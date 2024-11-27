‘Spy x Family CODE: White’ Anime Movie is Coming to Netflix Internationally in December 2024

Almost a year on since its release in Japanese theatres, Spy x Family CODE: White is coming to Netflix in select regions in December 2024.

Spy x Family CODE: White is a Japanese animated action-comedy film directed by Takashi Katagiri and written by Ichirō Ōkouchi. It was produced by Wit Studio and CloverWorks and released in Japan on December 22nd, 2023, and made a total of $59.6 million at the box office.

When is Spy x Family CODE: White coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the trailer’s release on the Netflix Anime YouTube channel, we can confirm that Spy x Family CODE: White will be available on Netflix in select regions on December 21st, 2024.

To learn if Spy x Family CODE: Whit is coming to Netflix in your country, follow the link here. If the link takes you to the anime’s home page, and a reminder can be set, then that’s confirmation that the film is coming to your country soon.

As it stands, Spy x Family CODE: White is not currently listed for release on Netflix in the US. Alternatively, the film can be watched on Crunchyroll in the US.

What is the plot of Spy x Family CODE: White?

Under the guise of taking his family on a winter holiday, undercover spy Loid Forger is at risk of being replaced in Operation Strix. His attempts to stop his replacement prove more difficult than expected when Anya mistakingly becomes involved with his mission and stumbles her way into threatening world peace.

Who are the cast members of Spy x Family CODE: White?

The cast of the Spy x Family anime series returned to reprise their roles in the film.

Takuya Eguchi voices Loid Forger in the Japanese dub. Alex Organ in the English dub.

Atsumi Tanezaki voices Anya Forger in the Japanese dub. Megan Shipman in the English dub.

Saori Hayami voices Yor Forger in the Japanese dub. Natalie Van Sistine in the English Dub.

The rest of the cast, with their respective Japanese and English dub, is as follows:

Character Japanese Dub English Dub Bond Forger Kenichirou Matsuda Tyler Walker Narrator Kenichirou Matsuda Ben Philips Sylvia Sherwood Yūko Kaida Stephanie Young Fiona Frost Ayane Sakura Lindsay Seidel Franky Franklin Hiroyuki Yoshino Anthony Bowling Yuri Briar Kensho Ono Dallas Reid Henry Henderson Kazuhiro Yamaji Barry Yandell Damian Desmond Natsumi Fujiwara Caitlin Glass Becky Blackbell Emiri Katō Dani Chambers Snidel Banjō Ginga John Swasey Type F Shunsuke Takeuchi Gabe Kunda Domitri Tomoya Nakamura Phil Parsons Luka Kento Kaku Tyson Rinehart

What is the runtime?

Spy x Family CODE: White has a confirmed runtime of 110 minutes.

