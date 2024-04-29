Netflix Renews Korean Drama ‘Bloodhounds’ For Season 2

Bloodhounds has been renewed for a second season at Netflix, one year after the first season dropped onto the streaming service globally on June 9th, 2023.

We were unsure whether the show would return for more after the release. Jacob wrote in his initial season 2 renewal status article that the story wraps itself up neatly, which means there isn’t much need for a second season.

However, according to a new report from a local Korean outlet from journalist Kim Hyeon-deok, we will be getting a new season. The news comes via the outlet Sports Seoul (also available via Naver), which reports the series has been renewed, although beyond that, it is relatively light on detail. They state in their report (translated into English):

“Lead actors Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-i, who gained great popularity by showing off their bromance in Season 1, will also join Season 2. ‘Bloodhounds’ Season 2 is scheduled to begin filming in the second half of this year.”

Netflix has yet to publicly announce a season 2 just yet via its social channels, such as its dedicated K-content account.

What happened in Bloodhounds season 1?

Former marines and talented boxers Gun-woo and Woo-jin spent most of the season trying to find ways to take down loan shark Myeong-Gil and his predatory money lending organization, Smile Capital, who had targeted Gun-woo’s mother with an unpayable loan.

By the end of the season, Gun-woo and Woo-Jin, after working with Hong Min-beom and Gang-yong, successfully took down Myeong-Gil. The loan shark had attempted to flee the country to Vietnam with his stolen money and the gold stolen after the death of the philanthropist billionaire Mr. Choi. After defeating his henchmen are defeated by the boxers, Myeong-Gil is arrested and charged with his crimes.

In the aftermath, the pair are rewarded for taking down Myeong-Gil, and Gun-woo and Woo-jin go back to their everyday lives without worrying about an unpayable loan over the head of Gun-woo’s mother.

How well did Bloodhounds perform on Netflix?

It was indeed a big hit for Netflix. According to FlixPatrol, it was the 9th most popular K-drama on Netflix in 2023; here’s the full top 10:

The Glory (23,923 points) King the Land (22,406 points) True Beauty (14,754 points) My Demon (14,354 points) Physical: 100 (14,072 points) Strong Girl Nam-soon (12,831 points) Destined with You (10,987 points) Doctor Cha (9,952 points) Bloodhounds (9,679 points) Crash Course In Romance (8,756 points)

The show featured in the global top 10s for five weeks in total between June 4th and July 9th, 2023:

Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Rank Week in Top 10 June 4th, 2023 to June 11th, 2023 27,970,000 0 2 1 June 11th, 2023 to June 18th, 2023 65,900,000 (+136%) 8,100,000 1 2 June 18th, 2023 to June 25th, 2023 37,300,000 (-43%) 4,600,000 3 3 June 25th, 2023 to July 2nd, 2023 20,900,000 (-44%) 2,600,000 4 4 July 2nd, 2023 to July 9th, 2023 12,800,000 (-39%) 1,600,000 7 5

Are you excited that Bloodhounds is returning for a season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.