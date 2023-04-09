What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: April 10th to 16th, 2023

Welcome to another rundown of what’s included in the Netflix lineup over the next seven days. It’s going to be a very busy week on the new arrivals front so here’s your preliminary look forward at what’s coming up plus a few of our most anticipated upcoming titles.

There’s still lots to look forward to throughout the remainder of April 2023, as we’re covering here. You can also find a preliminary list of what’s lined up for May 2023 here too.

As always, you can keep updated on all the new arrivals every day via our new on Netflix hub.

Best New Movies and Series Coming to Netflix This Week

All American: Homecoming (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

After being licensed to Netflix unexpectedly in 2022, All American: Homecoming has been airing its second season over the fall and into early 2023. The new season is now set to arrive on Netflix just after its season finale aired in late March 2023.

For those unfamiliar, the show serves as a spinoff to All American. Season 2 consists of 15 episodes and the show has yet to be given a season 3 renewal at The CW.

Seven Kings Must Die (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

The Saxon Stories have been adapted brilliantly in the historical series The Last Kingdom which originally began its run on the BBC before moving over to Netflix in latter seasons. Sadly, the fifth season of the show marked the end of the series but it will return in this new feature film at the end of the week.

Per Netflix, here’s a tease of what you can expect on Friday:

“For a century war has raged through the land between its inhabitants and the Danish invaders. But now a peace has settled with the country nearly united – only Lord Uhtred of Bebbanburg, ruling over Northumbria, is yet to pledge his land to the throne. But when King Edward dies the peace is threatened as his two potential heirs, Aethelstan and Aelfweard, battle to claim the crown.”

The Mustang (2019)

Coming to Netflix: Sunday

At the tail end of the week, we’ll see a few Universal movies drop on Netflix, including the Focus Features movie, The Mustang.

Roman, played by Matthias Schoenaerts, is the main character and follows him as a convict in a prison in rural Nevada. He participates in a rehabilitation program in which he trains wild mustangs.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on April 10th

CoComelon (Season 8) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on April 11th

All American: Homecoming (Season 2)

Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire (Limited Series)

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman (2023) Netflix Original

Lights out (2016)

Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on April 12th

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Limited Series) Netflix Original

CELESTE BARBER Fine, Thanks (2023) Netflix Original

Operation: Nation (2023) Netflix Original

Smother-in-Law (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on April 13th

Alex Schwazer: Running for my Truth (2023) Netflix Original

Florida Man (Season 1) Netflix Original

Obsession (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Qorin (2022)

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on April 14th

Phenomena (2023) Netflix Original

Queenmaker (Season 1) Netflix Original

Queens on the Run (2023) Netflix Original

Tamirhane / The Fix-It Man (2022).

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023) Netflix Original

Weathering (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on April 15th

Doctor Cha (Season 1) Netflix Original

Time Trap (2017)

Coming to Netflix on April 16th

Love is Blind (Season 4 – Reunion) Netflix Original – LIVE

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The Mustang (2019)

The Snowman (2017)

What will you be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.