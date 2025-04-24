New Anime on Netflix in May 2025

Compared to the rest of the year so far, May is shaping up to be a relatively quiet month for Netflix. There’s still time for more anime titles to be announced, but for now, the ‘newest’ anime title to land on Netflix will be the third and final season of Blood of Zeus. Anime watchers can also look forward to more weekly episodes of One Piece, Witch Watch, and Yaiba.

We also have an ongoing preview of anime you can look forward to watching on Netflix in 2025.

New Netflix Anime on Netflix in May 2025

Blood of Zeus (Season 3)

Episodes: 8

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Derek Phillips, Elias Toufexis, Jessica Henwick, Claudia Christian, Fred Tatasciore

Netflix Release Date: May 8th, 2025

Rather than waiting four years for new episodes of Blood of Zeus, fans have only been subjected to a year-long wait for an epic finale to the incredible tale of the Greek Pantheon, and Heron, the son of Zeus, who is destined to save the world.

Returning Weekly Anime on Netflix in May 2025

Witch Watch (Season 1)

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Ryôta Suzuki, Rina Kawaguchi, Kôhei Amasaki, Kaito Ishikawa, Jun Fukushima

New Episodes: Sundays

Nico Wakatsuki is a fledgling witch, and after finishing her six years of training, she must now choose a familiar to accompany her. Opting to select a non-animal familiar, she chooses her childhood friend, Morihito “Moi” Otogi. He’s opposed to being her servant, but after learning what happens if he disobeys, he reluctantly agrees. Life gets more complicated for Moi when he and Nico live together, and a prophecy promises Nico’s downfall within a year. It’s up to Moi to protect Nico and uphold his duties as her familiar.

One Piece: Egghead Island Arc (Part 2)

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Shonen | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Akemi Okamura, Kazuya Nakai, Kappei Yamaguchi, Hiroaki Hirata

New Episodes: Saturdays

The exciting Egghead Island arc continues, as Luffy comes face to face with an old enemy, the Navy Admiral Kizaru! As the Navy encircles Egghead, Luffy and the Strawhat Pirates must find a way to escape the island, with Dr. Vegapunk, his clones, and Jewelrey Bonney.

YAIBA: Samurai Legends (Season 1)

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Shonen | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Minami Takayama, Manaka Iwami, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Shuuhei Sakaguchi, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Ichinose

New Episodes: Saturdays

Yaiba is a wild samurai child with a love for fighting. He has spent all his life training in the jungle with his father, Kenjurou. After a twist of encounter involving some gorillas, Yaiba is sent on an adventure across Japan with his father and a tiger companion.

What anime will you be watching on Netflix in May 2025? Let us know in the comments below!