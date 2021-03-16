‘Shadow and Bone’ Reportedly Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

We have learned that Shadow and Bone quietly been renewed behind the scenes and is currently set to return for a second season at Netflix. The fantasy drama series is created by Eric Heisserer.

This source has previously informed us about the renewal orders of Ozark, Fate; The Winx Club, and Warrior Nun, all of which have since been confirmed. Other shows that we have exclusively announced renewals of include; Umbrella Academy, Space Force, On My Block,and Locke & Key.

Shadow and Bone is an upcoming fantasy streaming television series developed by Eric Heisserer and 21 Laps Entertainment. The first season is scheduled to premiere on Netflix globally on April 23, 2021.

It is based on the Grisha trilogy (beginning with Shadow and Bone) and the Six of Crows duology by Leigh Bardugo. The Shadow & Bone novel is narrated by Alina Starkov, a teenage orphan who grows up in the Russia-inspired land of Ravka before her entire life changes when she unexpectedly harnesses a power she never knew she had to save her best friend.

Will season two be the final season of Shadow and Bone?

What we don’t know, however, is whether or not this will be the final outing for Shadow and Bone. However, with an early renewal like this, Netflix is clearly expressing confidence in the show to do big things. We’ll have to see how well it performs after its late April release.

We should absolutely note that a season 2 renewal isn’t yet officially confirmed by Netflix and that will likely come sometime after the premiere.

It’s not completely uncommon for Netflix shows to be renewed ahead of time ahead of their first seasons. Bridgerton was renewed long before season 1 released and just last week, What’s on Netflix reported that The Irregulars had also been greenlit for a second season although in that instance, it’s reportedly set to begin filming in the summer.

