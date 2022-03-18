‘Heartland’ Season 14 Coming to Netflix in April 2022

After an excruciatingly long wait, most of the world can now watch seasons 1 through to 13 of Heartland on Netflix with the United States being the hold-out. When will season 14 of Heartland hit Netflix in the US? We finally have the answer!

We’re sure that if you’re on this page you’re already a superfan of the series, but if you’re not familiar, here’s a quick catch-up. The feel-good drama series is based on the books by Lauren Brooke. It follows a family ranch in Alberta and the trials and tribulations that go with running a ranch.

Fans of shows like Virgin River, Longmire or Sweet Magnolias who haven’t yet watched this show yet are missing out.

The fourteenth season was renewed back in May 2020 but didn’t begin airing in Canada on CBC and CBC Gem until January 10th, 2021, with 10 episodes due to release. That should take the series up to around April 2021.

When will season 14 of Heartland be on Netflix in the United States?

Up until January 2021, Netflix US was constantly two seasons behind, but that changed with both seasons 12 and 13 dropping on February 1st, 2021.

Traditionally, we used to get new seasons of Heartland in the US every summer, but that stopped in 2019 and 2020, likely because of how close those two seasons were released.

That won’t be the case going forward, however.

As we discovered, new seasons are on a fixed-time exclusivity basis with UPTV who airs episodes weekly as well as hosting the show on their streaming service. We’re told this exclusive distribution arrangement lasts until at least March 2022.

This turned out to be true with confirmation from Netflix now that season 14 of Heartland arrives on Netflix US on April 1st, 2022.

When will other regions of Netflix get season 14 of Heartland?

The good news for those outside the US is that you’re likely to get the new season added a lot sooner, although traditionally predicting has been hard. Sometimes it’s been months and other times it’s been nearly instant after the season finale.

We do have good news for some Netflix regions outside the United States.

Netflix in the United Kingdom and numerous other regions are currently set to get season 14 of Heartland on June 22nd, 2021.

When will season 15 of Heartland be on Netflix?

Looking forward, Netflix is going to be receiving season 15 of Heartland but once again at different schedules. We’ve got a full Heartland season 15 Netflix release schedule here.

Let us know in the comments if you’re excited to watch season 14 on Heartland on Netflix!