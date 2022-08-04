Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in November 2022

Welcome along to an early look at the Netflix Originals that’ll be making their way onto the streaming service globally in November 2022. There’s a lot to get through so let’s dig in.

Want to look even further ahead at what’s coming to Netflix? You can find our preview for the December 2022 Netflix Originals here.

All Netflix release dates below are subject to change. This is a live article meaning that it’ll be updated constantly over time to reflect changing dates and new titles.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in November 2022

1899 (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: November 24th (subject to change)

From the creators of the hit German series, Dark is 1899, an ambitious series using groundbreaking technology.

The multi-language shows take place on a boat that’s adrift at sea where strange things are occurring.

Among the cast for the new series includes Ben Ashenden, Aneurin Barnard, Emily Beecham, Anton Lesser and Alexandre Willaume.

The Crown (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix: TBD

If you can believe it, it’s been two years since we last got new episodes of Netflix’s flagship series, The Crown but it’s back this year with another refreshed cast. This new season will take place throughout the early-to-mid 1990s.

Among the new cast members includes:

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon

Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, Prime Minister

Flora Montgomery as Norma Major

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales

The Dragon Prince (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix: TBD

One of Netflix’s best animation series aimed at younger audiences returns this November after a very long wait. The new season is labeled Mystery of Aaravos.

The series continues the main story and is set two years after the Battle of the Storm Spire.

Other English Language Netflix Originals Coming in November 2022

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday – Animated christmas special – November 21st

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in November 2022

The Claus Family 2

Coming to Netflix: November 8th (date subject to change)

Language: Dutch

One of the first movies from Netflix’s 2022 Christmas slate will touch down in November with the return of the Dutch family holiday movie, The Claus Family.

Here’s the official logline for the new season:

“Santa’s one job? Deliver presents. But as Jules takes the reins from his Grandpa Noël, he receives a young girl’s letter with a special holiday wish.”

We also have good news that production has also started on a third movie.

Lost Bullet 2: Back For More

Coming to Netflix: November 10th

Language: French

A sequel to the 2020 French action thriller (also known as Balle perdue) is Lost Bullet 2, which hits Netflix globally in the middle of the month. The sequel is set to be directing by Guillaume Pierret and sees Alban Lenoir as Lino.

Here’s what you can expect from the sequel:

“After the death of Charras, Lino (Alban lenoir) and Julia (Stéfi Celma) took over and form the new narcotic unit. Determined to find the murderers of his brother and his mentor, Lino continues his hunt and won’t let anyone get in his way.”

Young Royals

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Language: Swedish

Young Royals has been an unexpected hit for Netflix, breaking out of Sweden and gaining popularity in many regions around the world, leading to a swift renewal.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming second season:

“A winter break has passed and Prince Wilhelm and the rest of his classmates are back at Hillerska. When Wilhelm tries to take revenge on August, and win back Simon’s trust, he creates problems that threaten the entire monarchy. “

Other Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in November 2022

Running for the Truth: Alex Schwazer – Italian docuseries – November 16th

– Italian docuseries – November 16th Reign Supreme – French musical series – November 18th

– French musical series – November 18th First Love – Japanese drama series – November 24th

What will you be checking out on Netflix in November 2022? Let us know in the comments.