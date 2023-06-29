‘3 Body Problem’ Eying New Year’s Day 2024 Release Date on Netflix

Having recently been announced to be debuting on Netflix in January 2024, we’ve now learned that Netflix is lining up its ambitious new sci-fi project from D.B Weiss and David Benioff to launch on Netflix on January 1st, 2024, to bring in the New Year.

Set to be one of Netflix’s most expensive and global shows in terms of scale, 3 Body Problem is still very much shrouded in mystery regarding what we can expect from the new adaptation.

As we’ve covered over the past few years, the project, helmed by the Game of Thrones duo, features an enormous cast, including the likes of Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jonathan Pryce, Eve Ridley, and Rosalind Chao, to name but a few.

Story details are being kept very quiet beyond a few hints, such as the official synopsis on the show’s Netflix page:

“A fateful decision in 1960s China echoes across space and time to a group of scientists in the present, forcing them to face humanity’s greatest threat.”

Netflix officially announced a release window for the new show at TUDUM 2023 in mid-June 2023, confirming only a broad January 2024 release date. They also gave us some more first looks at the show courtesy of a new teaser trailer:

Now, What’s on Netflix has learned that the series is currently set to be released on January 1st, 2024 (New Year’s Day), meaning that you’ll be wanting to call off your New Year’s Eve plans to get your binge in and given the complexity of the source material, you won’t want to be nursing a hangover while watching.

Netflix has yet to confirm January 1st officially; it’s worth noting.

January 1st makes sense, given that the date has seen the launches of some big shows in recent years. Cobra Kai, undoubtedly at the height of its popularity, dropped its third season on January 1st, 2021. In 2023, Netflix’s big drop to bring in the New Year was Kaleidoscope.

Since TUDUM, Netflix has been uploading a few assets of the show to its media center and the show page on Netflix itself, including a new poster (seen below) and cover art (both featuring a golden hand in stasis.

This is one of several projects Benioff and Weiss have with Netflix, with a couple having already been released as part of their expansive overall deal with Netflix. Earlier in the year, we exclusively reported that Benioff was lining up his next project at Netflix in the form of For Whom the Bell Tolls.

For more on 3 Body Problem