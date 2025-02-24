What’s Coming to Netflix UK in March 2025

It’s time to prepare for another exciting month of new additions to the Netflix UK library. March will see new licensed content, including 1883, the prequel to Yellowstone, and Alan Tudyk’s Resident Alien. A new WWE live event is also coming as veteran John Cena takes his last chance to make it to Wrestlemania at the Elimination Chamber.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 1st, 2025

11 Rebels (2024) – Historical Japanese drama is set in the Boshin War, where a squad of eleven criminals and samurai lead a desperate defense of a fortress.

– Historical Japanese drama is set in the Boshin War, where a squad of eleven criminals and samurai lead a desperate defense of a fortress. Cells at Work: Code Black (Season 1) – Anime spin-off as we follow a different red and white blood cell pair in a body in terrible health and the daily fight for their lives against illness and disease.

– Anime spin-off as we follow a different red and white blood cell pair in a body in terrible health and the daily fight for their lives against illness and disease. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End (2023) – Anime based on the Japanese manga series written by Kanehito Yamada.

– Anime based on the Japanese manga series written by Kanehito Yamada. Halo (Season 1) – Television adaptation of the beloved sci-fi game.

Hiraugao (Season 1) – This Japanese romance drama stars Ueto Aya as Sasmoto Sawa, a woman who has been cheating on her husband in her quest for happiness. Sawa’s life takes a turn when she meets teacher Kitano Yuichiro, and her obsession with him leads her to cross boundaries she never thought she would.

– This Japanese romance drama stars Ueto Aya as Sasmoto Sawa, a woman who has been cheating on her husband in her quest for happiness. Sawa’s life takes a turn when she meets teacher Kitano Yuichiro, and her obsession with him leads her to cross boundaries she never thought she would. Mercy (2023) – Action drama starring Leah Gibson and Jonathan Rhys Meyers as a doctor and former military officer in a fight for survival when the Irish mob occupies the hospital where she works.

– Action drama starring Leah Gibson and Jonathan Rhys Meyers as a doctor and former military officer in a fight for survival when the Irish mob occupies the hospital where she works. Naruto (Season 4) – New episodes of the fan-favorite anime series.

– New episodes of the fan-favorite anime series. Resident Alien (Multiple Seasons) – Comedy series starring Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle, an alien who takes on the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor and begins to question his secret mission to Earth.

– Comedy series starring Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle, an alien who takes on the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor and begins to question his secret mission to Earth. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1) –

– What Killed the Ice Age Giants? (2019) – German documentary focused on the extinction of the giant species of the last Ice Age.

– German documentary focused on the extinction of the giant species of the last Ice Age. Yamato Nadeshiko (Season 1) – Japanese romantic-comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 2nd, 2025

Elimination Chamber (2025) – WWE Premium Live Event.

– WWE Premium Live Event. The Other One (Seasons 1-2) – BBC sitcom about two sisters who share a secret.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 3rd, 2025

Hot Wheels Let’s Race (Season 3) N – Children’s animated series based on Mattel’s beloved toy brand.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 4th, 2025

Andrew Schulz: LIFE (2025) N – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. With Love, Meghan (Season 1) N – Reality television hosted by Meghan Markle, who offers her own tips and tricks in the home, fashion, and beauty.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 5th, 2025

Just One Look (Season 1) N – Polish crime-thriller series centered on a woman searching for her kidnapped husband.

– Polish crime-thriller series centered on a woman searching for her kidnapped husband. The Leopard (Season 1) N – Historical Italian drama.

– Historical Italian drama. Medusa (Season 1) N – Colombian thriller starring Juana Acosta as Barbage Hidalgo, a CEO searching for her would-be killer as her ruthless family seeks control over the business empire.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 6th, 2025

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta (2025) N – Documentary taking fans of beloved Brazilian pop star Anitta, behind-the-scenes of her life.

– Documentary taking fans of beloved Brazilian pop star Anitta, behind-the-scenes of her life. Love Is Blind: Sweden (Season 1) N – New episodes of Netflix’s most popular reality dating series in Sweden.

– New episodes of Netflix’s most popular reality dating series in Sweden. Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 3) – Latest season of the animated Thomas the Tank Engine series.

– Latest season of the animated Thomas the Tank Engine series. Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black (Season 1 – Part 2) N – Drama series starring Taylor Polidore Williams and Crystle Stewart.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 7th, 2025

Chaos: The Manson Murders (2025) N – Crime documentary centered on America’s infamous cult leader Charles Manson.

– Crime documentary centered on America’s infamous cult leader Charles Manson. Delicious (2025) N – German thriller centered on a family whose vacation to a French villa takes an unforeseen turn when they encounter a mysterious injured woman.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 7) N – Netflix’s beloved docuseries returns as it chronicles the drama of the 2024 F1 season.

Japan’s Number One Jerk Salaryman (Season 1) – Japanese drama centered on a disgraced ex-tv reporter who runs for the City Council.

– Japanese drama centered on a disgraced ex-tv reporter who runs for the City Council. Nadaaniyan (2025) N – Indian romantic drama film starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khusi Kapoor.

– Indian romantic drama film starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khusi Kapoor. Plankton: The Movie (2025) N – Spongebob spin-off following Plankton, who must help the residents of Bikini Bottom when Karen the Computer decides to take over the world.

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Season 1) N – Romantic K-drama starring IU and Kim Seon Ho, new episodes are available weekly until March 28th.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 8th, 2025

Dampyr (2022) – Horror fantasy based on the acclaimed comic books.

– Horror fantasy based on the acclaimed comic books. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) – Sony’s animated adventure sees the young Miles Morales still learning his responsibilities as the new Spider-Man, but traverses across the multi-verse with other spider-powered heroes when villain Spot threatens the fabric of space and time.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023) – The most recent live-action Transformers movie that sees the Autobots teaming up with the Maximals to save humanity.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 10th, 2025

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden (Season 1) N – Historical docuseries focused on the worldwide manhunt for Osama Bin Laden after the 9/11 terror attack.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 12th, 2025

1883 (Season 1) – Yellowstone prequel series centered on the origin of the Yellowstone Ranch as the Dutton family travels from Texas to establish a new life in Montana.

Sisu (2022) – A gold prospector becomes a one-man army against a Nazi death squad during WWII.

– A gold prospector becomes a one-man army against a Nazi death squad during WWII. Temptation Island (Season 1) N – The hit reality series returns with new couples, new singles, and dramas in paradise.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 13th, 2025

Adolescence (Season 1) N – British crime-drama starring Stephen Graham as the father of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, who is arrested for the murder of a schoolmate.

– British crime-drama starring Stephen Graham as the father of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, who is arrested for the murder of a schoolmate. Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney (Season 1) N – Live comedy show with comedian John Mulaney and guests.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 14th, 2025

The Electric State (2025) N – New sci-fi adventure from the Russo Brothers starring Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle, an orphaned teenager traversing the American West with a robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 16th, 2025

Love Is Blind: Sweden (Season 2) N – The second season of the Swedish iteration of Netflix’s most successful reality dating series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 17th, 2025

Inside (Season 1) N – New daily reality series from the Sideman that sees content creators take on challenges for a cash grand prize.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 19th, 2025

Twister: Caught in the Storm (2025) N – Documentary centered on the May 2011 tornado that tore through Joplin, Missouri.

– Documentary centered on the May 2011 tornado that tore through Joplin, Missouri. Until You Burn (Season 1) N – Colombian romance drama.

– Colombian romance drama. Woman of the Dead (Season 2) N – Austrian crime drama centered on a woman’s quest for revenge for the murder of her husband.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 20th, 2025

The Residence (Season 1) N – Crime comedy starring Uzo Aduba as detective Cordelia Cupp, who is investigating a murder at the White House and the 157 suspects.

Wolf King (Season 1) N – Animated adventure centered on a young boy who, despite being a commoner, learns that not only is he heir to the throne but also the last in a long line of werewolves.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 21st, 2025

Go! (Season 1) N – Zulu-language thriller.

– Zulu-language thriller. Revelations (2025) N – Crime drama from Train to Busan creator Yeon Sang-ho, and stars Ryu Jun-yeol, and Shin Hyeon-hee as a pastor and detective pair pursuing a missing persons case.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 25th, 2025

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling (2025) N – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 26th, 2025

Caught (Season 1) N – Argentinian crime-thriller centered on a reporter who has become famous for exposing corruption in Baroliche but is now investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Leo Mercer, with his social worker the lead suspect.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 27th, 2025

Survival of the Thickest (Season 2) N – Comedy series from Michelle Buteau.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 28th, 2025

The Lady’s Companion (Season 1) N – Spanish romantic period-drama series set in 19th century Spain.

– Spanish romantic period-drama series set in 19th century Spain. The Life List (2025) N – Sofia Carson stars as Alex, a woman on a journey of self-discovery when she revisits her childhood aspirations.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 31st, 2025

Rhythm + Flow Italy (Season 2) N – Reality dance competition.

