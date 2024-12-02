Netflix & STV Series ‘The Witness’: Kerry Godliman Joins Cast & What We Know So Far

In early 2024, we first announced that Netflix has partnered with STV Studios to produce a new true-crime series, The Witness. The limited series centers around the murder of Rachel Nickell, which was witnessed by her son Alex Hanscombe on Wimbledon Common. Alex and his father, André, tell their story.

The Witness is created, written and produced by Rob Williams, whose credits include Screw, The Man in the High Castle, Killing Eve and more. Alex Winckler (Mary & George, My Mad Fat Diary) is directing. Alex and Andre Hanscombe serve as consultants for the show. They commented:

“We can’t thank STV Studios and Netflix enough for helping share our story and it’s a blessing to be working with them and to Rob, John and Sarah. We are much indebted to the whole team. Our journey has all been by the grace of God and a promise to go on together. We hope that audiences will be left with a testament to the tough battle of life we all face and to the power of faith, hope, love – and never giving up.”

STV Studios is the production studio behind the series, who are represented by executive producer Sarah Brown (Screw). John Yorke is also an executive producer on The Witness, followed by Alison Sterling, also a producer. Sarah Brown, STV’s Creative Director of Drama, said the following:

“This is true crime but through a very different lens: it’s a story of trauma but also one of survival and healing and it’s a privilege to be working with Alex and André to help bring their moving journey to the screen. We’re also thrilled to be collaborating once again with Rob Williams whose humanity and sensitivity as a screenwriter make him the perfect person to tell this story.”

Mona Qureshi, Netflix’s Director of UK Content, also had the following to say;

“This was an event that shocked the whole nation – and while many people remember Rachel’s tragic death, what happened next deserves to be shared with an audience. Alex and André ‘s story is an extraordinary testament to the tenacious and redeeming love between a parent and a child and we are honoured that Netflix will be able to share this tale of strength and resilience with the world”

What is the plot of The Witness?

In 1992, Rachel Nickell was murdered on Wimbledon Common and her son, Alex, just three weeks from his third birthday, was the only witness. The drama is based on the memoir and experiences of Alex and his father, André Hanscombe.

When it was announced, Netflix gave The Witness a synopsis:

Based on the memoir and experiences of Alex and André Hanscombe THE WITNESS, takes us on their journey from 1992 through to the early 2000’s as they deal with the devastating impact of Rachel’s brutal murder on their lives. His father André – becoming a single parent overnight – put his own grief to one side and made Alex the centre of his world. Navigating the unscrupulous media furore and the urgency of an increasingly desperate police investigation, his sole concern became the welfare of his tiny, traumatised son. Who also happened to be the only eyewitness to the attack. This is the story of how a father and son made it through the aftermath of an unimaginable tragedy, through darkness and into light.

Who is cast in The Witness?

The principal cast for The Witness hasn’t been officially announced yet, but we can exclusively reveal that Kerry Godliman (After Life, Whitstable Pearl) has been cast in The Witness as June.

Other cast members we can reveal are Stephen Connery-Brown (The Lake Erie Murders) as Sir John Nutting QC and Roger Alborough (Black Mirror, Not for Broadcast) as Justice Griffith Williams.

What’s the production status of The Witness? How many episodes will the series have?

According to ProductionIntelligence by The Knowledge, pre-production for The Witness started on July 15th and had a nine-week shoot starting September 16th.

Netflix has yet to announce an exact release date. However, it has been confirmed that The Witness will be released sometime in 2025.

Will you be watching The Witness on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!