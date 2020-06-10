BBC Series ‘Luther’ Scheduled to Leave Netflix UK in July 2020

The BBC is continuing the mass removal of its content from Netflix UK library with the removal of four seasons of Luther in July 2020.

Luther is a British crime-drama series centered around DCI John Luther, a passionate and dedicated police detective with a near-genius intellect.

When is Luther leaving Netflix UK?

At the time of writing, UK subscribers have just under a month to stream four seasons of Luther.

All four seasons will be leaving Netflix UK on Friday, 3rd of July, 2020.

Why is Luther leaving Netflix?

It should come as no surprise that Luther is leaving Netflix, as the BBC has made a commitment to removing the vast majority of its titles from the Netflix UK library.

Luther has been available to stream on Netflix UK since July 2013, when the first two seasons arrived. Season 3 was later added in July 2014, and three years later season 4 arrived in June 2017.

Netflix UK has had the series for a further three years, which means its license to stream the crime-drama is finally coming to an end.

Where can I stream Luther next?

As all five seasons of Luther are already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, the next logical home for the series would be BritBox.

Many of the BBC titles that have left in recent months have been made available to stream on BritBox.

Will Luther return to Netflix?

There’s every chance that we could see Luther return to Netflix in the near future, but we don’t expect all five seasons to be available to stream.

It’s more likely that the first and second seasons of Luther will be available to stream, which would then entice new viewers to seek out the remaining seasons on other platforms.

Where can I stream Luther on Netflix?

You can stream all five seasons of Luther on Netflix in 10 different regions:

Country Seasons Episodes Belgium 5 20 France 5 20 Iceland 5 20 Italy 5 20 Netherlands 5 20 Portugal 5 20 Spain 5 20 Sweden 5 20 Switzerland 5 20 Turkey 5 20

More BBC titles scheduled to leave Netflix UK in July 2020

Asian Provocateur (1 Season)

Big School (2 Seasons)

Will you be sad to see Luther leave Netflix UK in July? Let us know in the comments below.