New Releases on Netflix This Week & Top 10 Movies & Series: July 19th, 2024

Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix This Week

Land of Bad (2024)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: William Eubank

Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth

Writer: David Frigerio, William Eubank

Runtime: 113 min / 1h 53m

One movie that made its streaming subscription debut (as we first reported) this month is Land of Bad, a movie headlined by Liam Hemsworth and Russell Crowe and received a sweep of good reviews earlier this week and already looks like a strong contender to take home maximum points in the top 10s over the next week.

The heart-pounding movie tells the story of a Special Forces operation that goes awry, and a remote Air Force drone pilot must guide the stranded fighters out of enemy territory.

The Inspection (2022)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Drama

Director: Elegance Bratton

Cast: Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union, Bokeem Woodbine

Writer: Elegance Bratton

Runtime: 95 min / 1h 35m

Sticking with military affairs, we move on to the A24 movie The Inspection, which joins the rotating library of movies from the buzzy indie distributor currently on Netflix.

Jeremy Pope stars as Ellis French, who enlists in the Marine Corps in the hopes of finding himself after being rejected by his mother but has to hide more about his identity after joining.

The Inspection was universally praised when it was released in theaters last year. Wendy Ide for Observer perfectly summarized most reviews: “Fiercely candid, in its condemnation of the brutality that is enmeshed in the training program, and in its celebration of the bonds and brotherhood that grow between fellow cadets.”

The movie also serves as an excellent primer for Netflix’s upcoming series that shares many of the same elements. We’re referring to The Corps, which is currently in production through the end of August 2024.

Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 1)

Number of episodes: 5

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler

Writer: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg

Runtime: 30 min

We conclude our highlights with the big one. The first five episodes of the final 15 begin the curtain drop on one of Netflix’s most successful pickups in history.

Once you’ve binged through the five episodes, don’t worry; you don’t have an overly long time to wait, with Part 2 just confirmed to be dropping on Netflix earlier. In addition, Netflix is also uploading episodes of a new behind-the-scenes talk show called Cobra Kai: Inside the Dojo.

Full List of 35 New Releases on Netflix This Week: July 19th, 2024

Note: An expanded version of this list can be found on our What’s New on Netflix hub page.

18 New Movies Added This Week

500 Days of Escobar (2023) – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (2024) – TV-14 – Malayalam

– TV-14 – Malayalam Bone Tomahawk (2015) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Chad Daniels: Empty Nester (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Fifty Shades Darker (2017) – R – English

– R – English Fifty Shades Freed (2018) – R – English

– R – English Find Me Falling (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Indian (1996) – Not Rated – Tamil

– Not Rated – Tamil Land of Bad (2024) – R – English

– R – English Midnight Sun (2018) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Pasutri Gaje (2024) – TV-PG – Indonesian

– TV-PG – Indonesian SAS: Rise of the Black Swan (2021) – R – English

– R – English Skywalkers: A Love Story (2024) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English The Boy Next Door (2015) – R – English

– R – English The Inspection (2022) – R – English

– R – English The Teachers’ Lounge (2023) – PG-13 – German

– PG-13 – German Trolls Band Together (2023) – PG – English

– PG – English Valhalla Rising (2009) – TV-MA – English

17 New TV Series Added This Week

Chi’s Sweet Adventure (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Cobra Kai: Inside the Dojo (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Homicide (Season 2 – Los Angeles) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English LALIGA: All Access (Season 1 ) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish

– TV-14 – Spanish Master of the House (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai Overlord (Season 4) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Simone Biles Rising (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Sweet Home (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean T?P BON (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese The Green Glove Gang (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Polish

– TV-14 – Polish The Old Dog, New Tricks? (Old Rookie) (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese The Princess Royal (Season 1) – TV-MA – Chinese

– TV-MA – Chinese The Yara Gambirasio Case: Beyond Reasonable Doubt (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian

– TV-MA – Italian Too Hot to Handle (Season 6) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Wonderoos (Season 1 ) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

The Long Game (59 points) Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (51 points) Minions (51 points) Vanished into the Night (49 points) Trolls Band Together (39 points) A Family Affair (30 points) Hillbilly Elegy (29 points) Shrek (26 points) Fifty Shades Freed (23 points) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (20 points) Fifty Shades Darker (16 points) Matilda (10 points) Land of Bad (10 points) Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (7 points) The Little Rascals (7 points) The Neon Highway (6 points) An American Crime (5 points) The Blind Side (2 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

Receiver (70 points) Vikings: Valhalla (68 points) Supacell (53 points) America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (30 points) Exploding Kittens (29 points) Homicide (27 points) The Man with 1000 Kids (27 points) Worst Roommate Ever (25 points) Your Honor (20 points) Simone Biles Rising (19 points) Desperate Lies (11 points) Cobra Kai (10 points) The Mole (4 points) Barbecue Showdown (1 point) Bridgerton (1 point)

