Spanish Series ‘Velvet’ and ‘Velvet Colección’ Leaving Netflix in September 2024

We avoided the removal of Velvet four years ago, but it’s time again. All four seasons of the main Velvet series, both seasons of Velvet Colección and Velvet Colección: Grand Finale, are leaving Netflix on September 1st, 2024.



In March 2020, the popular Spanish period drama series Velvet was scheduled to leave Netflix globally. Set in 1950s Spain, the popular series follows the romantic relationship between the heir to a fashion house and a seamstress and features actors like Miguel Ángel Silvestre from Netflix’s Sense8 and Narcos.

Despite its initial removal, Netflix ultimately renewed the licensing agreement for Velvet just a few days later and extended the license for four years.

The license was extended alongside Velvet Colección, which saw its first season added in 2018 and follow-up in 2019. That follow-up was set 10 years after the main show, following a young fashion designer called Ana, who enlists many friends to open a store and design school in Barcelona.

Now, both major shows and the final movie, Velvet Colección: Grand Finale, are all departing Netflix together on September 1st, 2024. A “last day to watch” notice is currently showing on all these titles, stating that you have until August 31st to watch all these titles.

These removals apply to all Netflix regions whether that be in the United States, the UK, Latin America or otherwise.

This isn’t the only Spanish title set to leave Netflix in September, with the Netflix Original series Cathedral of the Sea also set to leave Netflix.

