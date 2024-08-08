‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’, ‘Jane the Virgin’ and ‘iZombie’ Leaving Netflix in September 2024

Netflix in the United States is about to lose three major shows from The CW that came to Netflix with new seasons throughout their entire run.

Let’s run through all three shows that are soon leaving Netflix US:

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Seasons 1-4 – 62 episodes) was the romance musical comedy that starred Rachel Bloom, which won multiple awards throughout its run between 2015 and 2019. It’s about a highly educated lawyer who leaves her job to follow an old flame.

Jane the Virgin (Seasons 1-5 – 100 episodes) is a comedy-drama headlined by Gina Rodriguez about a young girl who is artificially inseminated during a routine checkup.

iZombie (Seasons 1-5 – 71 episodes) – A comedy procedural starring Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin, and Rahul Kohli, this series is adapted from the DC comic book series and follows a doctor who became a medical examiner after becoming a zombie. She also developed the ability to solve cases after eating brains.

CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television produced the trio of shows, with the exception of iZombie, which was produced solely by WBTV. We guess that all three shows will head to Max or back to The CW, although keep an eye out on their schedules for more on that.

The removals only apply to Netflix in the United States, with many of these regions having already seen the trio of shows depart. Indeed, Netflix UK saw the shows leave early in 2023.

When are the shows being removed? A removal notice currently appears on all devices for all three shows, stating that your “Last day to watch” is September 5th. The actual removals are planned for September 6th.

All of the removals roughly align five years after their final seasons were added to Netflix, something that applies to all shows that came to Netflix via the big overall deal Netflix held with the network throughout most of the 2010s. As of 2024, only one show continues to come to Netflix under this deal: All American.

Do you want to see all the other The CW titles set to depart from Netflix soon? We’ve got the complete list of The CW removals here as excellently maintained by our contributor, Drew Ryan. Thankfully, it’ll be a bit of a wait for the next departure, with Arrow, The 100, and Supernatural all leaving in December 2025.

Will you miss either of these three shows from The CW when they depart in September? Let us know in the comments.