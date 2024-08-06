Netflix News and Previews

‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’: Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s Indian Sequel

Netflix India makes its first Original movie sequel.

2021’s Haseen Dillruba put up big numbers that Netflix hopes to surpass with its sequel, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (“Beautiful Beloved is Back” — and yes, the sequel adds an extra “s” to the spelling of Hasseen). Haseen Dillruba was the streamer’s most-watched Hindi film of 2021 and hit the Top 10 in 22 countries.

The romantic thriller’s global success was thanks to a compelling central mystery and dynamite performances by Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in delightfully offbeat roles. Pannu and Massey play a couple whose awkward arranged marriage is upended by infidelity that brings out twisted parts of their personalities they didn’t realize existed.

Haseen Dillruba‘s screenwriter Kanika Dhillon — whose Netflix resume includes 2020’s Guilty and the forthcoming thriller Do Patti — returns for the sequel. Jayprad Desai takes over directorial duties. Like the original, the sequel is produced by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series.

What is the plot of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba?

After the tumultuous events of Haseen Dillruba, married couple Rani and Rishu move to Agra to put their past behind them. However, a handsome stranger named Abhimanyu disrupts their peace. The police aren’t done with the lovebirds either, as a dogged cop with a personal grudge against the couple begins hounding them. Netflix says: “this sequel promises a whirlwind of romance, suspense, and unexpected twists.

Who is cast in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba?

Taapsee Pannu (Looop Lapeta) returns as Rani, a sexy housewife with a passion for mystery novels. Vikrant Massey (Ginny Weds Sunny) stars as her husband Rishu, a timid guy with a hidden temper.

New characters include the enigmatic Abhimanyu, played by Sunny Kaushal (Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga). Jimmy Shergill (Choona) plays aggrieved cop Officer Mritunjay.

Additional cast members include:

  • Aditya Srivastava
  • Bhumika Dube
  • Sapana Paritosh Sand
  • Manoj Kumar Singh
  • Alok Kumar Pandey
  • Manwendra Kumar Tripathy
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. (L to R) Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

What’s the release date of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba?

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba will be released globally on August 9, 2024. The movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 12 minutes. Colour Yellow Productions Pvt. Ltd and T-Series Films are behind the title.

You can add Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba to your “Remind Me” Netflix queue here.

This is just one Indian movie of many Netflix has in the works for 2024 and beyond. You can see more of Netflix’s upcoming TV and movie slate from India here.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. (L to R) Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Are you excited for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba? Let us know in the comments below!

