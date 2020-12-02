‘Doctor Who’ Leaving Netflix UK in January 2021

2021 hasn’t even arrived yet, but we’ve already learned that one of the most popular series on the streaming service, Doctor Who, will be leaving Netflix UK in January 2021.

Since 2013 Doctor Who has been a near-permanent fixture on the Netflix UK library. With each new exciting season eventually making its way into the hands of subscribers, fans will have to say goodbye to the beloved British sci-fi series one last time.

Since its return to TV in 2005, the modern Doctor Who has been one of the most popular series on the BBC. Continuing the impressive legacy of the classic Doctor Who series, fans old and new fell in love with the series. Over the years the sci-fi drama has faced plenty of ups and downs, but that never stopped many from returning to Netflix to binge the series time and time again.

When is Doctor Who scheduled to leave Netflix UK?

We have confirmation that Doctor Who is scheduled to leave Netflix UK on Friday, January 1st, 2021. If you open Doctor Who on your Netflix App or Netflix on a web browser you will find the availability of the series listed.

How many seasons of Doctor Who will be leaving Netflix UK?

All of the ten currently available seasons of Doctor Who will be leaving Netflix UK. This includes every season containing Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, and Peter Capaldi as the Doctor.

None of the seasons of Doctor Who containing Jodie Whittaker as the thirteenth Doctor are available to stream on Netflix UK.

Why is Doctor Who leaving Netflix UK?

Over the past two years, we’ve seen a significant number of TV series from the BBC leave Netflix UK. Some of the removals have included the majority of the David Attenborough nature docuseries, popular dramas, comedies, and more.

The vast majority of BBC titles that have left Netflix UK are now apart of the BritBox library. Once the latest seasons of Doctor Who stopped being added to Netflix it was only a matter of time before the popular sci-fi series would leave.

One of the most popular series on BritBox is all of the classic Doctor Who series. With the removal of Doctor Who on Netflix UK the most logical home for the series will be BritBox, which will only bolster its library further.

With the streaming license coming to an end, December will be the last time you can binge Doctor Who on Netflix UK.

Where will I be able to stream Doctor Who next?

As we discussed above, BritBox will be the logical home for all of the modern seasons of Doctor Who. Other than BritBox, the only other home for Doctor Who would be on the BBC streaming service iPlayer.

Will Doctor Who ever return to Netflix UK?

We can never definitely say Doctor Who won’t return to Netflix UK in the future. Sadly, it’s just highly unlikely. If the series were to return to Netflix UK it’s more than likely only a small number of seasons would be made available to stream.

Will you be sad to see Doctor Who leave Netflix UK in January 2021? Let us know in the comments below!