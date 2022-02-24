‘Doctor Foster’ Leaving Netflix in March 2022

The BBC thriller series Doctor Foster is set to leave Netflix at the end of March 2022 in the United States.

Both seasons of Doctor Foster were included in the removals list provided by Netflix to outlets on February 23rd. It lists that the last day to watch Doctor Foster on Netflix will be March 30th meaning the series will be removed in full on March 31st, 2022. Only Netflix in the United States currently streams the series.

Doctor Foster aired between 2015 and 2017 with 10 episodes produced in total. Mike Bartlett is behind the series.

The series later spawned a spin-off and even saw adaptations produced around the world including one from JTBC in South Korea called The World of the Married but that sadly never made its way onto Netflix.

Here’s what you can expect if you decide to give the series a try before it leaves:

“When she suspects her husband is cheating on her, Dr. Gemma Foster starts an investigation that leads her down a dark path of obsession.”

Netflix UK previously streamed Doctor Foster with it having streamed from 2017 through to April 2021 when both seasons departed. Since its removal from the UK, it’s gone exclusive to BritBox which could indicate its future streaming home in the US too.

The removal of Doctor Foster is one of many shows from the BBC that have departed Netflix over the years. Beyond a few hangovers and a few Netflix BBC co-productions, the British broadcaster’s content mostly remains away from Netflix with large portions of it available on Acorn, Britbox, and HBO Max.

Even those co-productions aren’t safe on the service forever. Earlier in the year we saw the BBC co-production Retribution (which was marketed as a Netflix Original) removed from the platform globally.

Will you be checking out Doctor Foster before it leaves Netflix at the end of March? Let us know in the comments.