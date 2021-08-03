‘Toast of London’ Leaving Netflix in September 2021

The British comedy series Toast of London is due to be departing Netflix around the world on September 1st, 2021 with your last day to watch all three seasons on Netflix on August 31st.

Starring Matt Berry (who has one of the most iconic voices in the world) the series follows Steven Toast, an actor who still faces plenty of bumps along the road in his long career.

All three series which consist of 19 episodes are now set to expire after coming to Netflix back in September 2017 meaning you’ve had four years to stream Toast of London on Netflix.

Multiple regions are set to see the series depart including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and at least 12 other countries.

Toast of London first aired on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom but also aired in the US on IFC.

The show has seen a revival over the past year or two. Last year, a new YouTube channel popped up with some new audio clips based on the show. The show also has scored a sequel series but is moving to the BBC in the UK from Channel 4. No release date has been set just yet but whether this revival series now comes to Netflix seems unlikely.

Matt Berry Tweeted on July 6th suggesting filming has begun on season 4.

You can still catch Matt Berry in a few other titles on Netflix. He stars in The IT Crowd which is still streaming in most regions of Netflix. He also voices the pig in Matt Groening’s Disenchantment. Those outside the United States can also catch Berry’s voice talents in The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

To see what else is leaving Netflix, check out our leaving soon posts where we’re currently cataloging the titles leaving both Netflix US and Netflix UK for September 2021.

Will you miss Toast of London when it departs in September? Let us know in the comments.