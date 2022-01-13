David Benioff and D. B. Weiss Projects Coming Soon to Netflix

Shortly after having wrapped Game of Thrones for HBO, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss signed a huge deal with Netflix to produce new projects. A few of them have already been announced and one has already been released. Here’s an updated 2022 guide to everything coming soon to Netflix from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

As you may know, Netflix signed a big deal with the pair in late 2019 to produce new content exclusively for them. It comes as Netflix signs huge deals with the likes of Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes. You can find a full list of the output and first-look deals Netflix currently has here.

Before we dive into their Netflix projects, let’s just do some quick housekeeping on the pair’s other announced projects.

Outside of Netflix, the pair will still have some involvement as executive producers on several of the Game of Thrones spin-offs. These include the Bryan Cogman series, the Carly Wray series, and the Max Borenstein series.

In December 2019, the pair were attached to Warner Brothers to an untitled H.P. Lovecraft project that will see the pair direct.

They were also working on a project for Fox called Dirty White Boys but the status of that one has been unknown for some time.

Finally, you may know the pair were due to create a new Star Wars trilogy but that’s no longer going ahead.

Note: this list will be updated over time.

Released David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Projects on Netflix

Leslie Jones: Time Machine

Type: Stand-up Special

Released on Netflix: January 14th, 2020

Although it technically isn’t from their first-look deal, we’re going to include this stand-up special here.

Leslie Jones is most known for her time on Saturday Night Live but came to Netflix for her first standup special in early 2020.

David Benioff and D. B. Weiss served as the two directors for the special.

The Chair

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Type: TV Show

Released on Netflix: August 20th, 2021

The Sandra Oh-led dramedy received plenty of praise when it was released particularly from critics. The series was set in a major university and followed the head of a flailing English department who has been drafted into right the wrongs.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss served as executive producers on the series while the series was the creator and run by Amanda Peet and Annie Julia Wyman.

We’re still yet to hear whether Netflix will eventually give the show a second season although for the most part, it does tie up most loose ends.

Upcoming Netflix TV Shows and Movies from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Metal Lords

Genre: Comedy

Type: Movie

D.B. Weiss serves as the writer for this 2022 music movie that’s got the involvement of Tom Morello (most known for being part of Rage Against the Machine).

Directed by Peter Sollett, the movie is about two friends forming a band to compete at the prestigious Battle of the Bands.

The cast includes Jaeden Martell, Brett Gelman, Sufe Bradshaw and Isis Hainsworth.

The Three-Body Problem

Genre: Sci-fi

Type: TV Show

When Netflix signed the pair, they were no doubt looking for a Game of Thrones level title and The Three-Body Problem certainly has the potential to be just that.

The novel comes from famed Chinese author Liu Cixin is well received by sci-fi across the globe. Here’s the official logline for the series:

The story of humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization. Set against the backdrop of China’s Cultural Revolution, a secret military project sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt, or to fight against the invasion. The result is a science fiction masterpiece of enormous scope and vision.”

Expect it to be a complex series and unlike Game of Thrones, all the books are complete meaning we should get a more satisfying ending (sorry, not sorry).

Alongside David Benioff and D.B. Weiss adapting the books is Alexander Woo who also holds an output deal with Netflix.

Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, and Rian Johnson are among the producers.

Filming is taking place throughout much of 2022 and among the cast includes Eiza González, John Bradley, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, Alex Sharp, and Jovan Adepo.

The Overstory

Genre: Drama

Type: TV Show

Collider first reported on Netflix adapting The Overstory which was later confirmed by Netflix. Richard Robbins, the original author of the book, is on board with the project.

The novel, which is apparently a favorite of co-CEO Reed Hastings, is about five trees who interact with various humans which brings them all together to address the destruction of trees.

That’s all the projects we know about so far, as we mentioned above, this will be updated over time as more titles and projects get announced so keep it bookmarked.