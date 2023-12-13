‘Alexander: The Making of a God’: First Look and Release Date Revealed For Netflix Documentary

Netflix is ending January 2024 with an ambitious new hybrid documentary drama series that will retell the life of Alexander the Great, the king of the ancient Greek kingdom of Macedon.

You may recall we were among the first (Deadline posted an exclusive, but we were on tracking, so we had to post after – the joys of entertainment reporting!) to reveal the hybrid docu-series project back in April 2023.

We then revealed how Lion Television was set to six episodes of a new hybrid docu-drama. They’re a British-based production company that has previously worked on Horrible Histories, Saving Venice, and Stolen–Catching the Art Thieves.

Tony Mitchell serves as the showrunner of the new series. He’s previously worked on The Baxter’s for MGM TV and was behind the History Channel’s The Bible. Hugh Ballantyne serves as director.

Much of the filming took place back in September 2022 on location in Morocco.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new series:

“Combining expert interviews with gripping reenactments, this docudrama explores the life of Alexander the Great through his conquest of the Persian Empire.”

Who’s starring and presenting Alexander: The Making of a God?

Because the show is going to be a hybrid documentary series, you can expect

Mido Hamada will play King Darius, according to Netflix and the actor’s profile on Waring McKenna. The Egyptian-German actor is best known for NBC’s Emerald City but also featured in American Sniper and Unknown.

Buck Braithwaite is set to play Alexander in the dramatized segments. Braithwaite was recently seen in Netflix’s Fair Play and also has a role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air.

We’ll also see plenty of experts from the field interviewed throughout too. Netflix revealed in their first screenshots that archeologist Calliope Limneos-Papakosta is on board.

When will Alexander: The Making of a God be on Netflix?

All six episodes drop on Netflix globally on January 31st, 2024.

Let’s round out our preview with the remaining first looks at Alexander: The Making of A God: