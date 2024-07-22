Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty and Stephen Graham Among Cast for Netflix’s ‘Adolescence’

Netflix has confirmed the cast for its upcoming British limited series Adolescence (working title), which has now entered production.

Netflix first unveiled the series a little earlier this year at the Next on Netflix UK event alongside other new series like House of Guinness, The Undertow, and The Witness.

Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne are the two creators behind the new four-part series, which entered production in July 2024 and is planned to be released on Netflix globally in 2025. Much of the title is being filmed in Yorkshire with Philip Barantini directing.

At the time of the reveal, Hannah Walters and Stephen Graham for Matriarch Productions said:

“Matriarch is delighted to announce their involvement on

Adolescence. It’s a dream to work side by side creatively with Jack Thorne, a long-time friend of both Stephen and

Hannah. Also working with Philip Barantini is of course always an incredible experience and a marriage that we know

works beautifully. This co-production with Warp Films/plan B Entertainment is going to be something truly special, and

Netflix being its home feels like the perfect combination for an outstanding drama.”

Plan B and Warp Films are also behind the new series.

Described as an “ambitious crime drama,” the series is told in real-time and in a one-shot style. Per an updated description today, Netflix has provided the following information about the upcoming series:

“The series tells the story in real-time of how a family’s world is turned upside down when a 13-year-old boy is arrested and charged with the murder of a teenage girl.”

Who is cast in Netflix’s Adolescence?

The Daily Mail was first to post snaps of the new production last week, picturing a “bulked-up” Stephen Graham on set alongside Ashley Walters (Top Boy, Doctor Who, Bulletproof).

Graham will play Jamie’s father, Eddie Miller, while Walter is set to play Detective Inspector Bascombe.

Netflix confirmed numerous other castings today. The Crown star Erin Doherty is also set to appear in the series. Doherty plays Briony Ariston, a criminal psychologist assigned to Jamie’s case.

Rounding out the cast are:

Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones)

(Game of Thrones) Christine Tremarco (Fat Friends)

(Fat Friends) Mark Stanley (The Settlers, Dark River)

(The Settlers, Dark River) Jo Hartley (After Life, Bank of Dave)

(After Life, Bank of Dave) Owen Cooper

Amélie Pease

Of course, the series’ one-shot nature should feel familiar to anyone who’s seen the movie Boiling Point or its subsequent limited series (which was recently added to Netflix in the US).

