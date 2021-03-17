Multiple BBC Series Scheduled to Leave Netflix UK in March & April 2021

Compared to a few years ago there is very little remaining of the BBC library on Netflix UK. Sadly, the list of BBC series is being whittled down even further with the multiple dramas and comedies scheduled to leave in March and April 2021.

Over the past two years, we’ve seen an exodus of the BBC library on both sides of the Atlantic. In particular, since the release of BritBox in the UK we’ve seen more and more productions from the BBC leaving the UK library.

In April 2020 we had the huge surprise of seeing a collection of BBC content arrive on Netflix UK, but barely two months later all of the beloved BBC David Attenborough docuseries left Netflix UK.

Here’s the full list of BBC titles set to leave Netflix at the end of March 2021:

BBC Series Leaving Netflix UK on March 3rd, 2021

Ill Behaviour (1 Season)

BBC Series and Specials Leaving Netflix UK on March 30th, 2021

Diana: Seven Days That Shook the World (1 Season)

Extras (2 Seasons)

Fawlty Towers (2 Seasons)

Gangsta Granny (2013)

Harry Enfield and Chums (2 Seasons)

Harry Enfield Presents… (1 Season)

The Job Lot (3 Seasons)

John Bishop Live: The Rollercoaster Tour (2012)

John Bishop: Supersonic Live at the Royal Albert Hall (2015)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2015)

The Office (U.K.) (2 Seasons)

Outnumbered: Christmas (2009)

Outnumbered: Christmas (2011)

Parade’s End (1 Season)

Rooney: The Man Behind the Goals

Sir Alex Ferguson: Secrets of Success (2015)

The Thick of It (4 Seasons)

BBC Series and Specials Leaving Netflix UK on April 6th, 2021

Absolutely Fabulous (6 Seasons)

Ashes to Ashes (3 Seasons)

Brexit: The Uncivil War (2019)

Charlie and Lola (2 Seasons)

Clangers (2 Seasons)

David Beckham: For the Love of the Game (2015)

David Beckham: Into the Unknown (2014)

Dawn French: 30 Million Minutes (2016)

Dinnerladies (2 Seasons)

Doctor Foster (2 Seasons)

Duran Duran: There’s Something You Something You Should Know (2018)

The Last Post (1 Season)

Life on Mars (2 Seasons)

McMafia (1 Season)

Nelly & Nora (1 Season)

The Queen Mother (1 Season)

Queen Victoria and Her Nine Children (1 Season)

Revolutions: Ideas That Changed the World (1 Season)

SS-GB (1 Season)

The Vicar of Dibley (4 Seasons)

BBC Series and Specials Leaving Netflix UK on April 10th, 2021

Press (1 Season)

BBC Series and Specials Leaving Netflix UK on April 14th, 2021

Bottom (3 Seasons)

Only Fools and Horses (4 Seasons)

The removal of the above series will likely see them move to BritBox, the streaming service spearheaded by the BBC and ITV.

The existence of BritBox and the involvement of the BBC continues the lengthy debate about the status of the TV license fee. For many UK residents, they believe that the very existence of BritBox should make the TV license fee obsolete, due to the fact by having both you are effectively paying for the same content twice.

It must be noted that series such as The Office and Fawlty Towers has been scheduled to leave Netflix UK before. But, eventually, their respective licenses were renewed by Netflix UK.

Which BBC series are you going to be sad to see leave Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments below!