Netflix Added 82 New Movies and Series This Week: April 9th, 2023

Welcome to your big weekend recap of everything new added to Netflix over the past seven-ish days in the United States. We’ll recap the entire list of new titles, three movies and series you may have missed, plus what’s been trending in the Netflix top 10s over the past seven days.

As a quick note, we will also include all the April 1st additions in this list, given that we didn’t do a complete week roundup last Sunday.

New Movies and Series on Netflix You May Have Missed

Transatlantic (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 7

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Drama, History

Cast: Véronique Reymond, Stéphanie Chuat, Mia Maariel Meyer

Writer: Daniel Hendler, Anna Winger

Runtime: 50 mins

Anna Winger returns to Netflix with her second major show following the hugely successful series, Unorthodox.

Turning back the clocks, this historical drama looks back at the remarkable true story of two US citizens living in Marseilles during the outbreak of World War 2 and rescues thousands of refugees who are fleeing.

Once you’re done with the seven-episode limited series on Netflix, you can also watch the short documentary looking into the behind-the-scenes of the show and how Winger crafted the series.

Powerpuff Girls (Seasons 1-6)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Director: Craig McCracken, Genndy Tartakovsky

Cast: Cathy Cavadini, Tara Strong, Elizabeth Daily

Writer: Charlie Bean, Lauren Faust, Craig McCracken

Looking for some classic cartoon action? Netflix surprisingly licensed all six seasons (plus two specials) on April 4th, 2023.

Hunger (2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Thai

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Sitisiri Mongkolsiri

Cast: Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, Nopachai Jayanama, Gunn Svasti, Bhumibhat Thavornsiri, Varit Leesavan, Prachan Vong-uthaiphan

Writer: Kongdej Jaturanrasamee

Runtime: 130 min

Finally, for fans of international cinema, Netflix just added one of its biggest movies out of Thailand to date in the form of an intense new drama thriller.

Amassing over 3 million views on YouTube for its trailer, we suspect this one might be a dark horse for Netflix’s 2023 slate. The movie follows a young and talented street-food cook who pushes herself to the limit after accepting an invitation to train under an infamous and ruthless chef.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

For an expanded version of this list complete with posters, more info about the movie/show plus trailers, visit our new on Netflix hub.

66 New Movies Added This Week

28 Days (2000)

A League of Their Own (1992)

A Simple Lie (2022)

American Hustle (2013)

Amigos (2023)

Andala Rakshasi (2012)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Battleship (2012)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Brüno (2009)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Chupa (2023) Netflix Original

Conan the Destroyer (1984)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Fix Us (2019)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Greenberg (2010)

Holy Spider (2022)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Hunger (2023) Netflix Original

I, Frankenstein (2014)

Inception (2010)

Inside Man (2006)

Inside Man: Most Wanted (2019)

Kamalatho Naa Prayanam (2014)

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign (2023) Netflix Original

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (2023) Netflix Original

Making Transatlantic (2023) Netflix Original

Marnie (1964)

Matilda (1996)

My Name Is Mo’Nique (2023) Netflix Original

Norm of the North (2016)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Oh Belinda (2023) Netflix Original

Over the Hedge (2006)

Powerpuff Girls: ‘Twas The Fight Before Christmas (2003)

Psycho (1960)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Red Dragon (2002)

Safari (2022)

Shark Tale (2004)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

The Birds (1963)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Mauritanian (2021)

The Negotiator (1998)

The Powerpuff Girls Rule!!! (2008)

The Raid (2011)

The Thing (2011)

This Christmas (2007)

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain (2008)

Tower Heist (2011)

Where Hands Touch (2018)

Zombieland (2009)

16 New TV Series Added This Week

BEEF (Season 1) Netflix Original

Beyblade Burst QuadDrive (Season 1)

Blippi (Season 2)

Hatfields & McCoys (Limited Series)

Heaven and Hell: Soul Exchange (Season 1)

Hoarders (Season 12)

Invisible (Season 1)

IRL – In Real Love (Season 1) Netflix Original

Magic Mixies (Season 1)

Powerpuff Girls (Seasons 1-6)

Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter (Season 1)

That Winter, the Wind Blows (Season 1)

The Signing (Season 1 – Batch 1) Netflix Original

Thicker Than Water (Season 1) Netflix Original

Transatlantic (Limited Series) Netflix Original

War Sailor (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Murder Mystery 2 (70 points) The Bourne Legacy (54 points) Shark Tale (53 points) Over the Hedge (39 points) Murder Mystery (37 points) Matilda (34 points) The Thing (24 points) Hotel Transylvania (22 points) Chupa (18 points) Diary of a Mad Black Woman (13 points) My Name Is Mo’Nique (8 points) The Lorax (8 points) My Name is Mo’Nique (6 points) Red Dragon (5 points) Kill Boksoon (3 points) American Hustle (2 points) Shrek Forever After (2 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

The Night Agent (68 points) Love Is Blind (64 points) Unstable (51 points) Emergency: NYC (44 points) Shadow and Bone (27 points) Beef (25 points) Krigsseileren (23 points) Unseen (15 points) Transatlantic (14 points) Hoarders (12 points) You (12 points) Surviving R. Kelly (9 points) Wellmania (8 points) Designated Survivor (3 points) Outer Banks (2 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below. If you want to see what’s next, see everything coming to Netflix between April 10th and April 16th here.