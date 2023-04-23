What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: April 24th to 30th, 2023

Welcome to your final weekly preview of what’s headed to Netflix over the next seven days. Below, we’ll cover the preliminary list of everything new headed to the service between April 24th and April 30th.

Netflix hasn’t yet released its full release schedule for May 2023, but we’re continuously updating our preview of everything we know so far coming throughout the month here. We’re expecting Netflix’s list in the middle of the week.

As always, you can keep up with the daily new additions via our New on Netflix hub and our What to Watch on Netflix section recommendations.

Most Anticipated New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

John Mulaney: Baby J (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Following John Mulaney’s two prior stand-up specials released in 2015 and 2018, respectively, his variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, and appearances on various other specials and a leading role in Big Mouth, we’re now getting his third special arriving early in the week.

This new special was filmed at Boston’s Symphony Hall.

Sweet Tooth (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Gus is back with the return of the DC series adaptation of Sweet Tooth. Eight episodes make up the second season which was filmed in New Zealand throughout 2021.

Per Netflix, here’s the official synopsis for the next season:

“Gus and his fellow hybrids are held captive by the Last Men in order to find a cure for the Sick. To save his friends, Gus must find new strength as he uncovers the origins of The Great Crumble.”

For more on the second season of Sweet Tooth, check out our preview for the return of the show here.

Workin’ Moms (Season 7)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

The Canadian comedy series Workin’ Moms ended a little earlier in the year on the Canadian network CBC and will now join Netflix around the world, including the US, in the middle of the week.

The seventh and final season of the show will explore the lasting friendships, ambitious careers, raising families, and growing up of our favorite Moms.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on April 24th

Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian (Season 1)

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert (2022)

Coming to Netflix on April 25th

John Mulaney: Baby J (2023) Netflix Original

Risque Business: Japan (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey (2023) Netflix Original

The Hateful Eight (2015)

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on April 26th

Dasara (2023)

Kiss, Kiss (2023) Netflix Original

Love After Music (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Good Bad Mother (Season 1) Netflix Original

Workin Moms (Season 7) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on April 27th

Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original

Sharkdog (Season 3) Netflix Original

Sweet Tooth (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Nurse (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on April 28th

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2023)

AKA (2023) Netflix Original

Badrinath ki Dulhania (2017)

InuYasha (Season 6)

It’s Us / Ni Sisi (2013)

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 1) Netflix Original

OK Jaanu (2017)

The Patients of Dr. Garcia / Los pacientes del doctor García (Season 1)

Wave Makers (Season 1) Netflix Original

What will you be checking out on Netflix over the next week? Let us know in the comments down below.