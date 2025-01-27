Get geared up for February as the first WWE premium live event of the year, the Royal Rumble, arrives. Here’s your preview of what’s coming to Netflix UK in February 2025.

If you’re looking for the US list for February 2024, we have our preview here.

You can find all of the departures for February 2025 here.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 1st, 2025:

Cells at Work (Season 2) – Japanese anime series centered on the cells of the human body and a particular red-headed red blood cell who joins the body’s workforce.

– Japanese anime series centered on the cells of the human body and a particular red-headed red blood cell who joins the body’s workforce. Gogglebox (Season 18) – Britain’s beloved reality series where we watch people watching telly and their reactions to current events and popular shows.

– Britain’s beloved reality series where we watch people watching telly and their reactions to current events and popular shows. Hunt (2022) – South Korean drama starring Squid’s Games’ Lee Jung Jae as Park Pyeong Ho, an NSA agent hunting for a North Korean spy embedded in his agency.

Missing: The Other Side (Season 1) – South Korean drama series following a con-artist who encounters a hidden village where the souls of missing persons call home.

– South Korean drama series following a con-artist who encounters a hidden village where the souls of missing persons call home. Naruto (Season 3) – Japanese anime series.

– Japanese anime series. Spec Birth (Season 1) – Japanese sci-fi drama centered on a special crime unit that goes after criminals with supernatural abilities.

WWE: Royal Rumble (2025) N – WWE’s iconic PLE streams on Netflix for the first time as 30 Men and 30 women battle it out in the Royal Rumble for a shot at a singles title at Wrestlemania.

– WWE’s iconic PLE streams on Netflix for the first time as 30 Men and 30 women battle it out in the Royal Rumble for a shot at a singles title at Wrestlemania. Umjolo: There is No Cure (2025) N – South African romantic-comedy film.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 4th, 2025:

Rurouni Kenshin (Season 1) – Japanese anime and the second anime adaptation of Nobuhiro Watsuki’s manga.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 5th, 2025:

Celebrity Bear Hunt (Season 1) N – Reality survival series that will see a team of celebrities taking on challenges in the Central American jungle where Bear Grylls will hunt them, and if caught, they are eliminated.

Envious (Season 2) N – Argentinian romantic-comedy following Vicky, who, after issuing an ultimatum to her boyfriend, leads her on an unexpected journey of self-discovery.

Kinda Pregnant (2025) N – Comedy starring Amy Schumer as Lainy Newton, who starts wearing a false belly after becoming jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy and inadvertently meets the man of her dreams.

– Comedy starring Amy Schumer as Lainy Newton, who starts wearing a false belly after becoming jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy and inadvertently meets the man of her dreams. Prison Cell 211 (Limited Series) N – Mexican crime-thriller based on real events that took place in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez, where a prison riot resulted in the deaths of several people.

– Mexican crime-thriller based on real events that took place in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez, where a prison riot resulted in the deaths of several people. Sintonia (Season 5) N – Final season of the Brazilian crime-drama where three São Paulo teens have dreams of life beyond their shanty town.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 6th, 2025:

Apple Cider Vinegar (Season 1) N – Kaitlyn Dever stars as Belle Gibson, a woman who pretended to suffer from cancer and used her large social media following to pretend to keep the disease under control with self-care therapies.

The Åre Murders (Season 1) N – Swedish crime drama set in Stockholm, where a detective under an internal investigation goes on holiday to a ski resort, only to find themselves compelled back to work after the disappearance of a young girl.

– Swedish crime drama set in Stockholm, where a detective under an internal investigation goes on holiday to a ski resort, only to find themselves compelled back to work after the disappearance of a young girl. Cassandra (Limited Series) N – German sci-fi thriller centered on AI helper Cassandra, who finally has a new family move after decades of being alone. Determined never to be abandoned again, Cassandra manipulates the family to become part of it, forever.

– German sci-fi thriller centered on AI helper Cassandra, who finally has a new family move after decades of being alone. Determined never to be abandoned again, Cassandra manipulates the family to become part of it, forever. DC League of Super-Pets (2022) – Animated superhero adventure following the pets of the Justice League with Dwayne Johnson as the voice of Superman’s beloved best friend, Krypto.

Golden Kamuy 2: The Hunt of Prisoners In Hokkaido (Season 1) N – Japanese drama series following two treasure hunters hunting men whose tattoed bodies hold the key to a mysterious treasure.

– Japanese drama series following two treasure hunters hunting men whose tattoed bodies hold the key to a mysterious treasure. Sumala (2024) – Indonesian horror.

– Indonesian horror. Supreme Models (Season 1) – Documentary centered on the impact of Black models in the fashion and beauty industry.

– Documentary centered on the impact of Black models in the fashion and beauty industry. Sweet Magnolias (Season 4) N – Romantic drama following the daily lives of three South Carolina women who have been best friends since high school.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 7th, 2025:

Adventures of the Super Monkey (Season 1) – Japanese adventure based on the Chinese story Journey to the West.

– Japanese adventure based on the Chinese story Journey to the West. Death Whisper 2 (2024) – Thai horror film.

– Thai horror film. Flower Shop Without Rose (Season 1) – Japanese drama series.

– Japanese drama series. The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (Season 1) N – Sports docuseries centered on the intense rivalry between the Indian and Pakistani cricket teams.

– Sports docuseries centered on the intense rivalry between the Indian and Pakistani cricket teams. Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 4) N – Spanish drama starring Jose Coronado as a vengeful grandfather and war veteran who takes violent action against the drug dealers who have overtaken his neighborhood.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 8th, 2025:

The Way We Wore (Season 1) – Australian fashion docuseries.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 9th, 2025:

Inheritance Detective (Season 1) – Weekly episodes of the new Japanese drama that follow a detective specializing in inheritance issues, disputes, and questionable heirs.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 10th, 2025:

Aftermath (2024) – Action Thriller starring Dylan Sprouse and Mason Gooding.

– Action Thriller starring Dylan Sprouse and Mason Gooding. Love Again (2023) – Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as a young woman struggling after the death of her fiancé. She continues to text his old number, only to begin forming a connection with the man who has been reassigned the number.

– Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as a young woman struggling after the death of her fiancé. She continues to text his old number, only to begin forming a connection with the man who has been reassigned the number. Sick Note (2 Seasons) – British sitcom starring Rupert Grint as Daniel Glass, who is misdiagnosed with terminal cancer, but upon realizing those around him were treating him better when they thought he was dying, he decides not to tell.

Surviving Black Hawk Down (Limited Series) N – Documentary centered on the Battle of Mogadishu, where three Black Hawk helicopters were downed, and a tense standoff between US soldiers and Somali fighters took place.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 11th, 2025:

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (2025) N – Doug Cockle returns as the voice of Geralt of Rivia, the white-haired monster hunter, who is hired to look into a series of seaside attacks but stumbles into an age-old conflict between humans and the sea people.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 12th, 2025:

Honeymoon Crasher (2025) N – French-comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 13th, 2025:

Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 3) N – The climactic end and the final showdown between Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai in the Sekai Taikai.

La Dolce Villa (2025) N – Romantic comedy starring Scott Foley as Eric, a successful businessman who gets more than he bargained for when he travels to Italy to stop his daughter from spending all her money restoring an Italian villa.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 14th, 2025:

I Am Married… But! (Season 1) N – Taiwanese romantic-comedy starring Jasper Liu and Alice Ko.

– Taiwanese romantic-comedy starring Jasper Liu and Alice Ko. Love Is Blind (Season 8) N – Netflix’s most beloved reality dating series returns with a brand new group of hopeful singles putting their faith in blind love.

– Netflix’s most beloved reality dating series returns with a brand new group of hopeful singles putting their faith in blind love. Valeria (Season 4) N – The final season of the Spanish romantic-comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 15th, 2025:

Charlotte (Season 1) – Japanese anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 18th, 2025:

Court of Gold (Season 1) N – Sports docuseries following the Mens Basketball teams who took part in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Offline Love (Season 1) N – Japanese reality dating series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 19th, 2025:

My Family (Season 1) N – Italian drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 20th, 2025:

Zero Day (Limited Series) N – Thriller with a fantastic ensemble cast starring Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lizza Caplan, Angela Bassett, and Connie Britton.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 24th, 2025:

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (2025) N – Netflix’s second year hosting the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 27th, 2025:

Demon City (2025) N – Japanese crime-action film centered on Shûhei Sakata, a man accused of murdering his family and failing to end his life, spends 15 years in prison as a disabled man. Upon his release, a fateful encounter restores his physical abilities.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 28th, 2025:

Aitana: Metamorphosis (Season 1) N – Documentary on the Spanish singer and songwriter Aitana.

– Documentary on the Spanish singer and songwriter Aitana. Squad 36 (2025) N – French crime-thriller

