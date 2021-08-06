When will ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ be on Netflix?

Scheduled to premiere in theaters this September, Tom Hardy will be back to reprise the role of Brock in the sequel to 2018’s Venom set in the Spider-Man Universe but will the sequel head to Netflix? It should do but it’ll depend on where you live.

For those unfamiliar, Venom is based on the comic book villain from Spider-Man Universe and stars Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel and of course, Tom Hardy.

The movie was originally supposed to release in October 2020 but because of numerous delays, it should now debut in cinemas in September 2021.

Will Venom: Let There Be Carnage be on Netflix US?

For those in the United States, you sadly won’t be getting Venom 2. At least, not anytime soon.

Netflix did notably get an output deal with Sony Pictures but that only counts for 2022 theatrical releases onwards. Instead, releases in 2021 will first head to Lionsgate’s Starz platform first.

There’s potential Venom: Let There Be Carnage could be pushed back to 2022 which would mean that the movie does get to come to Netflix in the first window (full list of what’s expected from Sony Pictures to Netflix US here) but for the moment, that won’t be the case.

Further down the line Venom could come to Netflix as part of Netflix’s ability to get access to previous library titles but whether Venom 2 will be included isn’t known.

Venom 3 should come to Netflix US much quicker given the new deal and that’s reportedly happening with Hardy confirmed to be returning for a third movie.

Will Venom: Let There Be Carnage be on Netflix outside the US?

It should do is the simple answer.

Although no Sony Pictures output deals with other countries are publicized, we have tracked that most Sony movies come to Netflix outside the US after the second window.

Released in 2018, the first Venom is currently streaming on Netflix Canada and Australia and also had a stint on Netflix UK between August 2020 and February 2021.

Assuming that’s still the case with 2021 releases, we should see those three Netflix regions mentioned get Venom: Let There Be Carnage in 2023 at the earliest.

That’s all we have for now (sorry it’s a lot of guesswork based on previous title releases) but we’ll keep you posted on if and when Venom 2 comes to Netflix as and when we get it.

Do you want to see Venom: Let There Be Carnage on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.