Are Seasons 1 to 5 of ‘Chesapeake Shores’ on Netflix?

After a two-year wait, Chesapeake Shores is about to return for its fifth season on the Hallmark Channel but if you’re wanting to catch up on the previous seasons on Netflix it’ll ultimately depend on where you live as to whether you can or not. Here’s an updated guide to streaming Chesapeake Shores on Netflix.

Based on the books by Sherryl Woods, this Canadian/American series has been on the air since 2016 and with the exception of last year, has debuted new seasons every year. The series follows

Why Chesapeake Shores isn’t on Netflix in the United States and Canada anymore?

Let’s start off with the painful news that Netflix did once carry the show in some form just a few years back.

In fact, both the US and Canada lost the show back in 2017. The US lost a mountain of TV content back in April 2017 including the likes of The X-Files, House M.D., and more.

For anyone following our site for any length in time, you’ll know that Netflix’s focus in the US has been its Originals but ultimately, this strategy is the only one given that other providers are favoring their own platforms.

As a result for Chesapeake Shores, in US and Canada, the show owners have opted to make the show part of its headline lineup for their own respective streaming services.

In the United States, your best location to watch is on Hallmark Movies Now which hosts all four seasons. Amazon Prime also reportedly carries a single season of the show.

In Canada, the show isn’t widely available on a streaming service although JustWatch reports that 2 seasons are on Super Channel’s streaming channels.

Where is Chesapeake Shores on Netflix?

Outside the US and Canada, almost every region of Netflix has access to the Hallmark Channel show.

According to Unogs, at least 36 countries (it doesn’t track every region around the world) has access including markets such as Australia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, The United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Japan, Italy and more.

When will season 5 of Chesapeake Shores be on Netflix internationally?

Good news here for those that do have access to the show.

As with season 4, season 5 (as we reported just recently) is due to come to Netflix weekly starting from August 16th, 2021 for 10 weeks.

Do you wish Chesapeake Shores was streaming where you live? Let us know in the comments.