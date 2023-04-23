Netflix Added 28 New Movies and Series This Week: April 23rd, 2023

It’s the end of the week, meaning it’s time to look back at all the new movies and series that hit Netflix over the last seven days, and highlight some of the new titles that landed over the weekend. Finally, we’ll take a look at the movies and series that have been charting best in the Netflix top 10s.

Looking ahead to next week, the major new titles lined up include the latest season of Sweet Tooth, plus the final seasons of Workin’ Moms and Firefly Lane.

As always, you can find an expanded version of what’s new on Netflix and all of our daily roundups via our New on Netflix hub.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix This Week

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023)

Rating: TV-PG

Language: English

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Romance

Director: Steven K. Tsuchida

Cast: Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Lý, Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman, Glynn Sweet, Alexa Povah

Writer: Eirene Donohue

Runtime: 96 min / 1h 36m

Netflix’s big new movie for the weekend is the latest Rachel Leigh Cook romance movie that takes place primarily in Vietnam.

The story follows an American travel executive checking out the location as part of her job when she meets and strikes up an off-the-cuff relationship with a tour guide.

In our review on Friday, we gave the movie a PAUSE rating concluding, “If you are a TV movie junkie who loves the combo of Rachael Leigh Cook and travel documentaries, this one’s for you. But if you have a more refined palette for top-shelf rom-coms, you might think twice before you jump into this movie.”

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (2022)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music

Director: Kasi Lemmons

Cast: Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders

Writer: Anthony McCarten

Runtime: 144 min / 2h 24m

As we first announced last week, Sony’s recent theatrical release of Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody hits Netflix as part of the first window deal.

Here’s what you can expect from the new musical biopic:

“This complex portrait of the incomparable Whitney Houston follows the singer’s stunning ascent from New Jersey choir girl to international superstar.”

The movie will now remain on Netflix for the next 18 months.

If you’re looking to sign up to Netflix specifically to watch the new Whitney Houston biopic, be warned that you can only do so on Netflix’s premium tiers. In other words, you’ll need a tier above the ad-tier as it’s unavailable to stream there.

Rough Diamonds (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Flemish

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Kevin Janssens, Ini Massez, Robby Cleiren, Dudu Fisher, Yona Elian, Jeroen Van der Ven

Runtime: 51 mins

Finally, this weekend’s international highlight is Rough Diamonds, a new crime thriller originating out of Belgium.

Eight episodes will see you following a prodigal son who sends his family’s empire into crushing debt, and his estranged brother returns to Antwerp’s diamond district to pick up the pieces.

It’s a mix of Succession, Shtisel, Deadwind and The Killing and, thus far, has received pretty good reviews on IMDb

Full List of New Movies and Shows Added to Netflix This Week

13 New Movies Added This Week

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023) Netflix Original

Bangarang (2021)

Chhota Bheem and the Return of Dragar (2022)

Chokehold (2023) Netflix Original

How High 2 (2019)

Longest Third Date (2023) Netflix Original

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (2023) Netflix Original

One More Time (2023) Netflix Original

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The Fisherman’s Diary (2020)

The Mustang (2019)

The Snowman (2017)

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (2022)

15 New TV Series Added This Week

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 4) Netflix Original

Better Call Saul (Season 6)

Chhota Bheem (Season 7)

Chimp Empire (Season 1) Netflix Original

Doctor Cha (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Ex-Addicts Club (Season 1 ) Netflix Original

How to Get Rich (Season 1) Netflix Original

Indian Matchmaking (Season 3) Netflix Original

Light the Wild (Season 1)

Oggy Oggy (Season 2) Netflix Original

Rough Diamonds (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Diplomat (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Marked Heart (Season 2) Netflix Original

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (Season 1) Netflix Original

Welcome to Eden (Season 2) Netflix Original

1 New Mobile Game Added This Week

Mighty Quest Rogue Palace (iOS, Android) – Hunt for epic loot. Battle big bosses. Hack and slash through a mad maze, and prepare to die — a lot.

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

The Snowman (69 points) The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (62 points) The Lorax (41 points) The Mustang (40 points) Matilda (32 points) The Best Man Holiday (31 points) The Last Stand (20 points) Shrek Forever After (20 points) Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (19 points) A Tourist’s Guide to Love (18 points) The Best Man Holiday (14 points) The Mustang (13 points) Queens on the Run (13 points) Chupa (9 points) Murder Mystery 2 (5 points) Sing 2 (4 points) Inside Man (2 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Beef (63 points) Love Is Blind (62 points) The Night Agent (47 points) Florida Man (43 points) Better Call Saul (35 points) The Diplomat (30 points) All American: Homecoming (25 points) American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (19 points) The Marked Heart (17 points) Obsession (13 points) How to Get Rich (12 points) Indian Matchmaking (6 points) Queenmaker (6 points) Better Call Saul (5 points) Hoarders (5 points) How to Get Rich (2 points) Hatfields & McCoys (2 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.