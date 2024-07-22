What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: July 22nd to 28th 2024

Welcome to your weekly look ahead at everything coming to Netflix over the next seven days. Given the hectic news last night in the United States, we’ve put this out a little later than usual.

This week, we’ll also get the full list of what’s coming up on Netflix throughout August 2024, although we’ve got a pretty good idea of what’s coming in our comprehensive preview of the new movies and series set to drop.

Now, let’s get into some highlights of the new arrivals, including two streaming movie debuts courtesy of Netflix’s Sony Pictures first window deal.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Monday (Available Now)

Kicking off the week is the streaming service premiere of the most recent Ghostbusters movie, which sees an ice age potentially around the corner if the Ghostbusters, both new and old, don’t rise to the challenge.

All the new faces from the rebooted version of the movie will return alongside all the classic Ghostbusters, such as Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts.

Although reviews for this sequel weren’t particularly strong (SlashFilm said it was a “somewhat ambitious but messy and ultimately unsatisfying sequel”), especially compared to Afterlife, it’s still a must-watch if you missed it when it was in theaters earlier in the year.

Wicked Little Letters (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

The other Sony movie coming to Netflix this week that did get universal praise from audiences and critics alike is Wicked Little Letters, which stars Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, and Anjana Vasan.

Set in a 1920s English seaside town, the movie depicts two warring neighbors, with one of the two beginning to receive profanity-laden letters, which causes a national uproar.

The movie arrives this week in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Decameron (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Adapting one of the most famous pieces of Italian literature in a refreshed way exclusive to Netflix is The Decameron. Set when the bubonic plague is ripping through Italy, a group of nobles and servants retreats to a villa, where their lavish getaway quickly spirals into chaos.

The hype for this one remains pretty muted at best, so we’ll see whether it strikes a chord once reviews start dropping for the comedy later this week and how well viewership is next Tuesday.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, July 22nd

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, July 23rd

All American (Season 6)

Too Hot To Handle 3 (Android and iOS) Netflix Games

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, July 24th

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam (2024) Netflix Original

Love of my Life (Season 1) Netflix Original

Resurrected Rides (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, July 25th

Arranger (iOS and Android) Netflix Games

Kleo (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Decameron (Season 1) Netflix Original

Tokyo Swindlers (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday, July 26th

Elite (Season 8) Netflix Original

House of Ga’a (2024) Netflix Original

Non Negotiable (2024) Netflix Original

Pulang Araw (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Dragon Prince (Season 6) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, July 27th

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

Wicked Little Letters (2024)

What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving Netflix on July 22nd

9to5: The Story of a Movement (2021)

Cousins (2021)

Leaving Netflix on July 23rd

My Unfamiliar Family (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix on July 24th

Big Eyes (2014)

Leaving Netflix on July 26th

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song (2022)

Whitney Cummings: Jokes (2022) – Netflix Original Removal

