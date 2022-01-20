What’s Leaving Netflix in March 2022

HomeLeaving SoonWhat’s Leaving Netflix in March 2022

by @kasey__moore
Published on January 20th, 2022, 9:59 am EST

Welcome to an early look ahead of all the removals we can expect in March 2022. As many of you know, Netflix’s library isn’t fixed with additions and removals coming all the time. This list will break down every movie and show leaving Netflix throughout March.

For those unaware, Netflix licenses a lot of its content (even some of its Netflix Originals are licensed). That means that Netflix effectively rents content for a fixed period of time. When that time is up, the title then leaves.

Missed any of the February 2022 removals? We’re constantly updating that list with any new titles showing removal notices. If you’re outside the United States, we also compile list of removals for the UK, Canada, and Australia.

As always, you’ll notice our list is a little more comprehensive than other outlets. That’s because most outlets just uses Netflix’s PR list which is far from complete. In addition, we list titles on the day of actual removal whereas others list titles “last day to watch” date.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in the US in March 2022

What’s Leaving Netflix on March 1st

  • Border Security: America’s Front Line (Season 2)
  • Chocolat (2000)
  • Dances with Wolves (1990)
  • Fool’s Gold (2008)
  • Here Comes the Boom (2012)
  • Labyrinth (1986)
  • Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
  • Mars Attacks! (1996)
  • Observe and Report (2009)
  • Rain Man (1988)
  • Sabrina (1995)
  • Sex Drive (2008)
  • Something Borrowed (2011)
  • Soul Surfer (2011)
  • Step Brothers (2008)
  • The Darkest Hour (2011)
  • The Interview (2014)
  • Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
  • Total Recall (1990)
  • We Were Soldiers (2002)

What’s Leaving Netflix on March 8th

What will you miss when it leaves Netflix in March 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.

