The Cast of ‘Sense8’ Where Are They Now?

It’s been just over six years since The Wachowski’s smash hit LGBTQ+ sci-fi drama Sense8 landed on Netflix, and it’s been little over three years since the series came to an end. With plenty of time passing between now and then it’s time to revisit the cast, and what they’ve been up to since Sense8 came to an end.

Sense8 only lasted for two seasons on Netflix, but in that time it amassed one of the most fiercely loyal fanbases we’ve ever seen for an Original series. Arguably, the only fanbases that even comes close to Sense8 are those of The OA, and Anne with an E. All three fanbases at one time or another have petitioned to see their favourite series return.

The cast was one of the most diverse we’d seen at the time for a Netflix Original series, and the story itself was a celebration of equality, especially towards sexuality.

Aml Ameen

Portrayed: Capheus “Van Damn”Onyango

Number of Episodes: 12

Aml portrayed Capheus for only the first season of Sense8, and never returned to reprise the role.

Since his departure from Sense8, Aml has gone on to star in a number of different projects, most notably as D in Yardie and Simon in the HBO Max series I May Destroy You.

Titles Starred in since/during Sense8:

Title Role For Justice (2015) Brandon Horn Soy Nero (2016) Private Bronx The Naked Post (2016) Ryan The Price (2017) Seyo Ogunde Parallel (2018) Devin Inside Man: Most Wanted (2019) Remy Darbone Run Sweetheart Run (2020) Quidda The Left Right Game (1 Season) Tom I May Destroy You (1 Season) Simon Charming the Hearts of Men (2020) Walter

Toby Onwumere

Portrayed: Capheus “Van Damn”Onyango

Number of Episodes: 12

The second actor to portray Capheus, Toby took over the role when Amel Ameen left the series at the end of the first season. His transition into the role was shaky at first, as fans missed Amel, but the Nigeran born actor truely embraced the role

Toby has starred in very little since the end of Sense8. He took part in the pilot for Olive Forever, and starred as Kai in the fifth season Empire. Although the future looks bright for the actor as he will once again be working alongside Lana Wachowski in the fourth installamant of the Matrix franchise.

Titles Starred in since/during Sense8:

Title Role Olive Forever (1 Season) Bigby Empire Kai Thorp Ogé

Bae Doona

Portrayed: Sun Bak

Number of Episodes: 24

Bae Doona is instantly one of the most recognisable actresses on Netflix, and is arguably one of the busiest actors on this list.

Since Sense8 came to an end, Bae Doona has starred in multiple Korean dramas that have landed on Netflix. In particular she starred in the anthology series Persona, and Netflix’s zombie horror phenomenom Kingdom. Fans will get to see even more of her soon, as Bae Doona is also starring in the exciting sci-fi series The Silent Sea, which is scheduled to be released sometime in 2021.

Titles Starred in since/during Sense8:

Title Role Teo-neol (2016) Se-Hyun Chang-ok’s Letter (Miniseries) Eun-ha The Greatest Divorce (1 Season) Kang Hwi-roo The Drug King (2018) Kim Jeong-ah Persona (Miniseries) Doona Kingdom (2 Seasons) Seo Bi Bimilui Soop (2 Seasons) Han Yeo Jin

Jamie Clayton

Portrayed: Nomi Marks

Number of Episodes: 24

Another busy actress, Jamie Clayton has found herself acting predominantly in television shows over movies.

She was cast in the sortlived revival of Designated Survivor, portraying the role of Sasha Booker for the third season. Clayton starred in a few episodes of The CW series Roswell, New Mexico and most recently starred in The L Word: Generation Q as Tess Van De Berg. Fans of the actress can look forward to her lending her voice to Zack Snyder’s animated series Twilight of the Gods.

Titles Starred in since/during Sense8:

Title Role Motive (1 Season) Avery Bowman The Neon Demon (2016) Casting Director Same Same (1 Season) Niamh Mass Effect: Andromeda (2017) Jien Garson The Snowman (2017) Edda The Chain (2019) Dr. Ryan Designated Survivor (Season 3) Sasha Booker Roswell, New Mexico Charlie Cameron Equal (1 Season) Christine Jorgensen The L Word: Generation Q (2 Seasons) Tess Va De Berg

Tina Desai

Portrayed: Kala Dandekar

Number of Episodes: 24

Outside of Sense8 actress Tina Desai has spent a lot of time lending her voice talent to the long running children’s animated series Thomas and Friends. She has also since returned to acting in Bollywood having starred in Dassehra, and fans will soon get to see her in the upcoming Amazon Prime action drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

Titles Starred in since/during Sense8:

Title Role Thomas & Friends: The Great Race (2016) Ashima Thomas & Friends: Global Friends (Miniseries) Ashima Good Luck (2018) Jenny Saxena Thomas & Friends: Here Comes the Steam (Miniseries) Ashima Dassehra (2018) Aditi Singh Thomas & Friends: Meet the Characters! (Miniseries) Ashima The Best of Thomas & Friends Clips (US) (1 Season) Ashima Thomas & Friends (2 Seasons) Ashima

Tuppence Middleton

Portrayed: Riley “Blue” Gunnarsdóttir

Episodes: 24

Before, during and after Sense8, Tuppence Middleton has been a very busy actress. The most high profile project she has starred in since the end of Sense8 is arguably between The Downton Abbey movie and starring in David Fincher’s biopic Mank as Sara Mankiewicz.

Titles Starred in since/during Sense8:

Title Role War & Peace (Miniseries) Helene Bezukova Diensian (1 Season) Amelia Havisham Diani and I (2017) Laura Phillips The Current War (2017) Mary Edison Electric Dreams (1 Season) Linda World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth (2018) Lady Lucille Waycrest Stine (2018) Lizzie Fiderman’s Friends (2018) Alwyn Four (2019) The Young Woman Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2019) Abby Downton Abbey (2019) Lucy Smith Lie of You (2019) Hannah Possessor (2020) Ava Parse Shadowplay (1 Season) Claire Franklin Mank (2020) Sara Mankiewicz

Max Riemelt

Portrayed: Wolfgang Bogdanow

Episodes: 24

Since the end of Sense8, Max Riemelt has split his time between starring in German and English roles. In particular he starred in the BBC series World on Fire, a WW2 drama focusing on the impact the war had on the lives of ordinary people.

Max Riemelt will reunite with Lana Wachowski, as he will also be starring in the upcoming Matrix 4 movie. Fans can also look forward to seeing more projects starring Riemelt with the actor currently filming German miniseries Bonn, and he has also been announced for Supercrew and Free Fall 2.

Titles Starred in since/during Sense8:

Title Role Berlin Syndrome (2017) Andi Werner Die Freundin meiner Mutter (2019) Jan Head Burst (2019) Markus World on Fire (1 Season) Schmidt Der Schneegänger (2020) Lutz Gehring Tatort (1 Season) Louis Bürger The Peppercorns and the Secret of the Deep Sea (2020) Oliver

Miguel Ángel Silvestre

Portrayed: Lito Rodriguez

Episodes: 24

Miguel is also another familiar face for Netflix subscribers, especially for those who are fans of Netflix’s Spanish language dramas, such as, Narcos and Sky Rojo. HBO Max susbscribers will also be familar with the actor as he starred in 30 Coins as Pablo.

Arguably the most exciting project Miguel will soon be seen in is the fifth season of the global phenomenom La casa de papel/Money Heist.

Titles Starred in since/during Sense8:

Title Role Narcos (1 Season) Franklin Jurado Ferdinand (2017) El Primero Ibiza (2018) Manny My Best Friend’s Wedding (2018) Jorge On Death Row (Miniseries) Pablo Ibar Velvet Collection (1 Season) Alberto Márquez 30 Coins (1 Season) Paco Red Sky (1 Season) Moses

Brian J. Smith

Portrayed: Will Gorski

Episodes: 24

Smith has been relatively busy since Sense8 ended, having starred in World on Fire alongside fellow Sense8 alumni Max Reimelt, and in the Bourne TV spin-off Treadstone, which sadly lasted only one season.

Just like some of his fellow Sense8 actors, Brian Smith will also be seen in the upcoming Matrix 4 movie.

Titles Starred in since/during Sense8:

Title Role The Passing Season (2016) Sam 22 Chaser (2018) Ben Dankert World on Fire (1 Season) Webster O’Connor Treadstone (2019) Doug McKenna L.A. Confidential (2019) Ed Exley

Daryl Hannah

Portrayed: Angelica Turing

Episodes: 24

Daryl Hannah was already an incredibly well known actress having starred in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, and Oliver Stone’s Wall Street.

In the time since Sense8 Daryl Hannah hasn’t starred in anything particularly noteworthy, but she has definitely been keeping herself busy in starring in Papa, Undateable John, and Cosmic Radio.

Titles Starred in since/during Sense8:

Title Role The Slider (2017) Carol Papa (2018) Sarah Freidman Undateable John (2019) Rose Cosmic Radio Herself

Freema Agyeman

Portrayed: Amanita Caplan

Episodes: 24

The former Doctor Who and British actress has only been working on one series since Sense8 came to an end, but given it is the highly successful medical drama New Amsterdam, no one can blame her.

Titles Starred in since/during Sense8:

Title Role Eat Locals (2017) Angel New Amsterdam (3 Seasons) Dr. Helen Sharpe

Terrance Mann

Portrayed: Milton Bailey “Whispers” Brandt

Episodes: 19

Since moving on from Sense8, Mann hasn’t featured in many projects, but he did star as himself in an episode of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and starred in an episode of The Blacklist as Harris Van Ness.

The next big project for Mann is Foundation, an original series for AppleTV, and will play the role of Brother Dusk.

Titles Starred in since/during Sense8:

Title Role Sleepy Hollow (1 Season) The Devil Time After Time (1 Season) Mr. Knox Instinct (1 Season) John Whitehead Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (1 Season) Himself The Blacklist (1 Season) Harris Von Ness

Eréndira Ibarra

Portrayed: Daniela Velázquez

Episodes: 19

Eréndira Ibarra is the fourth actor on the list of actors from Sense8 that will be starring in the fourth Matrix movie. Interestingly, The Matrix 4 is Ibarra’s first English language project since Sense8, as the actress has since starred in a small variety of Mexican dramas and movies.

Titles Starred in since/during Sense8:

Title Role Tales of an Immortal Couple (2016) Florentina Calle A ti te quería encontrar Lu Ingogbernable (1 Season) Ana Vargas-West Sitiados: México (Miniseries) Inés El Candidato (1 Season) Isabel Alfaro Daark Forces (2020) Rubi

Naveen Andrews

Portrayed: Jonas Maliki

Episodes: 18

Prior to Sense8, Naveen Andrews most well known roles was Sayid Jarrah in Lost, and Jafar in the Once Upon a Time spin-off Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.

Naveen has starred in two projects since Sense8. First was the shortlived series Instinct as Julian Cousins, and second was the TV movie Reckless. The next TV series Naveen is going to be starring in is the Hulu original series The Dropout, which will arrive sometime in 2021.

Titles Starred in since/during Sense8:

Title Role Instinct (1 Season) Julian Cousins Reckless (2018) Roland Shaw

Who was your favourite actor in Sense8? What’s been your favorite series to watch outside of Sense8?