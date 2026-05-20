Netflix Unveils ‘Michael Jackson: The Verdict’ Docuseries Featuring Unseen Courtroom Accounts

Netflix is heading into the courtroom to dissect one of the most explosive celebrity legal battles in modern history. Michael Jackson: The Verdict, a new three-part documentary series, is officially set to premiere globally on June 3, 2026.

Produced by Candle True Stories, the comprehensive docuseries promises a forensic look at the pop star’s 2003 child molestation charges and subsequent 2005 acquittal.

What to Expect from Michael Jackson: The Verdict

As the newly released trailer reveals, the media circus surrounding Jackson was unprecedented. The stakes of the trial are perfectly summarized by an interviewee early in the footage, noting that Jackson was “the most famous man in the world being accused of the most heinous crime in the world.”

The defense maintained that his actions were misconstrued, while the prosecution pushed heavily for a conviction, leading to intense polarization. The trial ultimately ended in an acquittal on all counts, but the public never got the full picture. Because cameras were banned from the courtroom, the proceedings were entirely filtered through media commentators and presented in disjointed fragments.

This series aims to change that by featuring new, exclusive interviews with the key players who were actually inside the courtroom — including jurors, eyewitnesses, accusers, and defenders.

Director Nick Green and executive producer Fiona Stourton told Netflix “Tudum Staff” (Netflix’s TUDUM leadership often omits author names for potentially controversial subjects) that they approached the project as a strict historical account, presenting the facts exactly as they unfolded.

“It has been 20 years since the trial of Michael Jackson, in which he was found not guilty. Yet, to this day, controversy still rages. No cameras were allowed in court, and so the public’s view of the facts at the time was filtered by commentators and presented piecemeal. It was time to take a forensic look at the trial as a whole.”

They added, “Anyone interested in the Michael Jackson story should feel this documentary gives them a window into what was largely a closed event and a chance to feel closer to what happened.”

Riding the Wave of the Michael Biopic?

Netflix is no stranger to timing its documentary drops to capitalize on a subject’s skyrocketing cultural relevance, and Michael Jackson: The Verdict is a textbook example of this strategy.

The pop icon’s profile has hit stratospheric new heights over the last month thanks to the theatrical release of Michael, the blockbuster biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer) and starring Jaafar Jackson alongside heavy hitters like Colman Domingo and Nia Long. Since hitting cinemas globally in late April 2026, the film has ignited a massive resurgence in demand for Jackson’s catalog and dominated the pop culture conversation.

Over on Spotify, Jackson recently crossed a historic milestone, surpassing 100 million monthly listeners for the first time ever. His classic tracks have seen staggering spikes, with “Billie Jean” recently rocketing to the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s Daily Global chart and raking in over 6 million streams in a single day.

Of course, the movie’s release hasn’t been without controversy, with many citing that it whitewashes his history, so it’ll be interesting to see how this series portrays the King of Pop. Depending on its execution, this 3-part series could become one of Netflix’s most talked-about and controversial documentary series in quite some time.

Who is behind the docuseries?

Showrunner: David Herman, whose previous Netflix credits include Bad Surgeon and Vendetta: Truth, Lies and Mafia.

David Herman, whose previous Netflix credits include Bad Surgeon and Vendetta: Truth, Lies and Mafia. Director: Nick Green, known for Life in Color with David Attenborough and the upcoming Netflix documentary Con Mum.

Nick Green, known for Life in Color with David Attenborough and the upcoming Netflix documentary Con Mum. Executive Producers: Fiona Stourton, David Herman, and James Goldston.

Series Info at a Glance