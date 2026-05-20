K-Drama ‘Agent Kim Reactivated’ With Choi Dae Hoon and Yoon Kyung Ho Confirms Netflix Release

So Ji Sub will lead SBS’s upcoming live-action adaptation of the webtoon Manager Kim titled Agent Kim Reactivated. The K-drama also stars Choi Dae Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho, Joo Sang Wook, and Son Na Eun and will be simulcast on Netflix on June 27, 2026.

Agent Kim Reactivated is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original action-thriller series directed by Lee Seung Young (Wonderful World) and written by screenwriter Nam Dae Joong (Love Reset) , and is an adaptation of the webtoon Manager Kim by author Toy.

When is Agent Kim Reactivated coming to Netflix?

We have confirmation from Netflix that Agent Kim Reactivated will be simulcast on the platform, with the first episode releasing on June 27, 2026. The series will be broadcast in South Korea on SBS.

There will be 10 episodes, airing on Fridays and Saturdays until the series finale on July 25, 2026.

Each episode has an approximate runtime of 60 minutes.

What is the plot of Agent Kim Reactivated?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for Agent Kim Reactivated:

“Single father, company manager, and former black-ops member, Agent Kim lived an ordinary life until his daughter, Min-ji, went missing. After discovering his daughter was kidnapped, Agent Kim turns merciless and sets out for information. He is hell-bent on rescuing his daughter by any means necessary, even if it means destroying everything and everyone standing in his path.”

Who are the cast members of Agent Kim Reactivated?

There are five confirmed leads in Agent Kim Reactivated: So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho, Joo Sang Wook, and Son Na Eun.

So Ji Sub plays Director Kim. The actor’s only previous Netflix project was the role of Nam Gi Jun in the incredible action-thriller Mercy for None. Outside of Netflix, it has led to K-dramas such as Doctor Lawyer, My Secret Terrius, Oh My Venus, and The Master’s Sun.

Choi Dae Hoon plays Seong Han Su. The actor most recently starred in one of the lead roles in The WONDERfools, and previously starred in Netflix shows such as Pro Bono, When Life Gives You Tangerines, Captivating the King, Racket Boys, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Crash Landing on You, and more!

Yoon Kyung Ho plays Park Jin Cheol. The actor previously played a lead role in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. He also played supporting roles in All of Us Are Dead, Green Mother’s Club, and Itaewon Class, and guest roles in My Name, Vincenzo, The Sound of Magic.

Joo Sang Wook plays Ju Gang Chan. To date, the actor’s only role in a Netflix project was a guest role in the first season of Alchemy of Souls. He is most well-known for playing lead roles in The King of Tears, True to Love, Grand Prince, and Good Doctor.

Son Na Eun plays Sang A. The actress has only starred in one series that was released on Netflix, playing a guest role in The Tale of Lady Ok. She has played lead roles in Agency, Ghost Doctor, Dinner Mate, and Cinderella and the Four Knights.

Are you looking forward to watching Agent Kim Reactivated on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!