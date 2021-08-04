‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 5 Coming to Netflix Weekly

Chesapeake Shores is about to begin airing its fifth season and for those on Netflix in the United Kingdom and Australia, you’ll be getting weekly drops of the feel-good Hallmark series.

It’s felt like an eternity for a new season of Chesapeake Shores which last aired back in 2019 and skipped a season releasing in 2020 for obvious reasons.

Now the show feel-good show based on the novel series from Sherryl Woods is back.

Most notably for season 5, Robert Buckley has joined the cast with long-term cast member Jesse Metcalfe (who plays Trace Riley) leaving the cast. You can read a full preview on Chesapeake Shores season 5 from Parade which will prep you nicely for the new series.

Now as we’ve covered in the past, only a handful of Netflix regions carry Chesapeake Shores and it’s also worth noting that Netflix doesn’t label the show as a Netflix Original internationally either.

Both the United States and Canada used to carry the show but no longer after 2017.

When will new episodes of Chesapeak Shores be on Netflix?

10 episodes are set to air for season 5 which is notably up from the 6 that came with season 4.

Assuming the show doesn’t have any mid-season breaks, the new episodes will take us all the way from August 16th through to October 18th.

New episodes will arrive on Netflix in UK and Australia (other regions may vary) on Mondays the following morning after it airs on the Hallmark Channel in the United States.

This follows the trend with recent seasons coming weekly as opposed to us having to wait for it to finish airing first.

According to Unogs, at least 36 countries carry the show and we expect the majority will drop weekly episodes but it’s best to go into your app on August 16th to see.

Here’s the current expected release schedule for Chesapeake Shores on Netflix for Season 5:

Episode Number Hallmark Release Netflix Release Episode 01 August 15th, 2021 August 16th, 2021 Episode 02 August 22nd August 23rd Episode 03 August 29th August 30th Episode 04 September 5th September 6th Episode 05 September 12th September 13th Episode 06 September 19th September 20th Episode 07 September 26th September 27th Episode 08 October 3rd October 4th Episode 09 October 10th October 11th Episode 10 October 17th October 18th

Will you be checking out Chesapeake Shores season 5 on Netflix internationally when it begins dropping weekly? Let us know in the comments down below.