Anime Film ‘Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War is Coming to Netflix in May 2022

Netflix’s controversial Ghost in the Shell anime series is taking another controversial next step by “reimagining” the first season as a feature-length movie.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original anime film directed by Michihito Fujii.

The series is already one of the most controversial anime on the Netflix library thanks to a change to CG-heavy animation style. As the first season only came out in 2020 and is already receiving a movie retelling it will be interesting to learn what subscribers and fans make of the development.

When is the Netflix release date for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War?

With the release of the trailer, it has been confirmed that Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War will be available to stream on Netflix on Monday, May 9th, 2022.

What is Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War?

Subscribers who have already watched the first season of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will already be familiar with the story.

The movie, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War is a retelling of the first season of the anime, which has been described as being “reborn” into a feature-length film.

Brand new scenes have been added, and the animation has received a”full-color grading of all shots.”

For anyone new to Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 the synopsis for the story is as follows:

In the near future, the advancement of technology has led to new a wave of cybercrime by augmented individuals known as “cyberbrains”. To combat the growing number of crimes, full-bodied cyborg Motoko Kusanagi takes charge of the crime-fighting organization known as public security section 9.

When is Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 season 2 coming to Netflix?

Subscribers won’t have to wait much longer for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 season 2, which arrives Monday, May 23rd, 2022.

Will you be watching Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!