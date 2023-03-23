‘Workin’ Moms’ Season 7 Coming to Netflix in April 2023

Workin’ Moms has returned for a seventh season at CBC and is confirmed to arrive on Netflix around the globe in April 2023, with most regions carrying it as a Netflix Original title. Here’s what we know and when the confirmed Netflix release date is for Workin’ Moms.

Now topping 70 episodes, Workin’ Moms is the perfect comedy binge on Netflix. It’s achieved that impressive episode count in only five years and comes to Netflix exclusively outside Canada following its initial airing on CBC.

Netflix first picked up the global rights to the show in 2019, with three seasons released throughout that year onto the service; season 4 was then added in 2020, season 5 in 2021, and the sixth season in 2022.

Renewed for a final season ahead of season 6 dropping on Netflix, season 7 of the comedy will close with its final batch of episodes.

The series began airing its seventh season on January 3rd, 2023, with new episodes airing Tuesdays at 9 PM. It was filmed between June 20th, 2022, and September 14th, in Toronto, Canada.

Per CBC Gem, here’s the official logline for the seventh and final season:

“In the seventh and final season, WORKIN’ MOMS explores lasting friendships, ambitious careers, raising families, and growing up. The biggest challenge of all is striking the right balance.”

When will Workin’ Moms season 7 be on Netflix?

Up until March 2023, all we knew (via social media) was that the new season would be streaming on Netflix globally by Spring 2023.

Now, we’ve had confirmation that the new season will be coming to Netflix in April 2023, with most regions of Netflix set to receive all episodes of Workin Moms season 7 on April 26th, 2023.

Once the final season arrives on Netflix, the countdown clock will begin on when the show expires. We’ll cover this in a separate article but don’t fear; it’s not expected to leave Netflix until 2033 at the earliest.

Are you looking forward to watching season 7 of Workin’ Moms on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.