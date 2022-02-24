New Games Coming to Netflix in March 2022

Netflix has unveiled that three games will be released onto the platform in March 2022. Here’s your rundown of all the new games set to hit Netflix and what we know about them so far.

First launched in November 2021, Netflix Games has steadily built up an impressively library of mobile games that come free as part of your Netflix subscription. As of February 2022, there are 14 games now available with the most popular games being Asphalt Xtreme, Teeter (Up), and Stranger Things: 1984.

Three new games have been confirmed to release in March 2022 but no specific release dates have been announced. Several of the games that have been included in monthly lists often all drop on the first of the month. We’ll keep you posted via our what’s new on Netflix section.

Shattered Remastered

Developer: PikPok

First released in 2011 on Playstation 3 by Sidhe, this remaster will be done by PikPok who are behind games like Four Letters, I Am Monsters, and Into the Dead (more on this is in a second).

Here’s the official description for the new game.

Shatter Remastered is a retro-inspired brick-breaking game that combines classic action with unique twists and incredible boss battles.

It was reported last year that a remaster was in development and due for release in 2022 but it wasn’t clear back then that Netflix would be releasing it.

Into the Dead 2: Unleashed

Developer: PikPok

Into the Dead 2 is making its way onto Netflix but without the microtransactions that is currently in the game that’s live on app stores right now.

The first person on-rails zombie shooter is listed as an editor’s choice on the Google Play store.

It’s unclear how much additional content will be included in the Netflix release.

Here’s the description for the game:

“Do whatever it takes to save your family and survive the zombie apocalypse in this ultimate action shooter! How far will you go to make it out alive?”

This is a True Story

Developer: TBD

One game we have very little information on is This is a True Story.

Here’s how Netflix describes the mobile game:

“Explore a beautiful, hand-painted landscape in this lush narrative puzzle game that’s based on actual events and interviews.”

We’ll update this post with more information on all the games coming to Netflix in March 2022 as and when we get it.