Netflix Added 82 New Movies and Series This Week: April 9th, 2023

Welcome to your big weekend recap of everything new added to Netflix over the past seven-ish days in the United States. We’ll recap the entire list of new titles, three movies and series you may have missed, plus what’s been trending in the Netflix top 10s over the past seven days.
As a quick note, we will also include all the April 1st additions in this list, given that we didn’t do a complete week roundup last Sunday.
New Movies and Series on Netflix You May Have Missed
Transatlantic (Limited Series)
Number of episodes: 7
Rating: TV-14
Language: English
Genre: Drama, History
Cast: Véronique Reymond, Stéphanie Chuat, Mia Maariel Meyer
Writer: Daniel Hendler, Anna Winger
Runtime: 50 mins
Anna Winger returns to Netflix with her second major show following the hugely successful series, Unorthodox.
Turning back the clocks, this historical drama looks back at the remarkable true story of two US citizens living in Marseilles during the outbreak of World War 2 and rescues thousands of refugees who are fleeing.
Once you’re done with the seven-episode limited series on Netflix, you can also watch the short documentary looking into the behind-the-scenes of the show and how Winger crafted the series.
Powerpuff Girls (Seasons 1-6)
Rating: PG
Language: English
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure
Director: Craig McCracken, Genndy Tartakovsky
Cast: Cathy Cavadini, Tara Strong, Elizabeth Daily
Writer: Charlie Bean, Lauren Faust, Craig McCracken
Looking for some classic cartoon action? Netflix surprisingly licensed all six seasons (plus two specials) on April 4th, 2023.
Hunger (2023)
Rating: TV-MA
Language: Thai
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Director: Sitisiri Mongkolsiri
Cast: Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, Nopachai Jayanama, Gunn Svasti, Bhumibhat Thavornsiri, Varit Leesavan, Prachan Vong-uthaiphan
Writer: Kongdej Jaturanrasamee
Runtime: 130 min
Finally, for fans of international cinema, Netflix just added one of its biggest movies out of Thailand to date in the form of an intense new drama thriller.
Amassing over 3 million views on YouTube for its trailer, we suspect this one might be a dark horse for Netflix’s 2023 slate. The movie follows a young and talented street-food cook who pushes herself to the limit after accepting an invitation to train under an infamous and ruthless chef.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
For an expanded version of this list complete with posters, more info about the movie/show plus trailers, visit our new on Netflix hub.
66 New Movies Added This Week
- 28 Days (2000)
- A League of Their Own (1992)
- A Simple Lie (2022)
- American Hustle (2013)
- Amigos (2023)
- Andala Rakshasi (2012)
- Bad Boys (1995)
- Bad Boys II (2003)
- Battleship (2012)
- Born on the Fourth of July (1989)
- Brüno (2009)
- Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)
- Chupa (2023) Netflix Original
- Conan the Destroyer (1984)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)
- Fix Us (2019)
- Friday Night Lights (2004)
- Greenberg (2010)
- Holy Spider (2022)
- Hotel Transylvania (2012)
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)
- How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
- Hunger (2023) Netflix Original
- I, Frankenstein (2014)
- Inception (2010)
- Inside Man (2006)
- Inside Man: Most Wanted (2019)
- Kamalatho Naa Prayanam (2014)
- Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign (2023) Netflix Original
- Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (2023) Netflix Original
- Making Transatlantic (2023) Netflix Original
- Marnie (1964)
- Matilda (1996)
- My Name Is Mo’Nique (2023) Netflix Original
- Norm of the North (2016)
- Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
- Oh Belinda (2023) Netflix Original
- Over the Hedge (2006)
- Powerpuff Girls: ‘Twas The Fight Before Christmas (2003)
- Psycho (1960)
- Puss in Boots (2011)
- Red Dragon (2002)
- Safari (2022)
- Shark Tale (2004)
- Shrek Forever After (2010)
- Smokey and the Bandit (1977)
- Smokey and the Bandit II (1980)
- The Benchwarmers (2006)
- The Birds (1963)
- The Bourne Identity (2002)
- The Bourne Legacy (2012)
- The Bourne Supremacy (2004)
- The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
- The Land Before Time (1988)
- The Last Stand (2013)
- The Mauritanian (2021)
- The Negotiator (1998)
- The Powerpuff Girls Rule!!! (2008)
- The Raid (2011)
- The Thing (2011)
- This Christmas (2007)
- Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain (2008)
- Tower Heist (2011)
- Where Hands Touch (2018)
- Zombieland (2009)
16 New TV Series Added This Week
- BEEF (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Beyblade Burst QuadDrive (Season 1)
- Blippi (Season 2)
- Hatfields & McCoys (Limited Series)
- Heaven and Hell: Soul Exchange (Season 1)
- Hoarders (Season 12)
- Invisible (Season 1)
- IRL – In Real Love (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Magic Mixies (Season 1)
- Powerpuff Girls (Seasons 1-6)
- Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter (Season 1)
- That Winter, the Wind Blows (Season 1)
- The Signing (Season 1 – Batch 1) Netflix Original
- Thicker Than Water (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Transatlantic (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- War Sailor (Limited Series) Netflix Original
Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week
- Murder Mystery 2 (70 points)
- The Bourne Legacy (54 points)
- Shark Tale (53 points)
- Over the Hedge (39 points)
- Murder Mystery (37 points)
- Matilda (34 points)
- The Thing (24 points)
- Hotel Transylvania (22 points)
- Chupa (18 points)
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman (13 points)
- My Name Is Mo’Nique (8 points)
- The Lorax (8 points)
- My Name is Mo’Nique (6 points)
- Red Dragon (5 points)
- Kill Boksoon (3 points)
- American Hustle (2 points)
- Shrek Forever After (2 points)
Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week
- The Night Agent (68 points)
- Love Is Blind (64 points)
- Unstable (51 points)
- Emergency: NYC (44 points)
- Shadow and Bone (27 points)
- Beef (25 points)
- Krigsseileren (23 points)
- Unseen (15 points)
- Transatlantic (14 points)
- Hoarders (12 points)
- You (12 points)
- Surviving R. Kelly (9 points)
- Wellmania (8 points)
- Designated Survivor (3 points)
- Outer Banks (2 points)
What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below. If you want to see what’s next, see everything coming to Netflix between April 10th and April 16th here.