New Releases on Netflix This Week & Top 10 Movies & Series: July 19th, 2024

It’s been a busy week of new arrivals on Netflix and if you’re looking for something new to watch or the complete list of those new movies and series, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s your look at the 35 new titles added to Netflix US this week.
Suppose you’re looking for something to watch this weekend that will leave Netflix soon. In that case, we’d recommend giving Whitney Cummings: Jokes (2022), the Netflix Original standup which departs on July 26th and leaving Netflix even sooner is 9to5: The Story of a Movement (2021), Cousins (2021) and Big Eyes (2014).
There is much more to come throughout the remainder of July 2024, and we’ve got a full lowdown of what’s coming up on Netflix throughout August 2024 here.
Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix This Week
Land of Bad (2024)
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Action, Thriller
Director: William Eubank
Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth
Writer: David Frigerio, William Eubank
Runtime: 113 min / 1h 53m
One movie that made its streaming subscription debut (as we first reported) this month is Land of Bad, a movie headlined by Liam Hemsworth and Russell Crowe and received a sweep of good reviews earlier this week and already looks like a strong contender to take home maximum points in the top 10s over the next week.
The heart-pounding movie tells the story of a Special Forces operation that goes awry, and a remote Air Force drone pilot must guide the stranded fighters out of enemy territory.
The Inspection (2022)
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Drama
Director: Elegance Bratton
Cast: Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union, Bokeem Woodbine
Writer: Elegance Bratton
Runtime: 95 min / 1h 35m
Sticking with military affairs, we move on to the A24 movie The Inspection, which joins the rotating library of movies from the buzzy indie distributor currently on Netflix.
Jeremy Pope stars as Ellis French, who enlists in the Marine Corps in the hopes of finding himself after being rejected by his mother but has to hide more about his identity after joining.
The Inspection was universally praised when it was released in theaters last year. Wendy Ide for Observer perfectly summarized most reviews: “Fiercely candid, in its condemnation of the brutality that is enmeshed in the training program, and in its celebration of the bonds and brotherhood that grow between fellow cadets.”
The movie also serves as an excellent primer for Netflix’s upcoming series that shares many of the same elements. We’re referring to The Corps, which is currently in production through the end of August 2024.
Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 1)
Number of episodes: 5
Rating: TV-14
Language: English
Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama
Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler
Writer: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg
Runtime: 30 min
We conclude our highlights with the big one. The first five episodes of the final 15 begin the curtain drop on one of Netflix’s most successful pickups in history.
Once you’ve binged through the five episodes, don’t worry; you don’t have an overly long time to wait, with Part 2 just confirmed to be dropping on Netflix earlier. In addition, Netflix is also uploading episodes of a new behind-the-scenes talk show called Cobra Kai: Inside the Dojo.
Full List of 35 New Releases on Netflix This Week: July 19th, 2024
Note: An expanded version of this list can be found on our What’s New on Netflix hub page.
18 New Movies Added This Week
- 500 Days of Escobar (2023) – TV-MA – Spanish
- Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (2024) – TV-14 – Malayalam
- Bone Tomahawk (2015) – TV-MA – English
- Chad Daniels: Empty Nester (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Fifty Shades Darker (2017) – R – English
- Fifty Shades Freed (2018) – R – English
- Find Me Falling (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Indian (1996) – Not Rated – Tamil
- Land of Bad (2024) – R – English
- Midnight Sun (2018) – PG-13 – English
- Pasutri Gaje (2024) – TV-PG – Indonesian
- SAS: Rise of the Black Swan (2021) – R – English
- Skywalkers: A Love Story (2024) Netflix Original – R – English
- The Boy Next Door (2015) – R – English
- The Inspection (2022) – R – English
- The Teachers’ Lounge (2023) – PG-13 – German
- Trolls Band Together (2023) – PG – English
- Valhalla Rising (2009) – TV-MA – English
17 New TV Series Added This Week
- Chi’s Sweet Adventure (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese
- Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Cobra Kai: Inside the Dojo (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Homicide (Season 2 – Los Angeles) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- LALIGA: All Access (Season 1 ) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish
- Master of the House (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai
- Overlord (Season 4) – TV-MA – Japanese
- Simone Biles Rising (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Sweet Home (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean
- T?P BON (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese
- The Green Glove Gang (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Polish
- The Old Dog, New Tricks? (Old Rookie) (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese
- The Princess Royal (Season 1) – TV-MA – Chinese
- The Yara Gambirasio Case: Beyond Reasonable Doubt (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian
- Too Hot to Handle (Season 6) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi
- Wonderoos (Season 1 ) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English
Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week
- The Long Game (59 points)
- Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (51 points)
- Minions (51 points)
- Vanished into the Night (49 points)
- Trolls Band Together (39 points)
- A Family Affair (30 points)
- Hillbilly Elegy (29 points)
- Shrek (26 points)
- Fifty Shades Freed (23 points)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (20 points)
- Fifty Shades Darker (16 points)
- Matilda (10 points)
- Land of Bad (10 points)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (7 points)
- The Little Rascals (7 points)
- The Neon Highway (6 points)
- An American Crime (5 points)
- The Blind Side (2 points)
Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week
- Receiver (70 points)
- Vikings: Valhalla (68 points)
- Supacell (53 points)
- America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (30 points)
- Exploding Kittens (29 points)
- Homicide (27 points)
- The Man with 1000 Kids (27 points)
- Worst Roommate Ever (25 points)
- Your Honor (20 points)
- Simone Biles Rising (19 points)
- Desperate Lies (11 points)
- Cobra Kai (10 points)
- The Mole (4 points)
- Barbecue Showdown (1 point)
- Bridgerton (1 point)
What are you checking out on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.