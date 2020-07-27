What’s New on Netflix Canada in August 2020

August is upon us, and with it, only a handful of weeks left before the end of Summer. There’s lots to look forward to, so here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in August 2020.

N = Netflix Original

If you’re interested to learn more about the Originals arriving on Netflix Canada in August, we have a comprehensive guide for you.

Please Note: The list below isn’t the complete number of titles coming to Netflix Canada in August 2020. Throughout August further titles will be announced and we’ll add them to the list below.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 1st, 2020

Breaking In (2018) – Crime-drama starring Gabrielle Union as a mother who fights to protect her family during a home invasion.

– Crime-drama starring Gabrielle Union as a mother who fights to protect her family during a home invasion. Down a Dark Hall (2018) – Fantasy horror starring AnnaSophia Robb.

– Fantasy horror starring AnnaSophia Robb. Gone Baby Gone (2007) – Crime drama directed by Ben Affleck.

– Crime drama directed by Ben Affleck. Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) – Action thriller about Jack Ryan, a covert C.I.A. analyst, who uncovers a Russian plot to destroy the U.S. economy.

– Action thriller about Jack Ryan, a covert C.I.A. analyst, who uncovers a Russian plot to destroy the U.S. economy. Lawless (2012) – Crime-drama set in the Great Depression following a trio of bootlegging brothers who’ve been threatened by a special deputy, asking for a cut of their profits.

– Crime-drama set in the Great Depression following a trio of bootlegging brothers who’ve been threatened by a special deputy, asking for a cut of their profits. Man of Steel (2013) – Superman reboot directed by Zack Snyder.

Frankenstein (1994) – Horror Romance

– Horror Romance Murder on the Orient Express (2017) – Crime-drama based on the classic Agatha Christie novel starring Daisy Ridley and Kenneth Branagh.

– Crime-drama based on the classic Agatha Christie novel starring Daisy Ridley and Kenneth Branagh. One Day (2011) – Romantic drama starring Anna Hathaway and Jim Sturgess as Emma and Dexter, as their lives are chronicled year after year on the same date.

– Romantic drama starring Anna Hathaway and Jim Sturgess as Emma and Dexter, as their lives are chronicled year after year on the same date. Super 8 (2011) – Sci-fi Thriller by J.J. Abrams set in the summer of 79′ as a group of children witness a train crash, and investigate the paranormal events happening in their small town.

Super Monsters: The New Class (Season 1) N – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Superman Returns (2006) – Superhero drama starring Brandon Routh as the Last Son of Krypton, who returns to earth after five years away, the world as he knew it has changed, and he must once again prove himself important to the word.

– Superhero drama starring Brandon Routh as the Last Son of Krypton, who returns to earth after five years away, the world as he knew it has changed, and he must once again prove himself important to the word. The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (1966) – Classic western from legendary director Sergio Leone.

– Classic western from legendary director Sergio Leone. The Indian in the Cupboard (1995) – Family drama

– Family drama The Predator (2018) – Reboot of the popular Alien Hunter franchise.

– Reboot of the popular Alien Hunter franchise. The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) – Animated adventure of everyone’s favorite sponge.

– Animated adventure of everyone’s favorite sponge. Titanic (1997) – Legendary romantic drama from James Cameron, based on the tragic true story of the ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.

– Legendary romantic drama from James Cameron, based on the tragic true story of the ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic. Upgrade (2018) – Futuristic horror set in the near future where technology controls nearly all aspects of life.

– Futuristic horror set in the near future where technology controls nearly all aspects of life. We’re the Millers (2013) – Crime comedy starring Jason Sudekis and Jennifer Aniston

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 2nd, 2020

Connected (Season 1) N – Docuseries by Latif Nasser focusing on how we’re connected to each other, and the Universe.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 3rd, 2020

Immigration Nation (Season 1) N – Docuseries with an in-depth look into the state of US immigration.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 4th, 2020

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (Season 1) N – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Mailbu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020) N – Children’s comedy series.

– Children’s comedy series. Mystery Lab (Season 1) N – Educational Portuguese series.

– Educational Portuguese series. Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning (2020) N – Stand-Up special.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 5th, 2020

Anelka: Misunderstood (2020) N – Documentary chronicling the life and career of football player Nicolas Anelka.

– Documentary chronicling the life and career of football player Nicolas Anelka. World’s Most Wanted (Season 1) N – Docuseries profiling some of the world’s most wanted criminals.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 6th, 2020:

The Rain (Season 3) N – Final season of the Danish post-apocalyptic drama

– Final season of the Danish post-apocalyptic drama The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4) N -Japanese anime series set in the kingdom of Britannia where a group of Holy Knights known as the Seven Deadly Sins are on the run after conspiring against the crown.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 7th, 2020:

Berlin, Berlin (2020) N – German romantic-comedy

– German romantic-comedy High Seas (Season 3) N – Final season of the incredibly popular Spanish crime-thriller.

– Final season of the incredibly popular Spanish crime-thriller. Nailed It! Mexico (Season 2) N – Reality cooking series pitting three amateur bakers against each other for a cash grand prize.

– Reality cooking series pitting three amateur bakers against each other for a cash grand prize. The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2) N – Fantasy adventure series following the journey of The Monkey King Sun Wukong, who awakens after spending 500 years under a mountain

– Fantasy adventure series following the journey of The Monkey King Sun Wukong, who awakens after spending 500 years under a mountain Selling Sunset (Season 3) N – Reality series based in Los Angeles as a team of real estate agents attempt to sell the hottest and most expensive real estate in the city.

– Reality series based in Los Angeles as a team of real estate agents attempt to sell the hottest and most expensive real estate in the city. Sing On! Germany (Season 1) N – German reality series

– German reality series Tiny Creatures (Season 1) N – Nature docuseries

– Nature docuseries Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Season 1) N – The latest story in Guillermo Del Toro’s fantastic DreamWorks world

– The latest story in Guillermo Del Toro’s fantastic DreamWorks world Word Party Songs (Season 1) N – Children’s animated series

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 9th, 2020:

Deaf U (Season 1) N – Coming of age docuseries.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 10th, 2020:

The Big Show Show (Season 1) N – New episode for the WWE/Netflix sitcom series.

– New episode for the WWE/Netflix sitcom series. GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (Season 1) N – A fun friendly competition crossover event between the sitcom series Mr. Iglesias, Family Reunion, The Big Show Show, and Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 11th, 2020:

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (2020) N – Stand up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 12th, 2020:

Greenleaf (Season 5) N – Drama series that chronicles the lives and drama of the Greenleaf family, and their sprawling Memphis megachurch.

– Drama series that chronicles the lives and drama of the Greenleaf family, and their sprawling Memphis megachurch. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) N – Hindi Documentary.

– Hindi Documentary. (Un)Well (Season 1) N – Reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 14th, 2020:

3% (Season 3) N – Portuguese science-fiction.

– Portuguese science-fiction. Fearless (2020) N – Superhero drama.

– Superhero drama. The Great Heist (Season 1) N – Spanish crime-drama.

– Spanish crime-drama. Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (2020) N – Children’s animated film.

– Children’s animated film. Project Power (Season 1) N – Superhero drama starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt where a drug, that imbues the user with superpowers for 5 minutes, hits the streets of New Orleans.

– Superhero drama starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt where a drug, that imbues the user with superpowers for 5 minutes, hits the streets of New Orleans. Teenage Bounty Hunters (Season 1) N – New comedy crime drama from Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 15th, 2020:

Stranger (Season 2) N – Crime K-Drama series starring Bae Doona and Seung-woo Cho.

– Crime K-Drama series starring Bae Doona and Seung-woo Cho. Rita (Season 5) N – Drama about a rebellious but competent school teacher.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 17th, 2020:

Crazy Awesome Teachers (2020) N – Indonesian comedy-drama.

– Indonesian comedy-drama. Glitch Techs (Season 1) N – Animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 19th, 2020:

DeMarcus Family Rules (Season 1) N – Reality series.

– Reality series. High Score (Season 1) N – Docuseries.

– Docuseries. The Crimes That Bind (2020) N – Spanish crime-drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 20th, 2020:

Biohackers (Season 1) N – German thriller series.

– German thriller series. Great Pretender (Season 1) N – Japanese anime comedy about a Japanese conman who crosses paths with a French rival, becoming embroiled in scams and conspiracies beyond his wildest dreams.

– Japanese anime comedy about a Japanese conman who crosses paths with a French rival, becoming embroiled in scams and conspiracies beyond his wildest dreams. John Was Trying to Contact (2020) N – Documentary short.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 21st, 2020:

Alien TV (Season 1) N – Animated series

– Animated series Lucifer (Season 5A) N – Fantasy police-drama focused on Lucifer Morningstar, who after bored with his life in hell, arrives in Los Angeles, where he runs his own nightclub and becomes a consultant for the LAPD.

– Fantasy police-drama focused on Lucifer Morningstar, who after bored with his life in hell, arrives in Los Angeles, where he runs his own nightclub and becomes a consultant for the LAPD. Hoops (Season 1) N – Adult animated comedy starring Jake Johnson as a down on his luck high school coach hoping to make his awful team champions, and move on to the big leagues.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 22nd, 2020:

Love Alarm (Season 2) N – Romantic K-Drama series that revolves around the creation of a new dating app that allows the user to discover who, within a 10-meter radius, has romantic feelings for them.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 25th, 2020:

Trinkets (Season 2) N – Final season of the coming of age teenage drama starring Deadpool actress Brianna Hildebrand.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 26th, 2020:

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Season 1) N – Romantic K-Drama

– Romantic K-Drama Million Dollar Beach House (Season 1) N – Reality series touring the luxurious Hamptons houses.

– Reality series touring the luxurious Hamptons houses. Rising Phoenix (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 27th, 2020:

Aggretsuko (Season 3) N – Japanese anime series about an anthropomorphic Red Panda who’s secret past time is her love of heavy metal karaoke.

– Japanese anime series about an anthropomorphic Red Panda who’s secret past time is her love of heavy metal karaoke. Emily’s Wonder Lab (Season 1) N – Educational series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 28th, 2020:

All Together Now (2020) N – Drama directed by Brett Harley and based upon the novel Sorta Like a Rockstar.

– Drama directed by Brett Harley and based upon the novel Sorta Like a Rockstar. Cobra Kai (2 Seasons) N – Martial Arts drama continuing the rivalry between Karate duo Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso.

– Martial Arts drama continuing the rivalry between Karate duo Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso. I AM A KILLER (Season 2) N – Crime docuseries following the final years of Death Row inmates and their stories.

– Crime docuseries following the final years of Death Row inmates and their stories. Unknown Origins (2020) N – Spanish crime-drama set in Madrid where a serial killer on the loose is murdering cosplayers. It’s up to a retiring detective, Cosme, and his replacement, David, to solve the case.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Canada in August 2020? Let us know in the comments below!