie from esteemed director Henry Selick. Follows two demons who are attempting to move over the land of the living.

Want to look ahead at what’s coming to Netflix in November? We’ve got all the Netflix Originals listed for release here.