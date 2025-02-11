‘Witch Watch’ Netflix Anime Sets April 2025 Release

Another exciting new anime is coming to Netflix in April 2025, the rom-com Witch Watch. We have everything you need to know about Witch Watch, including the plot, trailer, release month, and cast information.

Witch Watch is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original romantic-comedy anime series directed by Hiroshi Ikehata and animated by Bibury Animation Studios. The series is an adaptation of the manga written by Kenta Shinohara, which began serialization in Weekly Shōnen Jump in February 2021. There are currently 20 published volumes with over 1.1 million copies in circulation.

When is Witch Watch coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Witch Watch will premiere worldwide in April 2025. An exact release date has yet to be revealed, but we expect to learn more soon.

An official trailer for the series has been released.

What is the plot of Witch Watch?

Nico Wakatsuki is a fledgling witch, and after finishing her six years of training, she must now choose a familiar to accompany her. Opting to select a non-animal familiar, she chooses her childhood friend, Morihito “Moi” Otogi. He’s opposed to being her servant, but after learning what happens if he disobeys, he reluctantly agrees. Life gets more complicated for Moi when he and Nico find themselves living together, and a prophecy promises Nico’s downfall within a year. It’s up to Moi to protect Nico and uphold his duties as her familiar.

Who are the cast members of Witch Watch?

We have the whole cast listed for the Japanese dub of Witch Watch:

Rina Kawaguchi as Nico Wakatsuki.

Ryouta Suzuki as Otogi Morihito.

Kaito Ishikawa as Keigo Megumi.

Tomori Kusunoki as Nemu Miyao.

Kouhei Amasaki as Kanshi Kazamatsuri.

Hikaru Midorikawa as Daiki MK. II Sakai.

Misaki Kuno as Kuromitsu.

Kenta Miyake as Burst.

Noriko Hidaka as Riro Takumi.

Rie Kugiyama as Syrup.

Are you looking forward to watching Witch Watch on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!