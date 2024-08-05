What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2024

It’s time for another rundown of what’s leaving Netflix – below, you’ll find all the major movie and TV departures from Netflix in the United States throughout September 2024.

As a reminder, we typically get word of removals around 30 days before they’re due to depart. We also get an official (albeit abbreviated) list from Netflix itself between the second and third week of the month so keep an eye out for that. We also list titles for their actual day of departure. That means if something is leaving on September 1st, you’ll need to watch it by August 31st at the latest.

Did you miss any of the August 2024 departures? You can find the most complete list on the internet right here on What’s on Netflix.

This article is a work-in-progress. Keep checking back for further updates.

Movies Leaving Netflix on September 1st

Airport ’77 (1977)

Airport (1970)

Airport 1975 (1974)

American Hustle (2013)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Bonnie & Clyde (2013)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Dhanak (2015)

First Knight (1995)

First Sunday (2008)

High-Rise (2015)

Janky Promoters (2009)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Liar Liar (1997)

Looking for Love (2017)

Love in a Puff (2010)

Luo Bao Bei (2018)

Miami Vice (2006)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Neon Lights (2022)

Pan (2015)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow (2022) – Netflix Original Removal

Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 (2016)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The Blind Side (2009)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The Equalizer (2014)

The Gift (2015)

The Guilt Trip (2012)

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Total Recall (2012)

Two Can Play That Game (2001)

Uncle Naji in UAE (2019)

Unthinkable (2010)

Vampires (1998)

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale (2020)

Wonho Chung: Live in New York (2014)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Series Leaving Netflix on September 1st

Brave Animated Series (1 Season)

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu (1 Season)

Story Time Book: Read-Along (1 Season)

The Fierce Wife (1 Season)

Two Fathers (1 Season)

Velvet (Seasons 1-4)

Velvet Colección (Velvet Collection) (Seasons 1-2)

What’s Leaving Netflix on September 20th

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

What’s Leaving Netflix on September 28th

When You Finish Saving the World (2023)

What will you be checking out before it departs Netflix in September? Let us know in the comments.