What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: March 10th to 16th, 2025

It’s a brand new week, and one of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year drops this week in the form of the big budget (and we mean big) adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s graphic novel. What else is going to be dropping this week? Quite a bit although, so let’s run through all the major new arrivals below.

This week will also see a number of big removals. Kids will want to watch some of the Thomas & Friends specials that are leaving towards the end of the week, such as Digs & Discoveries: All Track’s Lead to Rome (2019), Digs & Discoveries: Mines of Mystery (2019), and Steam Team to the Rescue (2019). Elsewhere, the Wham documentary WHAM!: Last Christmas Unwrapped (2024) leaves on Friday alongside A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014).

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

The Electric State (2025)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

For the past few years, Netflix has strategically reserved a major movie for a spring release—and it’s proven to be a successful approach.

In 2022, that coveted spot went to The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds. Now, Millie Bobby Brown is taking the spotlight for the second year in a row. Last year’s Damsel not only secured a prime release window but also managed to break into Netflix’s all-time most-watched list. This year, she returns with The Electric State.

Starring alongside Chris Pratt, Brown plays Michelle, a young girl who wants to find her younger brother. She does so with the help of an ex-solider and an assortment of robotic characters. The film adapts the beloved graphic novel and is directed by the Russo Brothers.

Reviews unusually dropped a week before release and the reason behind that was to seemingly bury them ahead of release given that the majority were pretty awful. As it stands right now, the Rotten Tomatoes score is sitting at a pretty depressing 23%. Will it matter when it comes to people checking it out, though? We suspect not.

Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney

LIVE on Netflix: Wednesday

Over the past decade or so in creating its own content, there are a few genres the streamer has really struggled with. One of them is the talk show format, but last year, it seemed to hit its stride with a week-long set of specials from John Mulaney, a former SNL star. Following that, Netflix has now given the comic an expanded 12-week run that begins this Wednesday, with it taking place from 10 pm ET or 7 pm PT.

Adolescence (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s British output, you’ll absolutely be wanting to set aside your Thursday evening for this new four-part limited series headlined by Peaky Blinders star Stephen Graham. It comes from the creative team behind Boiling Point and tells the story of a young boy who’s been accused of murder and what happens when his family digs for answers.

We reviewed this title last week, and it blew us away. We wrote, “Filmed using the ‘oner’ technique (single-take scenes), the show creates a claustrophobic, immersive experience. Though this filming style is sometimes a gimmick, it is effectively used here—particularly in the standout third episode, a powerful therapy session that highlights Owen Cooper’s remarkable debut performance.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, March 10th

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden (Limited Series) Netflix Original – A riveting docuseries that delves into the relentless pursuit of Osama bin Laden.

What’s Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, March 12th

Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney (LIVE) Netflix Original – Starting March 12th, join John Mulaney for a 12-week live event filled with spontaneous interviews and dynamic performances.

– Starting March 12th, join John Mulaney for a 12-week live event filled with spontaneous interviews and dynamic performances. Guilty Pleasure (2024) – Filipino courtroom drama.

– Filipino courtroom drama. Temptation Island (Season 6) Netflix Original – The hit reality dating series makes a high-profile debut on Netflix with its sizzling new season.

– The hit reality dating series makes a high-profile debut on Netflix with its sizzling new season. Welcome to the Family (Season 1) Netflix Original – Offbeat Mexcian comedy/crime series where a single mother rallies her family to take on a mafia boss.

What’s Coming to Netflix on Thursday, March 13th

Adolescence (Limited Series) Netflix Original – A gripping British mini-series that follows a young boy plunged into controversy after a murder accusation.

– A gripping British mini-series that follows a young boy plunged into controversy after a murder accusation. Kraven The Hunter (2024) – In this Marvel offering from Sony Pictures, a crime lord’s son transforms into a determined vigilante.

– In this Marvel offering from Sony Pictures, a crime lord’s son transforms into a determined vigilante. Mogura (Season 1) – Japanese biopic on the real events of a narcotics officer who infiltrated a group of hip-hop artists suspected of drug trafficking.

– Japanese biopic on the real events of a narcotics officer who infiltrated a group of hip-hop artists suspected of drug trafficking. Love is Blind: Sweden (Season 2) Netflix Original – The international spin-off of the renowned dating series returns for a second season with fresh cultural twists.

– The international spin-off of the renowned dating series returns for a second season with fresh cultural twists. The Redemption of Sin (2024) – Indonesian horror.

What’s Coming to Netflix on Friday, March 14th

Audrey

Curse of the Seven Seas (2024) – An eerie Indian horror film that promises to send shivers down your spine.

– An eerie Indian horror film that promises to send shivers down your spine. The Electric State (2025) Netflix Original – Featuring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, this potentially record-breaking Netflix Original follows a young girl’s perilous journey across a ravaged America in search of her brother, adapted from a beloved graphic novel.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 16th

Competencia Oficial (2022) – A Spanish drama that wryly satirizes the film industry, centering on a director and her two celebrated stars as they gear up for their next cinematic project.

– A Spanish drama that wryly satirizes the film industry, centering on a director and her two celebrated stars as they gear up for their next cinematic project. Crime Patrol City Crime (New Episodes Weekly) – An Indian police procedural that delivers fresh episodes each week, following a dedicated team as they tackle the city’s most violent and complex crimes.

– An Indian police procedural that delivers fresh episodes each week, following a dedicated team as they tackle the city’s most violent and complex crimes. Everest (2015) – A biographical drama that recounts the harrowing events of the disastrous 1996 Everest expedition.

For more on what’s coming up throughout the remainder of March and into April (and for the rest of 2025!), keep checking back here on What’s on Netflix.